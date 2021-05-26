onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

We've all heard the metaphor that dropping a frog into a boiling pot of water will result in it jumping out immediately, but putting the frog into a tepid pot of water and slowly turning up the heat will result in it being cooked to death. It's quite the apt metaphor for how climate regulation is taking place in the EU versus America.

The District Court of the Hague ruled on May 26, 2021 that Shell (SHEL) needed to reduce downstream and upstream CO2 emissions by 45% in 2030 compared to levels in 2019. With this ruling Shell was dropped into the proverbial pot of boiling hot water. They quickly jumped out by relocating their headquarters to London after 130 years of a dual headquarters structure. They even removed the "Royal Dutch" from their name and simply became Shell. Officially, Shell communicated the move as not being related to the court ruling. Shell cited tax and complexity reasons for the move, but those reasons had been around for many years. The climate change ruling had happened only a few months prior to the move announcement.

Public Domain Pictures website

The radical and surprising part of the Hague court ruling was that Shell would not just be responsible for its own Greenhouse Gas [GHG] emissions, but for all the downstream emissions that its customers created with its fossil fuel products. They had to reduce the emissions by 45% for every car, boat, power plant and furnace that used its petroleum products. Or perhaps more practically, they had to divest a big chunk of their business.

Could the same kind of thing happen in America? Perhaps it just happened right under everyone's nose. But it happened like the pot of tepid water that is slowly turned up without the awareness of the frog. It was announced in a dry policy statement from a commission that regulates pipelines. It's not the kind of thing that generates big headlines and drama like the court ruling from the Hague. But the impact might be just the same as the Shell ruling.

FERC - Boiling Midstreams to Death?

Like most people, I find regulatory minutia to be generally unnecessary for good investment decisions. But there are exceptions, and what happened on February 17, 2022 is one of them. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission [FERC] which is responsible for regulating all interstate pipelines as well as LNG export facilities among other things, released a new policy statement. It was the first big policy change regarding pipeline approval since 1999, and in my view will severely hamper the construction of new pipelines.

In a nutshell the new policy says that in approving new pipelines the FERC will now consider "GHG emissions resulting from the downstream combustion of transported gas." In the past, applications for new pipelines had to show there was a "need" for the pipeline, and the construction had to minimize environmental and other impacts. The new policy will now weigh the downstream GHG emissions of a proposed pipeline. In the sense that it holds an energy company responsible for downstream emissions, it is similar to the Hague ruling - a ruling that caused one of the largest corporations in the world to abandon its home country.

But the new FERC policy is much more subtle. It doesn't have specific emissions reduction targets or dates. It just says FERC will now consider GHG emissions in evaluating new projects for certification. Furthermore, the new policy doesn't explicitly say that pipeline certifications will be denied because of GHG emissions. It simply says applicants are "encouraged" to submit the data. So what will be the impact of the new policy? Will we see a similar amount of new pipeline certifications as before? Perhaps the change will result in only a moderate reduction? Or will the new policy effectively ban new pipeline construction? FERC says they will apply the policy on a "case by case basis". Is there a way to guess or predict how moderate or severe the new policy will be for our midstream holdings? Most importantly, can we assume a sense of "reasonableness" in the application of the policy?

Senate Hearings - A MUST Watch for Investors

The new policy was such a radical departure that the Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources chaired by Democrat Senator Joe Manchin called the full FERC in for questioning only two weeks after it was released. After watching a video of the meeting I had no doubt how FERC would be voting on new pipeline certifications. I find meetings like this about as much fun as pouring alcohol on a paper cut. Yes, the video is 2 hours. Yawn. Yes, it is a Senate hearing. Double yawn.

But if you are a midstream investor I would VERY STRONGLY encourage you to watch it. If you are like me, you will realize that you are the frog wading happily in the tepid pool sipping margaritas and collecting dividends… and FERC just put the burner on high. After holding midstreams for over a decade in various flavors and quantities, I decided to sell Williams (NYSE:WMB) which was my only remaining midstream, and largest portfolio holding. If I were still holding Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), I would have sold that too. But don't take my word for it. Watch the video. You will be very glad you did. You will gain insights and draw conclusions far beyond what can be covered by this article. Regardless of whether you take a bullish or bearish slant on your midstream holdings after seeing the video, you will be far more informed about the challenges your companies will face. It's truly a case of the Senate video is worth a thousand words.

Public Domain Pictures website

In trying to answer the question of how "reasonable" FERC might be in applying the new policy, I made some "reading between the lines" observations based upon the video and some research.

Observation #1: No Comment Period

Normally when a commission plans to issue a new and different policy, they put forth a proposal and then allow for a comment period before the policy takes effect. In this case the policy was implemented on day one even though it was labeled as "interim". FERC is allowing a comment period, but the policy is already in effect. With a policy change this dramatic, how reasonable is FERC being in moving forward without a comment period?

Observation #2: Retroactive

When a new policy is implemented it normally applies to submittals going forward from the date of the new policy. In this case the policy applies to new applications as well as ones that are pending with FERC. So if a midstream put in their application 2 years ago, and it's still pending, the new policy will apply to the application. Effectively, the application will likely have to be resubmitted in order to address the new requirements. Considering how many millions of dollars are involved in a FERC application, how reasonable is it to now require resubmittal of applications which have been "under review" for 1-2 years already?

Observation #3: Ongoing Projects Impacted Too

The new policy will even apply to ongoing projects which had been previously approved and are under construction. It's very common for ongoing projects to have change orders which require FERC approval. A change order might be the need to extend a due date for completion or a minor rerouting of pipe to accommodate something which was discovered during construction. FERC has stated that change orders like this "could" require review under the new policy. Effectively, a project which is nearly completed could require review and re-approval under different standards.

Observation #4: Timing

The new policy is taking place during a time of skyrocketing energy prices and a European war. Natural gas sourced from Russia is a major geopolitical issue. FERC was repeatedly asked about this during the hearing. The video is truly an eye opener.

Observation #5: FERC Commissioner Allison Clements

Allison Clements is a FERC commissioner who spent a decade working for the Natural Resources Defense Council [NRDC]. I encourage readers to spend 20 seconds skimming NRDC's web page to get a feel for whether someone who worked there would have a reasonable approach to approving new pipelines. Is there anything on the NRDC page which leads one to believe that Commissioner Clements believes natural gas is a "transition fuel" that can help to reduce GHG emissions by displacing coal? Or does the NRDC page send a "ban fossil fuels now" message?

Can FERC be Replaced by Election Results?

The simple answer is not anytime soon. FERC is like the Supreme Court of the energy world except that each of the five commissioners is limited to a 5 year term. While FERC is officially part of the Department of Energy, it is an independent entity that does not fall under the purview of the Energy Secretary. Each commissioner is appointed by the President, but by law there must not be more than 3 commissioners from a single political party. Each year the term of a commissioner expires. Based upon my reading of term expirations and party affiliation, it is unlikely that FERC will change political affiliation until at least the second half of 2026.

Will Existing Pipelines be Worth More?

The laws of supply and demand would lead one to believe that if scarcity of supply is created by making new pipeline construction more difficult, then existing pipelines might be worth more. In my view pipelines only partially benefit from these supply and demand dynamics. Unlike commodities like wheat or even capital goods like cars, the value of a pipeline is tied to its location and to the cash flows generated by the pipeline. Just like real estate, some miles of pipeline are worth far more or less than others. Location. Location. Location.

Pipelines have long term contracts so the cash flows are generally locked for a long duration. Yes, the contracts have adjustment clauses for things like volume, inflation and other items. But do pipeline contracts really allow for big spikes in fees? I'm doubtful. If inflation adjustments could truly make a significant difference, I would have expected companies like Williams and Kinder Morgan to provide substantially higher dividend growth for 2022 in expectation of raising their prices by the PPI or CPI. Yet, they only raised dividends by 3.7% and 2.8% respectively. The inflation based Social Security adjustment for 2022 was 5.9%.

Ultimately, a pipeline is a business and the cash flows which can be generated determine the value. The differential between the natural gas price at the origin and the endpoint is a key factor in the fees that can be collected. While there is reason for optimism with the current environment of strong natural gas prices, the US has so much natural gas that it's easy to over produce.

Since midstreams keep contract details confidential, it's impossible to answer the question of how much benefit pipelines might see from limits to new construction or inflation. I have yet to see an analyst recommend a pipeline company based upon the scarcity argument. But many analysts cite growth projects as contributing to increased cash flows. Without new projects, I suspect that cash flow growth will slow/decline, and perhaps only partially see offsets from increased fees.

How Might Slower Growth Impact Share Prices?

A Dividend Discount Model calculation can demonstrate how the difference in growth might impact valuation. I'm not using this model to derive an accurate valuation. That is a completely different topic. Rather, I'm comparing the valuation difference that might result from a slowdown in growth.

Williams currently pays a dividend of $1.70 annually. If we assume an expected rate of return of 9% for the dividend discount model, then a 4.5% growth rate will give us a $37.78 fair value for Williams' stock. Keeping the same assumptions, but dropping the growth rate to only 3% will decrease the value to $28.33. And if we drop the growth rate even further to 2%, the valuation declines to $24.29.

A seemingly small drop in the growth rate, can decrease the fair value calculations substantially. Again, the point here is not to provide a valuation for Williams, but to demonstrate how valuation varies as a function of growth rate. Professional investors and funds use far more sophisticated valuation models, but they almost always require an estimated growth rate. And whether using a discounted cash flow model or other method, small changes in the growth rate can have a huge impact on fair value.

Of course, an income oriented investor might not care what valuation models say as long as dividends are consistent and have some growth. The investment is viewed as "bond-like". But it is important to keep in mind that institutional investors will use these models, and their trading is the biggest factor in determining market prices. Very likely, the dividends will keep coming while share prices fall from current levels - perhaps significantly.

Conclusion

The recent FERC policy change could be akin to a ban on most new pipeline construction. The valuations of midstream companies may eventually come to reflect dampened cash flows even if they are partially offset by toll increases and strong energy markets.

In my view midstream investors are like the frog sitting in tepid water right now, and FERC has turned the burner on high. It might be a while, perhaps years, before their new policy has an impact on midstream cash flows, but it will happen. The market is an anticipatory creature. If/when the market realizes that pipelines aren't getting certifications, stocks will decline well before the actual cash flow impact.

Most importantly, midstream investors will benefit greatly by watching the FERC video. While midstream companies are operated by company CEO's, they are ultimately ruled by FERC. And FERC just dealt them a horrible hand. A hand no different than what the District Court of the Hague dealt Shell.