On March 16, 2022 the FED raised the overnight lending rate for the first time since December 2018. Markets reaction was positive and all major indexes made big gains at high trading volume.
Still, the risk indicator, based on 70 trading day total returns, shows market in risk-neutral. As historical simulations have shown, the risk indicator changes to risk-on with some delay. That means an opportunity loss. The portfolio allocation strategy would gain if the risk indicator would respond faster to market rebounds.
Our simulations have shown that there were a few times in recent history when an early response to market rebound from corrections would have improved the strategy performance. The average annual return would increase from 23.62% to 26.64% as it is shown in the table below.
|
2008 - 22
|
CAGR
|
stdev
|
maxDD
|
Sharpe Ratio
|
Sortino Ratio
|
4-pairs
|
23.62%
|
16.03%
|
-19.78%
|
1.42
|
1.96
|
Early response
|
26.64%
|
16.72%
|
-19.78%
|
1.54
|
2.16
|
SPY
|
10.30%
|
20.18%
|
-52.36%
|
0.50
|
0.60
A visual illustration of the performance improvement is shown in the chart.
The annual returns are shown in the next table. The early response addition has performed better in 2009, 2011, 2019 and 2020. As a side observation, we see that AMI strategies have underperformed the buy-and-hold SPY during three years: 2012, 2013 and 2014.
|
4-pair strategy
|
Early response strategy
|
SPY
|
2008
|
29.98%
|
29.98%
|
-39.23%
|
2009
|
50.86%
|
64.60%
|
29.46%
|
2010
|
25.66%
|
25.66%
|
15.03%
|
2011
|
20.50%
|
37.55%
|
1.87%
|
2012
|
2.22%
|
2.22%
|
12.14%
|
2013
|
21.96%
|
21.96%
|
31.60%
|
2014
|
9.55%
|
9.55%
|
15.24%
|
2015
|
7.82%
|
7.82%
|
1.26%
|
2016
|
18.40%
|
18.40%
|
11.99%
|
2017
|
24.62%
|
24.62%
|
21.24%
|
2018
|
17.45%
|
17.45%
|
-5.27%
|
2019
|
21.86%
|
31.63%
|
32.78%
|
2020
|
64.26%
|
73.75%
|
17.85%
|
2021
|
39.84%
|
39.84%
|
30.07%
|
2022
|
-6.23%
|
-6.23%
|
-7.37%
This section contains illustrations of a set of signals that exhibit significant correlation with market trend reversals. For each market correction we show two screenshots made with stockcharts.com PERF charts. The charts show the 4-day total return of the following assets: SPY, DBB, UUP, XLY, XLP, XLI, XLU, SLV, GLD, XLB, BND, LQD.
For the COVID correction of March 2020 we selected the following dates: correction starts on 2/25 and ends on 3/26.
The first chart shows the total return from 2/19 to 2/25. Based on this chart, on 2/25/2020 we see the market entering a correction.
The next chart shows the total return from 3/20 to 3/26. Based on this chart, on 3/26/2020 we see the market exiting the correction.
For the recent correction of January to March 2022 we selected the following dates: correction starts on 1/10 and ends on 3/18.
The first chart shows the total return from 1/4 to 1/10. Based on this chart, on 1/10/2022 we see the market entering a correction.
The next chart shows the total return from 3/14 to 3/18. Based on this chart, on 3/18/2022 we see the market exiting the correction.
One can easily see that, at a correction start, almost all the assets in the chart have negative returns. Conversely, at correction end, almost all the assets have positive returns.
Additionally, the four asset pairs (DBB, UUP), (XLY, XLP), (XLI, XLU) AND (SLV, GLD) have the difference in their total returns negative at correction start and positive at correction end.
Here it is a table showing these factors for the COVID February - March 2020 correction.
|
COVID START
|
COVID END
|
SPY
|
-7.59%
|
14.16%
|
XLB
|
-7.29%
|
13.63%
|
BND
|
0.89%
|
4.17%
|
LQD
|
0.65%
|
14.93%
|
DBB-UUP
|
-2.05%
|
1.62%
|
XLY-XLP
|
-3.39%
|
8.81%
|
XLI-XLU
|
-4.32%
|
3.57%
|
SLV-GLD
|
-2.03%
|
7.07%
And here it is a table showing these factors for the January - March 2022 correction.
|
JAN22 START
|
MAR22 END
|
SPY
|
-2.52%
|
6.93%
|
XLB
|
-2.36%
|
5.35%
|
BND
|
-0.81%
|
0.69%
|
LQD
|
-1.25%
|
5.85%
|
DBB-UUP
|
0.13%
|
3.62%
|
XLY-XLP
|
-4.11%
|
7.64%
|
XLI-XLU
|
-0.65%
|
4.00%
|
SLV-GLD
|
-1.86%
|
1.05%
Although market corrections are rare events, it is beneficial to react quickly to market rebound from corrections. We have shown that, based on historical precedent, it is likely that the correction that started at the beginning of this year has ended. We have adjusted our portfolio allocation to market risk-on condition.
ADAPTIVE MOMENTUM INVESTING
Apply the results of our research to achieve superior returns while keeping losses manageable during severe market corrections.
Get access to our four portfolios:
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TQQQ, SPXL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.