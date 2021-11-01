Elektronik-Zeit/iStock via Getty Images

On November 1, 2021, Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock market price closed at $1,208.59. The closing price on March 18, 2022, was $905.39. That is a decline - some would call it a crash - of 25%. The S&P 500 is down 3% in that time.

Even after that decline a comparison of Tesla with other car makers on that date showed the following high valuation:

Tesla’s Market Cap: $935.73 bn. PE: 184

Toyota's (TM) Market Cap: $276.55 bn. PE: 9.2

VW's (OTCPK:VLKAF) Market Cap: $107.07 bn. PE: 5.20

Ford's (F) Market Cap: $67.51 bn. PE: 3.8

Many Tesla investors will claim it is a tech company and not a car company so the difference is justified. But most investors did not make that differentiation until around late 2019. The following Financial Times chart shows the performance of all the above since Tesla’s market listing in 2010:

The three large companies have flatlined. Tesla did a bit better but then took off from late 2019 until it peaked around the time of my first article mentioning it on November 1, 2021. I do not think my article did that alone!

I am well aware that Tesla did not produce many cars before then but if it was priced alongside other car makers for nearly 10 years following its listing why did it suddenly get pushed into the tech stock category?! And then with a PE above most of those. Apple’s (AAPL) PE today is 27 while Tesla’s is 184.

The Financial Times chart comparing Apple and Tesla shows a similar trend to that of the car makers.

I will expand on my negative views on Tesla’s stock market price and market cap later but first will say a bit more about Tesla as a car maker.

Tesla and the positives.

I have long admired Elon Musk and liked the cars since I saw them in their first showroom in 2011. That was - and maybe still is - located in Menlo Park, CA. If only I had invested then when Tesla’s price was around $6!

I recently had my first drive in one as a passenger and we did part of the drive on autopilot. That including a part on a high speed interstate/autobahn/motorway in a long tunnel. The car changed lanes, braked and accelerated just as it would have with a top class driver like myself at the wheel! It was very good but, weirdly, that made the experience a bit frightening.

On other fronts, Tesla has secured a conditional final approval for its $5.5bn Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg in Germany from the state of Brandenburg after nearly two years of construction. The gigafactory in the Oder-Spree district will be Tesla's first of its kind in Europe.

The construction on the factory started in spring 2020. The latest approval will allow Tesla to begin operations shortly after fulfilling various conditions such as water use and air pollution control.

Brandenburg Environment Minister Axel Vogel said: “The Tesla approval process is an unusual process in several respects. In a comparatively short time, the State Office for the Environment inspected and approved not just a factory, but an entire industrial area with several large-scale plants and repeated public participation.” Much of that public participation opposed the building and that could cause problems later!

Tesla was expected to begin operations at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg in 2021. However, its plans were delayed because of administrative troubles along with concerns over the water usage of the factory.

The aim is to produce up to 500,000 vehicles per annum of the Model Y type and the batteries for those.

There may yet be a downside to that positive since many of those opposing its construction are in the Green political party or are local people. They will look for any mishap that will give them a chance to seek revenge. I will mention that again later under legal problems.

In China Tesla’s sales grew more than 200% Y/Y by the end of February, 2022. China is a high growth car market; passenger vehicle sales rose 4.7% Y/Y in February to 1.27M units, driven by strong growth from new-energy vehicles. According to a Reuters report, Tesla is planning to start work on a new plant in Shanghai as early as March and sources indicated that Tesla aims to more than double production capacity in China to meet growing demand.

After the new plant, located near Tesla's existing production, is fully operational, Tesla is expected to have the capacity to produce up to 2M cars per year in China.

Worldwide there is pressure to get more electric vehicles, EVs, on the road. In my home country Switzerland, they could represent 50% of all new car sales by 2030. Tesla cars are very well liked here so should get a good share of that.

Financial results look good. Tesla reported another record quarter in Q4, delivering $2.54 in non-GAAP EPS, beating consensus estimates by 16 cents. Revenues came in at $17.72 billion, bettering consensus estimates by $1.08 billion and registering a 65% YoY increase in sales with car gross margin at 30.6% in the quarter. Free cash flow increased to $2.78 billion from $1.33 billion in the prior quarter.

For those interested, this is the detailed financial report.

More information overall on Tesla can be found on its website.

Tesla and the negatives

Unfortunately these far outweigh the positives. Tesla is losing its early mover advantage.

Competition in a crowded space.

There has been over capacity in car making for many years as traditional makers expanded their model ranges in a fight to keep or gain market share. Today those traditional car makers are not standing still, they have been and still are investing billions in making EVs so that they do not lose market share to Tesla and many other EV makers coming onto a relatively slow growing market. Around 70 models are expected to be launched globally this year. Tesla has said it will put no new models on the roads until 2023.

Ford is going to split into two units. One that will continue to build internal combustion engined cars, ICEs, and one dedicated to making EVs. Ford has committed $30 billion in capital investment for the latter. It expects EVs to represent one half of total production by 2030.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E beat the Tesla Model 3 to win the Consumer Reports' top EV pick distinction for 2022.

Tesla was going to be way ahead of Ford in getting its truck on the road. Now Tesla’s Cybertruck will not hit the road until 2023 or later according to Tom’s guide. Meanwhile, Ford is set to double the production rate of its F-150 Lightning to 150,000 units this year and indicated that over 200,000 reservations are on the books for the electric pickup.

Ford and Volkswagen recently expanded their collaboration on an electric vehicle share architecture with a plan to build another model off the platform. The first Ford model to use Volkswagen’s EV architecture will be a battery electric crossover SUV, while details on a second planned model have not been released yet. As part of the expansion, Ford expects to produce 1.2M EVs using VW's platform over a six-year period starting in 2023 at Ford's manufacturing facilities in Cologne, Germany.

Stellantis (STLA) - the maker of Ram, Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat, Dodge, Alfa Romeo and Maserati - plans to have more than 75 EV models and reach annual sales of five million of those by 2030 according the CEO, Carlos Tavares.

GM, Toyota, Daimler, VW, BMW and all the other major legacy car makers have similar plans.

New EV makers. I do not know how to count these. There are believed to be around 300 in China where EV sales as a percent of total sales are world leading. About half of the 6.5 million electric vehicles, which include both fully-electric and plug-in hybrid passenger cars, were sold to customers in mainland China. Jason Low, principal analyst at Canalys, said EVs make up 15 percent of new cars sold China in 2021, which is more than double the percentage in 2020.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) started taking customer reservations recently for the P5 smart EV sedan in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Chinese automaker said the move marks a major milestone in its European expansion plans.

In the US many new brands are hitting the highways including NIO (NIO), XPeng, Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Ouster and Rivian Automotive (RIVN).

Sony (SONY) and Honda (HMC) are getting together to make an EV. That will bypass the semiconductor chip shortage hurting all car makers because Sony will make its own!

Apple (AAPL) may have this fully autonomous EV on the road by 2025. Rumours suggest it will be made by Hyundai. If so maybe their worldwide dealer network will sell and service it.

Brand loyalty Tesla does not get a mention on J.D. Power's US brand loyalty report...

Other fuels. Toyota and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) both have hydrogen fueled cars on the road. More will come as more and more refueling stations get built. Chevron is partnering with a Japanese company to build 30 in California. ICEs may one day be hydrogen fueled giving a new lease of life to ICEs and more competition for EVs. Toyota and Yamaha have announced they are jointly developing a hydrogen fueled V8 engine according to this CNBC report.

According to Hydrogen Fuel News BMW are testing a hydrogen fueled car.

Legal problems are rising....

- Tesla will recall 578,607 cars in the U.S. due to a Boombox function that may obscure the pedestrian warning system sounds, per a recall notice filed online by the NHTSA. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration maintained that cars and SUVs with the Tesla Boombox feature, which allows drivers to play sounds while the vehicles are moving, violates federal safety standards that require pedestrian warning noises for electric cars.

- The Korea Fair Trade Commission issued a formal report to Tesla stating the company exaggerated the mileage of some models and could face penalties.

- An NHTSA investigation already underway covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the crashes identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the probe, 17 people were injured and one was killed.

NHTSA says it has identified 11 crashes since 2018 in which Tesla's on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control have hit vehicles at scenes where first responders have used flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards.

Currently, in a car accident in the US, the driver of one car sues the driver of the other car. It is only very seldom the car manufacturer is sued. For self-driving cars, however, things will be different. There aren’t other drivers to sue. There is just the car - and the companies that made it. It won’t take long for plaintiffs’ lawyers to start filing big lawsuits, even class actions, against the car and technology companies that made the cars and designed the self-driving technology. And, as we have seen in other such situations, there will soon be billion-dollar judgments against the manufacturers and designers.

Tesla has made a big investment in AI chips to give it an edge in self-driving cars. That technology might well save many lives that would otherwise be lost due to driver error but it could also get a nasty return that is not intended!

I mentioned above my short and positive experience with Tesla's existing autopilot and also that it was a bit frightening. I would not use it. I am also well aware that drivers are cautioned not to rely on that and stay fully alert but the feeling of all being ok could easily lead to being distracted by the TV offerings on the screen. I also wonder how it would differentiate between two obstacles if one could not be avoided - say a big dog running into the road and a small child on the pavement. Would the child be avoided or the dog? A human driver would not even ask the question - a machine cannot.

Perhaps the biggest immediate problem is the negative that I touched on above involving Tesla's new German factory. There are claims that it will deplete the local area water supply and the legal challenge could derail it forever according to a recent report by Automotive News Europe.

Battery problems. Aside from the negatives associated with making them such as plastics made from petrochemicals and cobalt mined using child labour plus drastically insufficient facilities for recycling at the end of their lives there are many technical difference issues with batteries that do not apply to ICEs including charging. A recent article in the Financial Times titled Winning format yet to emerge for electric cars concludes that "Holding off on buying that new electric car until a winner becomes clearer seems the safest bet for now"

Supply chain problems. Many wire harnesses are made in Ukraine and supply has been stopped by the Russian invasion of that country. That affects the production of all cars but EVs especially so because they have more wiring. The global semiconductor shortage continues. Prices of nickel used in many batteries are soaring.

That is putting up the price of EVs including Tesla that has just raised prices for all its American and Chinese models by 5%-10%. Its cheapest car, the Model 3 Rear-Wheel-Drive, went up $2,000 to $46,990. That is pricing it above the amount many car buyers can afford.

Few EV makers can now say when cars already on order will be delivered. I know someone who has had a Tesla on order for 9 months and is still unable to get a delivery date from where he ordered it. Waiting times of 12 months are now quite common.

These delays are also giving traditional car makers time to catch up with Tesla with their EV factory building programs.

Potential buyers are getting fed up right now. One example - online searches for EVs in the UK have started to fall.

If I were faced with an unknown delivery time and increased price I would become discouraged and buy an ICE that has not been so badly affected by these problems and will be available in a reasonable time. I suspect many new car buyers will do the same.

Tesla only makes EVs and thus...

Tesla’s Battery Is Running Flat

Adding all the above threats to Tesla's future sales and profits growth I cannot see anything happening that will recharge Tesla’s market valuation battery.

Among the other things the legal problems at the German factory could prove to be a serious impediment to sales growth and profits.

In my view getting back to former highs will never happen barring some kind of miracle occurring and I do not have the talent to foresee miracles.

I would point out that I am not a short seller. I buy - usually as a long term investment - or I do not buy and I am not buying Tesla at these unrealistic sky high prices.

I try to see things from an on-the-ground business point of view and my forecast for Tesla's share price would put it down to around those of the other car makers. At best that might be around $100 by the end of this year and almost definitely so by the end of next year.