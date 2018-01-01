Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The world has changed considerably between Christmas of 2021 and the present day.

Since last year's holiday season, the Omicron variant has been all but dealt with, conflict has begun raging in Europe, and the Federal Reserve has begun to embark on a new rate hiking cycle, last week hiking rates for the first time since 2018. These changes have led to pressures on stay-at-home stocks, higher input prices for companies and individuals across the board in almost all commodities, and multiple compression in the broader stock market.

This flurry of macroeconomic change has also led to a number of opportunities in the markets for sharp investors. While high-multiple tech companies have been the hardest hit sector, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has also seen pressure on its multiple, with shares now trading in a bear market, down over 20% from last December's high.

This dramatic pullback over the last several months has presented us with an excellent opportunity in Home Depot stock, which has all the hallmarks of being an excellent long-term wealth compounder. Purchasing shares at its current valuation seems like an extremely attractive entry point to begin building a position.

What is a "Compounder"?

Before diving into the specifics about what makes Home Depot such an attractive long-term investment, it's important to define exactly what we mean when we're talking about "compounders". Compounders are companies that offer the unique prospect of compounding an investment's value at a higher-than-average rate, and different analysts have different ways of defining these types of opportunities. Some look at return on invested capital, some look at qualitative things like management/moat, and some measure IRR. We take a different view.

Compounding doesn't happen automatically - it requires buyers and sellers in the market to agree that an asset's value has increased vs. the year before. Thus, when it comes to finding an asset that will compound its value over time, there are only two factors that matter: supply and demand.

Let's take a look at a quick example, using two stocks with drastically different supply and demand profiles.

This first company is Visa (V). As you can see, Visa has been growing revenue and earnings at a regular rate over the last decade. This increased utility has led to an increase in demand for shares in the growing enterprise. In this way, we can use increasing revenue (scale of the business) and increasing earnings (competitive advantage, profit for investors) as proxies for demand.

But what about supply? Well, as it turns out, Visa has also been retiring shares from the outstanding investor base, buying them up in the open market. Long-term investors have seen their % ownership of the business increase over the last 5 years by over 10%, without doing anything. As a result, even if the business hadn't grown at all since 2018, earnings per share would still be increasing at a healthy rate.

When you pair these two dynamics together, it can be an incredibly powerful compounding force. Check out how the company's stock has performed in the last 5 years: it's up over 140%.

On the flip side, let's take a look at a company that has much worse supply and demand dynamics. Let's look at Verizon (VZ).

TradingView

First: the good. Revenue has increased from $123 Billion to $133 Billion over the last 5 years, growth of more than 10%. At that scale, that's an impressive feat. However, earnings have stayed mostly flat, meaning that margins have deteriorated somewhat. The company also pays a ~5% Dividend. This a mixed demand profile for shares in Verizon.

What about supply? Supply in shares of Verizon has grown. The company has used its equity as a weapon, and diluted shareholders to raise capital/make acquisitions. This can make sense if the move is accretive, but clearly it hasn't been, as it hasn't shown up in years and years of net income numbers.

Thus, it should be almost no surprise that Verizon shares have languished, up only ~3% since early 2018.

Remember: actions speak louder than words. No matter what investors, analysts, or executives say, it's difficult to argue with the proven performance of a company built over a meaningful period of time.

What makes Home Depot a compounder?

In short, Home Depot is a compounder because it has the same favorable supply and demand dynamics that all great compounders share.

First, let's take a look at Home Depot's revenue.

Home Depot's revenue has exploded over the last 5 years, growing from $95 Billion TTM to $151 Billion TTM. This is incredibly impressive, and represents nearly a 10% CAGR. Clearly, the size of the business is increasing as executives have executed their business plans competently. The stay-at-home boost from Covid as a tailwind has certainly helped as well.

The same trends exist when it comes to net income.

Net income results has been even more impressive, as the standard deviation in results is even smaller, and the growth is even more robust. Since 2018, net income has grown from $8 Billion TTM to $16.5 Billion TTM, more than doubling, and representing a CAGR of >15%. This growth is even faster than the growth in Home Depot's revenue.

When you look at the whole picture, in short, the increasing utility of holding Home Depot stock creates highly favorable long-term demand trends should the company continue to execute.

What about Supply of Home Depot shares?

Interestingly, supply in shares has actually decreased over the last 5 years, as Home Depot has retired shares from the open market. The decrease in share count has also been quite robust - decreasing from (diluted) 1.2B shares to 1.04B outstanding shares, a drop of more than 13%.

Home Depot's management has shown that they aren't willing diluters of the company's shareholders, and in fact, aggressive purchasers of the company's capital stock. These moves to meaningfully decrease float should serve to pair nicely with the company's growing business.

So, to recap, supply and demand trends in Home Depot stock make it a highly attractive potential long-term investment.

Why is now a good time to buy?

Right now is a good time to buy because the stock is rather discounted, and technically oversold. The bear market in the stock - that is a result of short and medium term headwinds discussed at the beginning of this article - should prove a fortuitous entry point into this long-term, high quality story.

From a technical perspective, the stock is trading at an RSI of 43 on the weekly timeframe, which doesn't yet indicate a position of complete capitulation or fear in the market. However, anywhere around 43 has been a historically profitable level at which to buy, and any time you can get a high quality name like Home Depot at a spot under 50 on the weekly RSI, it may be time to open your checkbook.

This weak technical condition on this high of a timeframe isn't likely to hold forever and thus it presents an opportunity, especially given the longer term supply and demand dynamics already discussed.

Additionally, from a valuation standpoint, the stock is the cheapest it has been in terms of net income multiple since mid-2020, during the height of the pandemic. Right now, you can purchase shares in Home Depot at only 21 times earnings. The chart below shows how the multiple of Home Depot has fluctuated over the last 5 years. Historically, when purchasing shares in the red zone or below, you are getting a "good price".

This discount is even more pronounced when looking at the Sales multiple. It's scraping the bottom of the channel that's been tracking the slow growth in the average revenue multiplier the market has rewarded the company with. This seems like an attractive spot to begin taking some risk from an investment perspective. For posterity, an entry right now in Home Depot gets you a sales multiple of only 2.2x. For a company with >10% and growing net income margins, that's an attractive payback period.

While it's possible that these technical and valuation readings are a result of "the market trying to tell us something" about Home Depot, it's far more likely that this is a buying opportunity. Fading fear in proven winners has proven to be a historically profitable strategy.

So what are people worried about, anyway?

There are a number of factors having to do with this recent decline, chief among them the seeming reduction in Covid-related business drivers. If people are getting out of the house more due to a reduction in Covid cases, then they are less inclined to spend resources improving their dwellings. Less time at home working, relaxing, or otherwise inhabiting homes that are in need of investment may delay or otherwise prevent trips to Home Depot and stifle growth.

While it's likely that Home Depot will see slowing growth in the future as things return to some semblance of the way they were prior to Covid, it is our belief that the step change in working conditions for a majority of the labor force will lead continued investment in the home setting. Employees are reporting massive favorability towards working from home, and several studies have also indicated that WFH might also bring higher levels of productivity. It seems inevitable that the work-from-home dynamic is here to stay, even as the virus recedes.

Even if you see things going back to the way they were, then zoom out to the bigger picture. In the 13 years since the Great Financial Crisis, the company has proven capable of growing the business and retiring shares. Here's a chart of annual revenue since 2010:

The spike above the standard deviation in the chart above is representative of demand pull-forward as a result of the pandemic, and the execution of Home Depot's management. That said, longer term growth execution doesn't appear to be in question either. We are likely currently in the drawdown to expect from potential mean reversion in results.

Risks & Summary

While it seems as though the risks are priced in at this point, there is further risk that management stops executing, the macro environment for home goods/supplies worsens, and the demand for Home Depot shares is dampened dramatically over time. There is also the risk that the selling momentum is not over yet, given the fact that the RSI is not yet at an "extremely" oversold reading.

Despite this, on balance, this selloff may prove to be an excellent opportunity to snag yourself a piece of this long-term compounder, or add to an already favorable position.