How To Invest In Index Funds: 4 Easy Steps

Index Fund Basics & Considerations

Index funds are mutual funds designed specifically to mimic or track the performance of market indexes. They're a common investment for retail investors because they simplify the process of investing, reduce time spent researching stocks, reduce investment fees, increase tax efficiency, provide built-in diversification, and reduce risk by linking your investment to the overall returns of markets over time.

However, with index funds, an investor can only meet the market's performance. They cannot beat it. Investing in too many index funds could result in over-diversification, something that happens when an investor's portfolio distributes investments over too many securities.

It's therefore key that an investor understands the benefits and drawbacks of investing in an index fund and makes an informed decision about whether it makes sense for them to do so and how much of their portfolio they want to invest.

Investors should also carefully consider different kinds of index funds and decide which are right for them. There are index funds available for a number of different popular sectors and global indexes. Some are industry or investment vehicle specific and others are focused on company characteristics.

Tip: It is also possible to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track indexes. These are passively managed and traded on the market and often have the lowest expense ratios.

S&P 500 Index Funds vs. Other Indices

The most common type of index funds are those connected to the S&P 500 Index. However, other popular index funds track specific indexes that are focused on the top companies in a market like the S&P 500 including:

Dow Jones Industrial Average

NASDAQ-100

Russell Indexes

NASDAQ Composite

Wilshire 5000

S&P Global 100 Index

There are also index funds which focus on indexes of companies of a specific size such as:

Large Cap Indexes: S&P 100, Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap, MSCI USA Large-Cap Index

Medium Cap Indexes: S&P Mid-Cap 400, Wilshire US Mid-Cap, Russel Mid-Cap

Another type of index fund is focused on specific industry index such as:

S&P Technology Select Sector

S&P Financial Select Sector

S&P Utilities Select Sector

S&P Industrials Select Sector

There are also index funds based on global and emerging market indexes, dividend stocks indexes, value investments indexes, and many other types of indexes.

Low-Cost Index Funds List

All index funds charge fees, so when deciding which funds to invest in it's important to understand their cost. Here are some low-cost index funds that track the S&P 500 to consider. The expense ratio is the percentage of your investment the fund will bill each year.

Fund Symbol Expense Ratio Fidelity 500 Index Fund FXAIX 0.015% T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Fund PREIX 0.019% Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund SWPPX 0.01% Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares VFIAX 0.04% USAA S&P 500 Index Member Shares USSPX 0.25%

How To Invest In Index Funds: 4 Easy Steps

For investors who have carefully considered their investment strategy and decided they would like to purchase an index fund, the information below provides steps to help do so. Seeking Alpha is not recommending anyone purchase an index fund.

Step 1: Select an Index

As there are hundreds of different indexes, choosing an index isn't as simple as it sounds. While many index funds are connected to the S&P 500, which tracks the top 500 leading publicly traded companies in the U.S. based on things like market cap, there are also indexes focused on specific industries, medium-sized companies, global markets, or specific kinds of investments like dividend stocks or commodities.

In choosing an index, an investor could consider things like the index's performance over time, its volatility, the companies or assets that make it up, the diversification it would add to their portfolio, or other factors that are important to their investment strategy and their portfolio goals.

Step 2: Choose Your Index Fund(s)

Once you know which index you want your fund to track, you have to choose an index fund. There are often a number of index fund options per index. When investing in mutual funds, an investor might only have access to the ones their brokerage or financial services company can invest in. However, if there is a specific index fund that they would like to invest in, they would also find a brokerage that sells it or potentially purchase it directly from the fund company.

It's important to consider things like the cost of the fund and whether it is actively or passively managed. Passively managed funds tend to have lower costs.

Here are some popular funds:

State Street S&P 550 Index Fund Class N

Shelton NASDAQ-100 Index Direct

Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index

Fidelity US Sustainability Index Fund

Vanguard Value Index Fund Investor Shares

Step 3: Select & Open a Brokerage Account

Investors who already have a brokerage account, can select the index fund and purchase it via their existing brokerage if they offer it. However, if an investor does not have a brokerage account or if the mutual fund they would like to purchase isn't available via their brokerage, they can find a brokerage that offers it and sign up for an account.

If an investor does not already have a brokerage account, they should see who sells the mutual funds they want and choose a brokerage based on the ability to buy the index funds they would prefer to purchase.

Tip: If a brokerage does not offer the index funds an investor would like to purchase, they might have similar ones. Before opening another account, be sure to ask.

Step 4: Choose an Investment Size and Purchase

When purchasing an index fund, the investor would need to contact their broker or representative or buy funds through an online brokerage. At that point, the investor needs to decide what proportion of their portfolio they would like to invest in the fund. It's important to consider one's portfolio goals and risk tolerance when deciding on an allocation amount.

Bottom Line

Buying an index fund is simple. There are a lot of options to choose from, many are low-cost, and most are easy to purchase. The more complicated part is deciding how much of their portfolio an investor wants to invest in index funds and whether index funds are the right fit for their investment strategy and goals.