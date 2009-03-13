DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Early Detection of Market Rebound from Corrections

On March 16, 2022 the FED raised the overnight lending rate for the first time since December 2018. Markets reaction was positive and all major indexes made big gains at high trading volume.

Still, the risk indicator, based on 70 trading day total returns, shows market in risk-neutral. As historical simulations have shown, the risk indicator changes to risk-on with some delay. That means an opportunity loss. The portfolio allocation strategy would gain if the risk indicator would respond faster to market rebounds.

Our simulations have shown that there were a few times in recent history when an early response to market rebound from corrections would have improved the strategy performance. The average annual return would increase from 23.62% to 26.64% as it is shown in the table below.

2008 - 22 CAGR stdev maxDD Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio 4-pairs 23.62% 16.03% -19.78% 1.42 1.96 Early response 26.64% 16.72% -19.78% 1.54 2.16 SPY 10.30% 20.18% -52.36% 0.50 0.60

A visual illustration of the performance improvement is shown in the chart.

Equity charts (Author)

The annual returns are shown in the next table. The early response addition has performed better in 2009, 2011, 2019 and 2020. As a side observation, we see that AMI strategies have underperformed the buy-and-hold SPY during three years: 2012, 2013 and 2014.

4-pair strategy Early response strategy SPY 2008 29.98% 29.98% -39.23% 2009 50.86% 64.60% 29.46% 2010 25.66% 25.66% 15.03% 2011 20.50% 37.55% 1.87% 2012 2.22% 2.22% 12.14% 2013 21.96% 21.96% 31.60% 2014 9.55% 9.55% 15.24% 2015 7.82% 7.82% 1.26% 2016 18.40% 18.40% 11.99% 2017 24.62% 24.62% 21.24% 2018 17.45% 17.45% -5.27% 2019 21.86% 31.63% 32.78% 2020 64.26% 73.75% 17.85% 2021 39.84% 39.84% 30.07% 2022 -6.23% -6.23% -7.37%

Signals for Detection of Market Trend Reversal

This section contains illustrations of a set of signals that exhibit significant correlation with market trend reversals. For each market correction we show two screenshots made with stockcharts.com PERF charts. The charts show the 4-day total return of the following assets: SPY, DBB, UUP, XLY, XLP, XLI, XLU, SLV, GLD, XLB, BND, LQD.

For the COVID correction of March 2020 we selected the following dates: correction starts on 2/25 and ends on 3/26.

The first chart shows the total return from 2/19 to 2/25. Based on this chart, on 2/25/2020 we see the market entering a correction.

Start of COVID correction (PERF stockcharts.com)

The next chart shows the total return from 3/20 to 3/26. Based on this chart, on 3/26/2020 we see the market exiting the correction.

End of COVID correction (PERF stockcharts.com)

For the recent correction of January to March 2022 we selected the following dates: correction starts on 1/10 and ends on 3/18.

The first chart shows the total return from 1/4 to 1/10. Based on this chart, on 1/10/2022 we see the market entering a correction.

Start of Jan 2022 correction (PERF stockcharts.com)

The next chart shows the total return from 3/14 to 3/18. Based on this chart, on 3/18/2022 we see the market exiting the correction.

End of March 2022 correction (PERF stockcharts.com)

Discussion

One can easily see that, at a correction start, almost all the assets in the chart have negative returns. Conversely, at correction end, almost all the assets have positive returns.

Additionally, the four asset pairs (DBB, UUP), (XLY, XLP), (XLI, XLU) AND (SLV, GLD) have the difference in their total returns negative at correction start and positive at correction end.

Here it is a table showing these factors for the COVID February - March 2020 correction.

COVID START COVID END SPY -7.59% 14.16% XLB -7.29% 13.63% BND 0.89% 4.17% LQD 0.65% 14.93% DBB-UUP -2.05% 1.62% XLY-XLP -3.39% 8.81% XLI-XLU -4.32% 3.57% SLV-GLD -2.03% 7.07%

And here it is a table showing these factors for the January - March 2022 correction.

JAN22 START MAR22 END SPY -2.52% 6.93% XLB -2.36% 5.35% BND -0.81% 0.69% LQD -1.25% 5.85% DBB-UUP 0.13% 3.62% XLY-XLP -4.11% 7.64% XLI-XLU -0.65% 4.00% SLV-GLD -1.86% 1.05%

Conclusion

Although market corrections are rare events, it is beneficial to react quickly to market rebound from corrections. We have shown that, based on historical precedent, it is likely that the correction that started at the beginning of this year has ended. We have adjusted our portfolio allocation to market risk-on condition.