Labrador Iron Ore is, very simply, a royalty collecting and dividend paying wrapper of a company. What was, essentially, the resource rent of taxation royalty payable to the Labrador government for the iron ore mines was wrapped up into the company and then floated. The government got some of the future money upfront as a capital payment rather than the stream of income over the years. Investors paid in the capital and gain the income.

As far as the company itself is concerned that really is about it. 99% of the income is paid straight out again as the dividend.

There's more detail about Labrador from the last time I looked at it, 14 or so months ago. Since when it's had a 40% return - and significantly higher than that at the beginning of this month, which is an issue we'll come to. Do read that earlier piece for more detail. Also, Gold Panda and Peter Arendas have analyses.

My interest here is to make clear what it is that drives that Labrador price. For those who grasp what a royalty is it'll not surprise that it's the iron ore price.

Iron ore price

Here's a useful chart of the iron ore price:

Iron ore price (Trading economics)

Here is a chart of Labrador's stock price:

Labrador iron ore stock price (Seeking Alpha)

As we can see there's a certain similarity in how those prices move. The iron ore price goes up, the Labrador stock price does. For the Labrador dividend is - not entirely, but usefully thought of as - simply a 7% slice of whatever the iron ore price is.

We're not exactly talking rocket science when we start to think that the stock price will move up and down with the ore price therefore.

Thus what will the iron ore price be?

So, the most basic part of our calculation over whether to be in Labrador or not is an estimation of where we think the iron ore price is going to go. At which point we can think about it either way.

The biggest driver of that iron ore price is of course China and within that the property industry in that country. That's not looking so hot right now so perhaps we'll see a scaling back of the price we're interested in?

We might also think that the sort of interest rate rises that are going to be needed to wring inflation out of the system could bring on a recession. That would likely cut demand for steel and so the iron ore price.

That said, it's also true that we've rather just had a recession and the iron ore price doesn't seem to have suffered all that much.

That's a difficult question

Which way is that iron ore price going to go? I think it's likely to remain in the $100 to $150 range which would support that current Labrador dividend and thus stock price. But I can't prove that that's going to happen - it's an estimation based on little that I can point to in terms of quantification. Given that no one else can predict that iron ore price more than a few months out I'm not alone in this either.

However, we can go one layer deeper than this. Only some of the output from Labrador enters the standard iron ore market. As I said last time:

The second product is iron ore pellets designed for direct reduction. Without going too far into the details of the technology this is a newer way of making iron, then steel, without having to use the old style furnace. Over the years and decades, this is going to become more common not least because it doesn't require the use of coal or coke - that climate change stuff. For the moment though we just need to know that this is a different product, sold into a different market. You don't use the pellets in the same type of furnace as the basic iron ore, thus the prices can and do differ. The iron ore market is really global and is thus influenced by China as above. The pellets not so much and the output is sold into the North Atlantic market.

It's actually the "Atlantic Basin pellet market" and that's a price you're unlikely to be able to check without a Platts' subscription. It does track, the underlying iron ore price but not closely. A furnace that takes pellet will not take the standard iron ore and vice versa. But of course conversion from one to the other is possible - or the plants that do the conversion can do more or less of it, so prices do track even if not exactly.

However:

Russian and Ukrainian miners including Metalloinvest, Metinvest and Ferrexpo (OTCPK:FEEXF) see growth in DR pellet demand and stronger domestic demand for pellets limiting blast furnace-grade pellet availability in Europe next year.

That's where a significant chunk of European supply comes for those pellets. And Labrador is a substitute for them. And yes, those Ukraine and Russia plants are finding themselves unable to ship of only at much greater than normal expense or difficulty. Yes, I know they're talking there of their own domestic consumption rising, but removing them - as is happening - from European supply altogether is producing a premium for pellet.

Thus we've two different things here about the Labrador pricing. One is the general move in the iron ore price which is the standard cyclical thing. On top of that we've this change in the relative availability of pellet to that Atlantic Basin market and so a change in that relative price.

That greater premium for pellet is likely, to my mind, to support that Labrador dividend.

My view

Back a few weeks up at $40 and so on then Labrador looked toppy. Back down to where it is now, in the low $30s, with that dividend (trailing of course) sneaking up on 15% I think it's a buy again.

The investor view

There's a war on so any investing in materials with global price drivers is risky. There's an argument that the risk should be faced upfront and so something absurdly risky like Polymetal (OTCPK:POYYF) is the way to play it.

On the other hand that removal of Russian and Ukrainian supplies of iron ore from the market - even if only partial at present - and more especially in the pellet market should keep up prices for the output of that mine in Labrador. This will maintain the dividend and 15% does look very tempting.

Buy, modestly of course.