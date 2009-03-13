Rapid Reinvesting After Market Corrections

Summary

  • A special procedure applied at the end of market corrections was added to my portfolio allocation strategies.
  • The procedure was applied on March 17, after the positive market response to Fed rising rates was observed.
  • The same procedure was applied four times since 2008 on the following dates: 3/13/2009, 10/7/2011, 12/31/2018, and 3/26/2020.
  • Simulation of the modified strategy shows an improvement of about 3% in annual returns.
Man Enjoying A Stock Market Rebound

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Early Detection of Market Rebound from Corrections

On March 16, 2022 the FED raised the overnight lending rate for the first time since December 2018. Markets reaction was positive and all major indexes made big gains at high trading volume.

Still, the risk indicator, based on 70 trading day total returns, shows market in risk-neutral. As historical simulations have shown, the risk indicator changes to risk-on with some delay. That means an opportunity loss. The portfolio allocation strategy would gain if the risk indicator would respond faster to market rebounds.

Our simulations have shown that there were a few times in recent history when an early response to market rebound from corrections would have improved the strategy performance. The average annual return would increase from 23.62% to 26.64% as it is shown in the table below.

2008 - 22

CAGR

stdev

maxDD

Sharpe Ratio

Sortino Ratio

4-pairs

23.62%

16.03%

-19.78%

1.42

1.96

Early response

26.64%

16.72%

-19.78%

1.54

2.16

SPY

10.30%

20.18%

-52.36%

0.50

0.60

A visual illustration of the performance improvement is shown in the chart.

Equity charts

Equity charts (Author)

The annual returns are shown in the next table. The early response addition has performed better in 2009, 2011, 2019 and 2020. As a side observation, we see that AMI strategies have underperformed the buy-and-hold SPY during three years: 2012, 2013 and 2014.

4-pair strategy

Early response strategy

SPY

2008

29.98%

29.98%

-39.23%

2009

50.86%

64.60%

29.46%

2010

25.66%

25.66%

15.03%

2011

20.50%

37.55%

1.87%

2012

2.22%

2.22%

12.14%

2013

21.96%

21.96%

31.60%

2014

9.55%

9.55%

15.24%

2015

7.82%

7.82%

1.26%

2016

18.40%

18.40%

11.99%

2017

24.62%

24.62%

21.24%

2018

17.45%

17.45%

-5.27%

2019

21.86%

31.63%

32.78%

2020

64.26%

73.75%

17.85%

2021

39.84%

39.84%

30.07%

2022

-6.23%

-6.23%

-7.37%

Signals for Detection of Market Trend Reversal

This section contains illustrations of a set of signals that exhibit significant correlation with market trend reversals. For each market correction we show two screenshots made with stockcharts.com PERF charts. The charts show the 4-day total return of the following assets: SPY, DBB, UUP, XLY, XLP, XLI, XLU, SLV, GLD, XLB, BND, LQD.

For the COVID correction of March 2020 we selected the following dates: correction starts on 2/25 and ends on 3/26.

The first chart shows the total return from 2/19 to 2/25. Based on this chart, on 2/25/2020 we see the market entering a correction.

4 days returns

Start of COVID correction (PERF stockcharts.com)

The next chart shows the total return from 3/20 to 3/26. Based on this chart, on 3/26/2020 we see the market exiting the correction.

4-day returns

End of COVID correction (PERF stockcharts.com)

For the recent correction of January to March 2022 we selected the following dates: correction starts on 1/10 and ends on 3/18.

The first chart shows the total return from 1/4 to 1/10. Based on this chart, on 1/10/2022 we see the market entering a correction.

4-day return

Start of Jan 2022 correction (PERF stockcharts.com)

The next chart shows the total return from 3/14 to 3/18. Based on this chart, on 3/18/2022 we see the market exiting the correction.

4-day return

End of March 2022 correction (PERF stockcharts.com)

Discussion

One can easily see that, at a correction start, almost all the assets in the chart have negative returns. Conversely, at correction end, almost all the assets have positive returns.

Additionally, the four asset pairs (DBB, UUP), (XLY, XLP), (XLI, XLU) AND (SLV, GLD) have the difference in their total returns negative at correction start and positive at correction end.

Here it is a table showing these factors for the COVID February - March 2020 correction.

COVID START

COVID END

SPY

-7.59%

14.16%

XLB

-7.29%

13.63%

BND

0.89%

4.17%

LQD

0.65%

14.93%

DBB-UUP

-2.05%

1.62%

XLY-XLP

-3.39%

8.81%

XLI-XLU

-4.32%

3.57%

SLV-GLD

-2.03%

7.07%

And here it is a table showing these factors for the January - March 2022 correction.

JAN22 START

MAR22 END

SPY

-2.52%

6.93%

XLB

-2.36%

5.35%

BND

-0.81%

0.69%

LQD

-1.25%

5.85%

DBB-UUP

0.13%

3.62%

XLY-XLP

-4.11%

7.64%

XLI-XLU

-0.65%

4.00%

SLV-GLD

-1.86%

1.05%

Conclusion

Although market corrections are rare events, it is beneficial to react quickly to market rebound from corrections. We have shown that, based on historical precedent, it is likely that the correction that started at the beginning of this year has ended. We have adjusted our portfolio allocation to market risk-on condition.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TQQQ, SPXL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

