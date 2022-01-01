grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is an industry-leading work management software. The platform can be integrated with essentially every part of a business regardless of the department, whether that's sales, client services, customer support, marketing, operations, information technology, and other back-office teams. The software essentially improves productivity as well as agile management, which helps companies meet their objectives more quickly and effectively by putting teams and department resources together.

Asana offers four different plans, including basic, premium, business, and enterprise. Basic is a free version of the service, which provides simple project and task management for up to 15 separate teams. A smaller-sized business would likely choose this option to gain access to the fundamental capabilities. Beyond that, medium to larger companies will likely choose one of the latter three options depending on their business needs, as they offer higher team counts, more service features, and greater flexibility.

Within Asana, users can create projects and individual tasks. Within those users can write objectives, explanation details, and assign particular tasks to individuals or add them as collaborators. When each objective is completed, the user check-marks them as complete, where other users will be instantly notified of the finished assignment. The software is incredibly dynamic in that you can assign priorities, add unique tags for classification and categorization, create project dashboards, add attachments, etc. There's plenty of flexibility too that allows you to change objectives and workflows instantaneously, among many other platform features. For more information, access Asana's user help guide here.

In Asana's Q4 2022 earnings presentation, slide 17 shows how large the industry's total addressable market (TAM) is today and within the next few years:

Asana Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation (Asana)

The "Collaborative Applications" software market does have a market forecast of $50.7 billion by 2025. But what categories are contained in that TAM estimate? Conferencing applications, specifically web conferencing applications, email applications, enterprise community applications, and team collaboration applications. Yes, Asana definitely meets the criteria of enterprise community and team collaboration. For email applications, Asana does have those capabilities for any projects and tasks housed within the software, but users don't use the platform in that sense like they would for Outlook or other cheaper/free options. Finally, Asana does not offer video conferencing on its own but rather is partnered with Zoom (ZM) for integration. Asana and Zoom likely have a profit-sharing agreement put in place, but Asana is definitely not ranked in this category. Therefore, are the $22.6 billion and $50.7 billion estimates actually representative of Asana's market opportunity? Maybe, but it's difficult to say with any degree of certainty. Also remember that while independent party estimates can be viewed as more reliable, even their forecasters can make errors in their judgments about an industry's growth trajectory.

To Asana's credit, topline growth has been very strong with 67% annualized year-over-year, and sequential quarter revenue growth has been running like clockwork in the low-to-mid teens. With very high retention rates or minimal churn, its subscription business model carries recurring net sales with steady incremental growth. The company also reports a ~90% gross margin attached to these revenues.

Asana Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation (Asana)

The bull case entails that with such a strong business model, being able to attract new customers and upsell into larger contracts, along with its massive TAM, it should have plenty of growth runway.

Briefly circling to the Q4 2022 conference call, management mentioned two important features about their growth. First, they discussed how their partnership with Master Concept formed in 2021 has helped them gain traction in Taiwan. Asana appears to be leveraging this strategy in EMEA as well to bolster international growth. In fact, 42% of all revenue was sourced from outside the U.S., or $159 million. So these strategic partnerships appear to be bearing fruit and quickly. The second part is that business and enterprise deals, which represent the highest net revenue contracts, grew by 100% year-over-year.

Competition Abound

While Asana management does a decent job of maiming the bear thesis with a $50.7 billion TAM, i.e., all work management software platforms can grow alongside one another. In the Q4 2022 conference call, management highlighted a few different areas for where they are deploying capital:

Mostly headcount growth, R&D into their Enterprise Work Graph, which is aimed at aligning organizations around goals and gaining more visibility into the progression of objectives, Developing a new product called Employee Impact Suite, which tracks and analyzes how employees spend time on particular projects and tasks.

I think these categories fall into the buckets of necessity and innovation. It's difficult to gauge how customers will respond to these new service features, but all of them do appear to be consistent with what customers ought to be looking for, which is increasing workflow efficiency and productivity. But the important factor is whether these deployments are enough and will point to whether Asana can maintain itself as a category leader.

Asana has numerous competitors, including the likes of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), also the owner of Trello, Smartsheet (SMAR), monday.com (MNDY), Airtable, Wrike, Mavenlink, ClickUp, Hive, Workboard, Podio, among dozens of other private firms. That's not even considering larger incumbents like Oracle (ORCL), salesforce (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL) that have similar or comparable service offerings. These companies have much greater customer relationships, scale, readily available software integration, and financial resources.

While Asana does appear to be the pure-play category leader and solid brand recognition, competition is likely going to be attracted to high growth in the near term with robust gross profitability. Management guided that growth will decelerate somewhat towards 40% heading into FY23 and the Street extrapolated somewhat here with 33.7% growth in FY24.

Data by YCharts

I think there is modest concern with Asana being able to meet these revenue targets, but more so, can it be done in a cost-effective manner? Rising sales and marketing and R&D expenses are required to support the growth story. The challenge, however, is that TTM EBITDA plunged to a new low of $257 million in losses. If we annualized the Q4 figure, total EBITDA losses hit a staggering $336.4 million.

Data by YCharts

Traditionally, the term death spiral is reserved for businesses that increase their spending while failing to deliver growth. However, I think Asana is bordering on the line here with total operating expenses up 40% year-over-year in Q4 and 59% over the last past year, whereas revenues are only anticipated to grow 40% and decelerate further from there.

Turning to the cash flow statement, the pace of the cash burn doesn't appear to be changing too much year-over-year. 9-month ended FY21 net losses were $198 million, and within that stock-based compensation also increased dramatically from $18.3 million last year up to $62.3 million in FY21. Free cash flow losses were $110 million and managed to improve towards an $85 million loss, which was partially supported by higher sales and growing balances of accounts payable and accrued expenses. Of course, these cash losses are higher on an annualized basis at $147 million and $113 million, respectively.

There's also the tail-risk that one of the larger incumbents decides to more fully develop their own work management platforms and put advertising behind them. These companies are aware of how these software platforms are constructed and maintained. Furthermore, they have their own video conferencing plug-in features, e.g., Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, or partnerships with Zoom, et al. The real question is whether this business venture is worth the time and effort. Arguably, if the large TAM does exist, then maybe one of these operators will make a more aggressive push.

Bottom Line

Asana is probably one of the best work management software options available on the market, and the growth story is still intact. However, the combination of decelerating growth, combined with significant competitive threats, particularly not having any real barriers to entry, makes it difficult to assess whether the long-term business model is defensible. In the near term, operating losses continue to accelerate, which will put pressure on its cash position. At nearly 10x FY24 sales, Asana is a HOLD at best but does not appear investable at this time. What do you think? Let me know in the comments section below. As always, thank you for reading.

