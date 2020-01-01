da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The current period of market weakness has reset many CEF valuations and made the broader CEF space much more attractive. In this article we highlight the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) which trades at a 8.5% current yield and a 11.3% discount. The fund has outperformed the broader fixed-income CEF space over various time periods, is well positioned to benefit from further rises in short-term rates as the Fed's hiking cycle gets going, and is trading at a very attractive valuation.

A Bit Of Background

We first discussed ARDC in early 2020 and have held the fund in our High Income Portfolio since August of 2020. Since then the fund has been one of the best-performing credit funds (encompassing six credit CEF sectors). The fairly busy chart below shows the total NAV return of CEFs in these sectors with ARDC highlighted in red, highlighting its strong performance in that period.

A Quick Look At The Fund

ARDC is part of the broader Ares Credit Group - an investment firm focused on credit-linked assets with around $200bn of assets under management. The highly regarded Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) which we highlighted here is part of the same platform.

ARDC runs around $600m of total assets and is, what we call, a cross-credit fund or a fund that is able to allocate across a wide array of credit securities, specifically, high-yield bonds, loans as well as CLO debt and CLO equity securities. The fund's largest sector tilts are to IT and Energy.

The advantage of a cross-credit CEF is that it gives managers' a wider landscape in which to pursue attractive opportunities not only from a fundamental, but also a relative value perspective. It also makes it easier for managers to position the fund's duration. For example, a fund that allocates primarily to high-yield bond would have to either shorten up the maturity of its holdings or use derivatives if it wanted to lighten its duration profile, both of which would create a drag on its income. A fund like ARDC can simply overweight its loan and CLO allocations - lowering its duration without necessarily sacrificing income. Historically, cross-credit funds have outperformed the broader fixed-income CEF space which is something we would expect to continue in the future.

Income Profile And Recent Developments

There are three key recent income dynamics that have an important impact on ARDC income. First, is the recent increase in the fund's borrowings. Secondly, the addition of a mandatory redeemable preferred stock to its credit facility. And thirdly, the likely continued rise in short-term interest rates and its impact on the fund's cashflows on both the asset and liability sides.

Let's start by looking at the fund's semi-annual net investment income numbers. NII rose for the third quarter in a row, rising by a substantial 17% from the previous semi-annual reporting period.

A semi-annual NII of $0.68 works out to $0.1133 per month. Relative to a monthly distribution of $0.0975 that gives us distribution coverage of 116%. That said, this is probably a marginal overstatement for the simple reason that the fund's leverage cost has stepped up which is not fully factored in yet.

This happened because the fund added a preferred to its credit facility in the last quarter of 2021. As of the last shareholder report for Dec-21 the fund had $119m outstanding on its credit facility and $100m of preferreds or $219m of total financing versus $153m outstanding on its leverage facility for the period ending June-21. It's not clear if this large $66m borrowing increase is going to be sustained going forward or whether the fund is simply rotating away from its facility to the preferred while keeping total borrowings fairly flat.

The fund's $55m increase in its total assets at cost as well as its increase in leverage from 28% in June to 35% in December does suggest it is rotating to a higher leverage profile. The knock-on effect here is that its income is likely to increase further from the picture we get as of its December report. This would also make sense in the context of its preferred issuance which offers a much more robust form of leverage and is commonly used by funds that run at very high leverage levels such as the PIMCO taxable funds (that typically boast leverage levels of 40-50%) as well as funds that allocate to fairly illiquid and volatile assets such as CLO Equity such as OXLC, ECC and OCCI.

An important point to highlight is that the interest expense of the preferred (2.81% weighted-average yield) is higher than that of the credit facility (roughly 1.5% at Libor + 0.95% plus a small commitment fee on an unused portion). This NII overstatement is arguably quite small as the preferreds were issued in July and September and so have already partially fed into the interest expense as well as the fact that the fund has added income-generating assets which would add income on the asset side of the cashflow statement. Net net we expect distribution coverage to be not far from 105-110% which puts the fund in a strong position to potentially increase the distribution or, absent this, retain part of the income to further compound its returns.

A dividend rate on the preferreds of 2.81% might seem high in the context of a rate of 1.5% that the fund pays on its credit facility. However, it's important to make two points. First, a rate of 2.81% on a CEF preferred is actually unusually low. If we look at the other fixed-income and CLO equity preferred coupons we see that they are significantly higher - in fact, no exchange-traded CEF preferred even comes close to 2.81%. It's not clear how the fund was able to achieve such a low dividend. One reason is the relatively short-dated maturities of 5-7 years on its different preferred series, though these are not miles from the maturities of the exchange-traded CEF preferreds. It's possible that these shares have additional asset coverage redemption requirements above and beyond those of the 1940 Act.

The other key point about the preferreds vs. the credit facility is that while the current preferred dividend rate of 2.81% is higher than the rate on the fund's credit facility of around 1.5%, this gap will close and likely invert towards the back end of 2021. This is because the market consensus is for the Fed to raise its policy rate to around 2% by the end of the year which would make the rate on its credit facility close to 3% or above the rate on the preferreds.

The fact that the fund decided to partially fix its leverage cost before the Fed got going with its hikes is unlikely to be a coincidence. All in all, this looks like a good result for the fund and its common shareholders - the fund is able to make its leverage profile more resilient while doing so in a (likely eventually) cheaper way. Of course, there is some chance that the Fed will never get to the 2% policy rate level and, even if it does, is very likely to cut rates to near zero in the next recession. That said, partially fixing its leverage cost while making the fund more resilient and allowing the fund to drive additional income, is a good result even it does not happen in a sustainably cheaper way.

Another key driver of future income that is important to mention is the fact that short-term rates have already started to rise. ARDC holds roughly $300m of floating-rate assets versus $119m of floating-rate liabilities which is another way of saying that the fund's income will benefit from a rise in short-term rates. An obvious pushback here is that, well, if I want to have maximum exposure to rising short-term rates why don't I just hold a pure loan fund - not a fund that is roughly evenly split between floating and fixed-coupon assets. One advantage that ARDC has over pure loan funds is that it has already started to benefit from the rise in short-term rates while pure loan funds have not.

This may seem odd but it's really a result of the nature of floating-rate assets. Specifically, 23% of the portfolio is in CLO Debt and CLO Debt, unlike loans, doesn't have Libor floors. This means that CLO Debt security coupons have already increased from the recent rise in Libor from around 0.2% to 0.5% while most loans have to wait till Libor exceeds 0.75-1%. This is very likely to happen, absent an unexpected market shock, but it will take a few more months at least.

From an allocation perspective the partial CLO Debt (23%) and CLO Equity (10%) allocation has a number of advantages over a traditional loan or high-yield bond fund. First, there is the yield advantage as similar rated CLO debt securities have a higher yield than loans or bonds (and as it happens similar rated CLO debt has a lower historic default rate as well) while CLO equity securities have effective yields in the mid teens. Second, CLO debt securities don't take losses from the first few defaults in the portfolio, making them more resilient during typical recessions. And third, CLO equity securities benefit from credit spread widening (such as what we are seeing now) as it allows CLO managers to reinvest loan repayments into higher yielding loans, which goes straight to the bottom line of CLO equity holders.

Of course these benefits don't come for free. Where CLO securities can fall down is during episodes of extreme defaults. In short, if we see a scenario that is on par or worse than what we experienced in GFC, then funds like ARDC which hold CLO securities can experience worse performance, at least in mark-to-market terms.

The obvious question is if a partial allocation to CLO debt/equity is attractive why not go all-in with a 100% CLO equity profile? The short answer is that history has shown that the volatility and illiquidity of CLO equity securities is too much for CEFs to digest. With every sizable drawdown in markets CLO equity funds end up either unwinding their repo/credit facilities or buying back their senior securities, selling off their assets at low prices to make this happen. Their extreme volatility also makes pure-play CLO equity funds difficult to hold through market cycles as their total historic returns invariably go to zero during sharp market drawdowns whereas more balanced credit CEFs historic NAV returns typically remain well above zero.

Takeaways

ARDC remains an attractive choice in the credit CEF space. It has outperformed the broader loan sector (as well as the high-yield bond CEF sector) over different periods in total NAV terms as shown below.

Despite this consistent historic outperformance it continues to trade at a wider discount relative to the sector. The differential between the loan CEF sector and the fund has increased in recent weeks - making it an attractive entry point.

The fund boasts distribution coverage well north of 100% and is expected to continue to grow its income level due to the recent increase in borrowings and a positive NII beta to rising short-term rates.

Finally, the fund's leverage profile has been made more resilient through the recent issuance of a preferred. ARDC remains part of our High Income Portfolio. We would look to increase the position if credit spreads move above 5% and/or the fund's discount widens further into double-digit levels.