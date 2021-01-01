RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Renewable energy companies face another breakthrough as gas and oil prices surge. I highlighted this recently in my weekly update. A lot of electricity generation still happens with fossil fuels. Countries' urge to become less dependent on these volatile fuels and independent from foreign energy is undoubtedly positive for renewable energy generation.

Levelized Cost of Energy Comparison (Lazard)

The cost of utility-scale solar PV and onshore wind generation was already competitive with conventional electricity generation. Residential PV and energy storage profits from homeowners who want to become energy-self-supported.

But What About Oil Companies?

Gas and oil producers are the first companies to profit. It's shown by peaking share prices for Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and the Energy Select ETF (XLE). It makes sense as high oil and gas prices benefit these companies directly. Capital spending fell significantly due to COVID-19 and worries about a low oil price for long. A low-cost base and an increasing price are perfect for exploding profits. It's unsure for how long the oil prices will last, and in the long run (over decades), the oil demand could come down.

So these oil companies certainly profit from the current situation and will return cash handsomely to shareholders with dividends and buybacks.

The favorable renewable energy environment coincides with a profitable fossil fuel market.

Investments In Renewable Energy

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is a yieldCo with the most income from renewable energy sources. The company invests in energy assets and closes long-term PPA (power purchasing agreements) that ensure a steady income. It's a stable dividend-growing stock at a reasonable valuation.

Data by YCharts

The share price came down from its highs in 2021. The market got too excited over renewable energy at the start of 2021. The rising interest rates also reduced the appetite for dividend stocks slightly. The share price is at a more attractive entry point now.

Predictable Growth

The 2021 results were decent. AY grew its CAFD per share by 3.1% and its dividend by 4.7% year on year. I've reviewed these results here.

YieldCos have a predictable outlook. By forecasting reasonable investment rates and securing relatively cheap debt, they know the approximate CAFD growth. AY guides for a CAFD (cash available for distribution) per share growth of 5% to 8%. The dividend increases are in line with CAFD.

Reasonably Valued

The easiest way to value a yieldCo is with the dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

Atlantica's dividend yield is in line with the past 5-year average. The same applies to the difference with the 10-year Treasury rate. It pays about three percentage points higher than 10-year Treasury bonds.

I've covered Atlantica extensively before.

Stem provides energy storage solutions for large-scale operations. It has a low-margin hardware division and sells high-margin software contracts. The hardware sales generate immediate revenue but are primarily used to get the software contracts. Software contracts revenues' spread out over 10 to 20 years.

FTM Energy Storage Outlook (Statista)

FTM (front-of-the-meter) energy storage will grow exponentially over the next decade. The industry will increase at a CAGR of 34% until 2030. The immense growth comes from improving technology and rising demand. Battery energy storage mitigates the variable demand and supply of electricity. Stem profits as one of the early participants.

Data by YCharts

Strong Growth

Stem's latest earnings were slightly below expectations. Revenue was $127.4M, an increase of 251% over 2020. The high growth comes at a cost. Gross margins were only 1%, and the adjusted EBITDA was -$30.3M. Its outlook was in line with my expectations and looks positive. It expects $350M to $425M in revenue or 204% growth. 2022 revenue is already fully contracted with a contracted backlog of $449M. The growth comes organically and ~$68M from the recent acquisition of AlsoEnergy.

Profitability

It also expects increasing margins, albeit slower than initially indicated. Non-GAAP gross margins improve from 11% to 15%-20%. It's only a tiny increase. It's due to a large amount of FTM projects. These have lower hardware margins due to their large scale. The good news is that these software contracts have a longer duration and should add more high-margin revenues over time. The current lower margins should pay off in the future.

Balance Sheet

Stem used $521M of its cash to acquire AlsoEnergy. It has $400M in liquidity left to continue its growth. Its most significant debt position is a $460M green convertible bond. Its net debt position is about $60M after the acquisition. The company has enough cash to reach positive cash flows.

Valuation

Stem has a forward PS ratio of 4.25 based on its guidance. This PS is low for a company with 200% expected revenue growth. Its revenue isn't solely attractive high-margin revenue from software. It splits up into hardware revenue and software revenue. The company gave intriguing detail in its expectations. At the end of the year, it expects CARR (contracted annual recurring revenue) at $60M to $80M. As contracts are closed throughout the year, I anticipate software revenue in 2022 of $37M-$50M or $43.5M at the midpoint. Only CARR revenues give a forward PS ratio of 37. The company expects a negative EBITDA and negative earnings in 2022.

Given the massive runway left for Stem to lift off, I see it as reasonably valued. My latest update about Stem covered the acquisition of AlsoEnergy.

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)

TPI Composites manufactures wind blades for large OEM wind turbine manufacturers. It has a limited customer base with Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY, OTCPK:VWSYF), General Electric (GE), and Nordex (OTCPK:NRDXF, OTC:NRXXY). The company is diversifying its business with EV parts.

Data by YCharts

The share price dropped 80% from its top due to several factors. It went up in the renewable energy hype during 2020 and early 2021. When the hype deflated, TPIC went down as well. The slide worsened after the wind blade sales were below expectations, with a bleak outlook for 2022. Right now, the company's valuation is cheaper than ever, and the expectations are improving.

Growth

TPI Composites only builds wind blades for onshore wind turbines. There is a lot of attention to offshore wind as it represents a new growth path. Onshore wind is cheaper and doesn't need subsidies to be competitive. The deployment of onshore wind accelerates.

IEA

Policies support it. For example, Europe wants faster permissions to increase the onshore wind capacity.

TPI Composites doesn't specify the 2022 outlook. It gave some metrics on wind blade sales expectations and discussed solid growth in transportation and services.

10-K (TPI Composites)

Based on TPI Composites' outlook, I expect slightly lower wind blade sales. The transportation and services sales should provide enough growth for a slight increase in the bottom line. It's the second year of slow growth after 2021. TPIC should be able to grow faster in the next couple of years.

Profitability

TPIC works with tight margins. Its dependency on OEMs makes negotiations challenging. In 2021, a combination of low utilization rates and increasing costs suppressed margins.

Data by YCharts

It still expects compressed margins in 2022. There are some signs for improvements like higher ASPs. Beyond 2022, the picture improves. TPI Composites has low SG&A and research costs. These were only 1.7% of revenue in 2021. A recovery of gross margins should quickly lead to a net profit and positive free cash flows.

Balance Sheet

TPIC strengthened its liquidity in November with a $350M preferred stock investment from Oaktree. The conditions aren't favorable for TPIC with an 11% yield and 5-year warrants that will dilute existing stockholders. The company needed the cash.

The positive side of the deal is the current position of TPIC. It has no debt and ample liquidity. It can raise another $250M under the agreement. TPIC stated it only wants to use it for growth opportunities.

Valuation

TPI Composites' rise and fall come at an exciting valuation level.

Data by YCharts

Diversifying revenues, improving margins, and growing beyond 2022 should lead to higher valuation levels. The company trades at the lowest PS ratio since going public. It's a good entry point for a long-term grower.

Conclusion

It's an attractive environment for renewable energy stocks. They get support from companies that want reliable, local, and affordable energy. Governments improve the attractiveness with faster regulation and subsidies. The long-term outlook improved drastically for these companies.

I rate AY, STEM, and TPIC as "Buys." They are entirely different, with only the link to renewable energy as a common characteristic.