Investment Thesis

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares brushed off patent setback that saw its technology vendor, UC Berkley, lose key CRISPR patents to its rival, The Broad Institute. Shares are now up 14% since the verdict, mirroring investors' optimism that the parties involved will find a way out of the dispute for the sake of the patients as advocated by The Broad Institute.

Fearing jinxing the favorable market reaction, or more accurately, inaction, management decided to remain silent. Unlike Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), Editas (EDIT), UC Berkley, and The Broad, CRSP didn't address the patent setback with shareholders, neither in a press release nor during the Barclays Global Health Conference last week.

CVC plans to appeal the verdict, but CRSP's CTX001 program is in late clinical stage, with management expecting to file a BLA (final stage before approval) later this year. CRSP will have to decide whether to wait for the results of the CVC appeal or negotiate a new license from the Broad Institute.

Technological Edge

CRSP pipeline focuses on hemoglobinopathies and immuno-oncology therapies, two popular choices in the gene-editing industry. CRISPR biotechs favor these two fields given the robustness of literature and delivery methods established by first-generation gene biotechs with approved gene therapies, including ZYNTGLO, KYMRIAH, and YESCARTA, making it easier to gain FDA approval. CRSP's management choice to walk a trodden path affected its valuation, contrary to NTLA, which projected a leadership position with a distinctive pipeline focusing on in-vivo liver cancer therapies.

The primary way that CRSP is differentiating itself from the competition is by adjusting its CAR-T therapies to become allogenic instead of autologous. First-generation CAR-T therapies are autologous, meaning they are custom-made to each patient. This led to high production costs and long manufacturing processes, causing commercialization and logistic troubles. For example, European national health services refused to pay for Zynteglo, an autologous B-Thal therapy priced at $1.8 million. The UK National Health Service refused to add KYMRIAH and YESCARTA for years until Novartis (NVS) and Gilead (GILD) agreed to undisclosed discounts on these custom-made therapies. CRSP's CAR-T therapies' design will allow mass-production, off-shelve availability, and potentially lower prices, giving it an advantage over alternatives on the market today. Its closest peer in the allogenic CAR-T space is Caribou Biosciences (CRBU), co-founded by Jennifer Doudna, the UC Berkeley Nobel laureate professor, who also co-founded NTLA.

Pipeline and Commercial Prospects

CRISPR Therapeutics

Hemoglobinopathies

CTX001

CTX001 is CRSP's most advanced program, and I expect the drug to come to the market in the first half of 2023. The drug aims at treating both B-Thal and SCD using one strategy; increasing the level of fetal hemoglobin in the body, the same strategy used by NLTA, EDIT, and Beam (BEAM).

Pricing and production costs will be the primary challenge for commercialization. bluebird bio (BLUE) learned this the hard way after failing to market ZYNTEGLO in Europe, demonstrating that regulatory approval and clinical success don't always translate to economic returns. Like ZYNTEGLO, CTX001 is a custom-made "autologous" drug that is quite expensive to manufacture. We'll have to wait to see how CRSP and its co-developer, Vertex (VRTX) will address commercialization challenges.

Immuno-oncology Programs

CTX110

CTX110 early-stage clinical data released last quarter raised efficiency concerns but where good enough for the company to advance the program to the next stage. The commercial potential of CTX110 is enormous. Even if its efficacy is less than other CAR-T therapies targeting B-cell malignancies, i.e., YESCARTA and KYMRIAH, its allogenic design gives CTX100 a competitive advantage in terms of production cost, off-shelve availability, and manufacturing time.

Like CTX001, CTX110 can target multiple diseases, expanding its market size considerably. YESCARTA and KYMRIAH, CTX110's alternatives on the market are also designed to target various illnesses and have generated hundreds of millions in annual sales. Below is a list of cancers targeted by CTX110:

B-cell Malignancy

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

B-cell Lymphoma

Adult B Cell ALL

CTX120

CRSP recently began recruiting patients for its CTX120 clinical study targeting multiple refractory myelomas. Other alternatives on the market include ABECMA, recently commercialized by 2seventy bio (TSVT) and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), which generated $300 million in sales, divided equally between TSVT and BMY, a strong performance for a newly-introduced drug, pointing to a rich market.

Another example of CTX120 commercial potential is REVLIMID, which generated $10.8 billion in sales for BMY in 2019. Unlike CTX120, REVLIMID is not a one-time treatment and costs patients $163,000 per year, giving CRSP room to negotiate a high price to its therapy. BMY prices ABECMA, a one-time therapy, at $437,968.

CTX130

Renal Cell Carcinoma is resistant to chemotherapy, making it hard to treat. First-line treatment standard is surgery, but that is challenging for late-stage cancers spreading in the kidney. For this reason, I believe the therapy has the potential to be a blockbuster drug. The program is nascent, and I expect the company to release initial data in Q4 this year.

Financials

CRSP is the wealthiest CRISPR biotech in terms of cash, which is quite admirable given its relatively robust pipeline. Management demonstrated business prowess by selling a small share in its hemoglobinopathies to VRTX for considerable cash advances plus milestone payments, which says as much about VRTX's appetite for risk as it does for the commercial prospects of CRSP's CTX001 program.

These payments have been recorded as collaboration revenue, which reached $914 million last year, more than any of its peers, lessening the need to raise capital as it advances its research. As one would expect, CRSP has no debt; early-stage biotechs are nonbankable, a reminder of the speculative nature of biotech investing.

Summary

CRSP hasn't provided guidance on its tech vendors' patent trial setback, casting a shadow over its commercialization plans. CTX001 is approaching the final stages of clinical trials, with a BLA expected by year-end. Satisfied by market inaction, CRSP management decided not to address complex questions with shareholders regarding whether it will wait for CVC to appeal the verdict or strike a new license with the Broad Institute. The rarity of the genetic diseases targeted by its pipeline means that every market counts.

Aside from the patent uncertainty, CRSP's pipeline has excellent commercial potential. The company is differentiating itself by creating allogeneic CAR-T therapy allowing mass production, off-shelf availability, and potentially low production cost. The company also has a strong balance sheet, thanks to lucrative partnerships.

I will keep holding my CRSP shares, but won't add additional units until the company provides more clarity regarding its commercialization strategy in light of the recent patent setback.