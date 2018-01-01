ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

Chairman Powell brought an end to the four-day rally in the major market averages with a more hawkish tone than what he voiced after last week's Fed meeting when speaking yesterday at a conference for the National Association for Business Economics. He emphasized that the Fed would be successful in containing inflation and that a 50-basis point increase in short-term rates was still on the table, as well as increasing the rate above what is considered neutral to a more restrictive policy. That sent stock reeling midday and bond yields soared with the 2-year Treasury rising 17 basis points to 2.14%. That reflects a market now expecting short rates increasing to 2.25% by the end of this year, which is up from 1.75% a week ago.

finviz.com

The good news is that long-term yields rose as sharply as 2-year yields, which is a positive sign for economic growth, indicating to me that the consensus still believes Powell when he says that the economy is strong enough to absorb tighter financial conditions without causing recession. The 10-year yield shot up 18 basis points to 2.32%, which leaves the spread between the two at just 18. The rise in long-term yields weighs most heavily on expensive growth stocks, which is why the Nasdaq underperformed yesterday, but I was encouraged by the S&P 500's recovery late in the day. We do not want to see 2-year yield rise above 10-year yields, as an inversion has been an early warning sign that recession is on the horizon.

This leads me to consider at what point higher long-term interest rates will become a significant impediment for the broad stock market. We know that the last time Chairman Powell tightened monetary policy and allowed the Fed's balance sheet to shrink in 2018 it took a 10-year yield of more than 3% to instigate a near bear-market decline of 19%. But the nominal rate was not the trigger.

Long-term inflation expectations at that time were significantly lower than they are today with the 10-year breakeven rate at just 2%. That means that real yields (inflation adjusted) had to rise to better than 1% to become a headwind for stocks. If we subtract long-term inflation expectations of 2% from the 10-year yield of 3% we arrive at a real yield of 1%. As you can see in the chart below, long-term inflation expectations today have risen from 2% to 3% for obvious reasons.

With the 10-year Treasury yield at 2.3% this means that real long-term yields are still negative, which still favors stocks over bonds as an inflation hedge. Chairman Powell has asserted that the Fed needs to get real yields back to zero, at a minimum, in order to tighten financial conditions enough that it brings down the rate of inflation. That can happen by either bringing long-term inflation expectations down or raising short-term interest rates high enough, which puts upward pressure on long rates. The trick is to avoid an inversion and cause a recession.

Therefore, it tells me that we are going to see long-term rates rise well above 3% in 2023, and we are likely to finish this year in a range of 2.5 -3%. That means real yields may remain negative through the end of this year, which supports the stock market. I think it will take a nominal yield closer to 4% to cause the kind of damage to stocks that we saw in 2018, because that would drive real yields closer to 1%, assuming inflation expectations do not come down.