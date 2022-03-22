Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Wolfe Research Virtual March Madness Software Conference March 22, 2022 11:10 AM ET

CorporateParticipants

Kim Watkins - Vice President, Investor Relations

Alex Chriss - EVP & General Manager, Small Business and Self-Employed

ConferenceCall Participants

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Alex Zukin

Thank you so much for joining. We can keep the virtual buzz rolling. We are super thrilled to have Intuit join us today. We have Alex Chriss and Kim Watkins from Intuit. So Alex and Kim, thank you so much.

Kim Watkins

Great to be here. Good to see you Alex.

Alex Zukin

Alex, maybe just first give -- just remind people brief intro like what's your role at Intuit, how long you've been there, and then we can launch into our scheduled programming.

Alex Chriss

So, Alex Chriss, been with the company going on 18 years now. I am the Executive Vice President and General Manager of our Small Business and Self-Employed Group. So that's the full QuickBooks franchise, now MailChimp, and essentially everything we do for small businesses and self-employed.

Alex Zukin

Awesome. And as always, for the audience, I'm going to ask, you'll hear the same set of questions in the beginning. And then as we dive into the more specific ones to the companies, but please feel free to put some questions in the Q&A box as long as they're appropriate, I will ask them towards the end of the fireside. With that, Alex as promised, first question, how is the current demand environment?

Alex Chriss

For small business, we're still seeing good tailwinds coming out of a couple of things that I would like to highlight. One is just the shift that we've seen through COVID of small businesses really moving online, right? We have seen a huge shift to virtual, shift to online services. And that just continues, as small businesses think about, what do they need to be successful, there's lots of moving parts in the world today. And anything they can do to bring a platform together, that makes them efficient, still seems to be where they're heading.

On the second piece is just the big sort of strategic shifts that we've made over the last couple of years. If you go back four or five, six years ago, really with the QuickBooks franchise, we were focused on financial management software, and really being what I've termed sort of the source of truth for your books. And we've shifted that and we are now really thinking end-to-end and being that source of truth for the full business. And so it gives us lots of different things to have conversations with customers about. So it's not just financial management software, it's about time tracking, or capital, or obviously, payroll payments. And now with MailChimp, the opportunity to have a conversation about getting customers and CRM and marketing automation. So lots of different ways to have conversations with customers and continue tailwinds from just a general move online.

Alex Zukin

Perfect. So now let's kind of bridge that with how would you characterize the demand? What was the impact from COVID on your part of the business at Intuit? How did it affect spending sales cycles, and as we're coming out of it, what is -- either the headwinds of the tailwind or the moving parts for investors to think about on this part of the business?

Alex Chriss

Again, I would highlight, what we have seen has been a big shift for small businesses, to online, right? Small businesses, if you think about all the different components, whether it's consumer enterprise or small business, small businesses are very often laggards when it comes to just technology adoption. And what COVID did was really in many ways forced their hand, right, if you're a small business that, suddenly no one's allowed to come into your store or your service based business where you can't get that check in person anymore. You got to start to think about how to take digital payments, you've got to start to think about how you're going to manage your business in a virtual environment.

And so those tailwinds, have been a mindset shifts, that we're not going to go back to the old way, right? We're not going to go back to sort of pre-COVID environment. And so it's been really a strong shift in how small businesses have been thinking about the environment. And we're continuing to see those tailwinds. Obviously, as we move to the back half of our fiscal year here, we're coming over the comps of this time last year where really the whole world was opening up. So those will continue to be more difficult comps. But we're also continuing to see the tailwinds in general of just small businesses moving online.

Alex Zukin

Perfect. I'm not going to ask you the question about Europe because your exposure there is almost NA, I think is the term we use in our comp sheets. But what I want to do -- what I do want to ask you given your exposure to small businesses, how do we think about the puts and takes of your business in a more recessionary and/or inflationary, maybe even both environment and are there you've been at the company for quite a bit of time, are there periods in history you'd refer us to, to think about like how the businesses acted during those times.

Alex Chriss

We've watched the business over multiple recessions as well as good times, small businesses are resilient, small businesses are consistent. And we even continue to, if you think about, ’08, ’09, we continue to grow small business franchise during that time as well. When we look at our small businesses, have their customers that have jobs, and do they have money, and if they have jobs and money to be able to spend in our small businesses, they're usually find a way to pivot and persevere and work through it.

So we continue to see small businesses thrive through a variety of different periods. I'm sure if you think about some of the new businesses, we have access to like capital, you'll start to see different demand curves from a capital perspective. But overall, the general small business, economy works well in all types of periods. And we've seen that over time.

Alex Zukin

Perfect. And then the fourth question is, basically, what do you feel right now is the most misunderstood aspect of the Intuit story, at least from the angle from the business segment that you cover, during your dialogue with investors.

Alex Chriss

I think, and this is, it's only misunderstood because it's relatively new and we're still going through it. But I do think this thought of expanding who we are, right, and this is, even frankly, it's even misunderstood, but some of our customers this expansion to being the source of truth for their business. And now having a conversation about a number of different things that I would say, in the past, you could even look at us and say, we were kind of on the sidelines. So I'll take payments and money movement as an example. Couple trillion dollars of money gets recorded inside of QuickBooks every year from our customers, they have to from a compliance standpoint.

For decades, we've been on the sidelines, helping them record that money, but not helping them move that money. We've now shifted that dramatically. Our entry into not only payments, but also providing a QuickBooks checking account, providing capital, when they needed the most giving them cash flow forecasting, obviously building on our payroll, but also now with partners moving into BillPay. So just allowing them to move money in and out, see their cash flow, and then get access to capital when they need it. We are very quickly becoming that trusted partner, to be able to move that money in and out. So I think that's just scratching the surface of what's changed.

In addition, we've expanded our TAM significantly, right? Over the last few years, we've gone down market into self-employed. We've gone up market into QuickBooks Online advanced into the mid-market. That is a huge expansion of where we played in the past, which has traditionally been that sort of one to 10 employee range. We're now from self-employed all the way up to 100, 100 plus employees. And then the expansion of, obviously, the services, so not only the payroll payments, time tracking capital, but now with MailChimp.

So anyway just a big expansion of the addressable market and sort of who we see ourselves as and all of that customer back. It's all our customers coming to us saying, I want one platform where I can be the most efficient and get the right partner. So it's customer back, but a big expansion of who we have been.

Alex Zukin

Awesome. At this point, I'll also prod our investor, listeners to post questions in the forum. I would say Alex, given all the moving pieces in the business from exciting moving pieces in the business. I know this is the hardest question for someone to answer. It's like picking between your favorite children. But as you stack rank, the growth drivers that you're looking at inside of the entire kind of SMB side of Intuit. When you think about what's either most, I don't know, the right way to ask either what's most exciting for you, or what you think is going to be -- having the most needle moving characteristics over the course of the next one to two years, or maybe longer? How would you kind of stack rank those drivers?

Alex Chriss

It's a hard question, I'll tell you what gets me most excited, which is when our growth drivers for the business align with the customer benefits that we're able to deliver for customers. So for really years, and we've talked about these for years and they've been consistent with customers, we've had customer benefits around saving time about putting more money in our customers pocket and about giving them complete confidence. Those are just sort of the truth of what small businesses need. We now have innovations and new market opportunities that align perfectly with those. And so when those two things come together, I think there's a big opportunity.

To give you an example, confidence every small business, so they're out starting on their own trying to figure this out. For many of them, it's the first time they've ever gone out and they're making this up as they go along. And that's crisis of confidence hits them. Our entry now into things like QuickBooks Live. The ability to give them, the opportunity to have a partner, a trusted bookkeeper coming from QuickBooks to be able to help make sure that they get their books done right and grow their business. That aligns not only a huge growth opportunity for us to move into the assisted space, but also for small businesses to get that confidence.

I talked about money movement before, obviously saving them time across any of the efficiencies or automation that we put together and having a single platform gives them an opportunity as well. So those are what gets me excited when we can align the customer benefits of what they really need with massive growth opportunities for us.

Alex Zukin

What are you seeing from early signals in QuickBooks Live attach rates? What that does either to the pricing algorithm, or the unit economics of the business as you attach more of those engaging services into the product? And overtime, have you talked or thought of - I mean, sure you thought about it, but I mean, talk to at least initially around what percentage would you expect to ultimately have some sort of live services of your customer base for QuickBooks associated with them?

Alex Chriss

We're still early in live. But just to unpack a couple parts of your question. First, this is exciting for us to move from just sort of a DIY software space into the assisted space. Now, even when we were selling DIY, we knew that small businesses are more successful when they have an accountant or have a bookkeeper helping them. And a lot of that's because it helps them with confidence, it helps them get set up success, but it's also a tremendous recommender of what are all the other services that specific business needs to be successful. So as we now move into that assisted space.

I think the part of your question, it allows us to have, a more broad conversation with our customers, we can not only help them with the bookkeeping challenges that they have and the confidence that they need. But we can also get to know them as a customer. And now that we have a broad platform of services, some our own some third-party services, we can really match them with the right portfolio of offerings that we have, for them to be as successful as possible. That's just a different conversation and a broader conversation that we can have going forward.

Again, early days, and what all the attached looks like, in that conversation. And obviously, our live service, because it is an actual engaged service, it's priced very differently, ongoing. So we'll continue to learn that. We're focused on providing a great service with high PRS and high retention. But again, it's a good service for us to get into and really helps our customers from that confidence standpoint.

Alex Zukin

Perfect. Let's go to a few, more metrics or financial oriented questions, I'll weave in strategic elements in them as well. But if I look at the SMB online ecosystem business, it's accelerated almost four straight quarters now with some very recent strength in Q2. And when I listen to Sasan he’s very consistently told us about the second, and you're talking about it too, the secular tailwinds being here to stay. Can you expand on that confidence because a lot of investors do feel like there was at least some kind of pull forward of activity into last year, you touched on tougher comps, what's the right way to kind of think about both the seasonal parts of the business on the payment side, as well as kind of the confidence in maintaining the kind of growth strength that you've seen in that online ecosystem business?

Alex Chriss

Sure. So just as a reminder, we have said, our focus is to grow online ecosystem revenue north of 30%, every year. And we're going to do that goes back to what I've spoken about earlier, which is an expansion of not only customer growth, of what we're targeting of 10% to 20%, every year, but also ARPC growth, now with all the suite of services we have, we think we can continue to grow ARPC 10% to 20% every year. So you put those two things together, and we're, again, have a lot of confidence in our ability to continue to grow online ecosystem revenue north of 30%.

In terms of the question around pull forward and so forth. What I'd say is, small businesses are not enterprises, they act very differently. Their decision-making when it comes to buying software, moving on to services is not, in a long-term decision of expense management. This is about hey, what do I need right now in order to make my small business successful, right? Have I reached a point of maturity where I can no longer run my business on a spreadsheet. And at that point, when you look to what's in the market, we think we have an amazing suite of offerings that are priced incredibly well for small businesses to be able to make their business successful.

So, that's how we think about it. We haven't seen any signs of any pull forward. Just isn't the way that small businesses think about buying, which is different from enterprises. But they're in the moment, small businesses are trying to figure out how to be as successful as possible. And again, all those tailwinds, I talked about earlier in terms of just now orienting themselves towards online, online payments, online software, we think are here to stay.

Alex Zukin

Got it. Another part of the business that we talked about, or we see in the P&L that I think a lot of people just want to better understand is the desktop side of the house, particularly, that's a very loyal customer base. It's been extraordinarily resilient, it's still grown for you as a business. What are the trends that you've seen there that you're seeing there, you've obviously made some changes on price to create a bigger incentive, if you will, for transitioning customers to your online subscription offering? Let's talk about it in a kind of a holistic strategic way, specifically, - is it the risk because you could start to see [the client] (ph) meaningful as more people migrate? Is that something that's very stable and consistent? How do we think about it?

Alex Chriss

Yes. So, as a reminder, the vast majority of our new customer growth now is online. So those tailwinds, really, it's all about online. That said, as a franchise that's 27, 28 years old, and started with desktop, we have an incredible product and incredibly loyal customer base with a very, very sticky product, right? Once you've learned the UI of the desktop. I mean, you watch some of these small businesses use the product, and they're magicians using the product, they can move so quickly, and all their data is there. So we're very proud that we have an incredible product, and we continue to invest in it.

That said, demand, to the tailwinds, we talked about before especially coming out of COVID, we're seeing more and more customer demand towards not only online product. But also just the concept of subscription software, right? Twenty years ago, that, you had a lot of headwinds towards buying something that wasn't just installed on your desktop, now you have almost the opposite, which is, oh, wait a second, I want something that I can get the continuous updates for, I want something that is a subscription. And that's even for folks that want the desktop experience, we have really moved towards offering desktop as a subscription. And we're seeing great uptick in that.

Now that comes with the revenue recognition differences versus just purchasing desktop. It also just as a reminder, the way our desktop software was purchased in the past. It really was a three year cycle, right? You bought the product for three years, it came with a three-year license, and then we would see some people buying it every year. But most people buying it every three years to continue their payroll or payments or just continue to get the updates.

So look, there's a lot of shifts there, I would say we've been wrong and how we thought about how fast it would decline. Really, every year for a number of years. Now the product is just incredibly sticky. And customers continue to love it. So we're continuing to invest in the product, we're continuing to see demand move to folks online. And we're continuing to see people move to subscription. So far we've seen stability, a lot of the purchase happens in the spring as their three year time horizon comes off. So we'll see what happens. But, at the end of the day, we have a lot of confidence, they're going to stay within our franchise, and they're going to be using the products and suites -- services that they've grown to know and love. So they may be shifting between products, but we know we're confident they're going to be Intuit customers.

Alex Zukin

I'm going to ask one or two more and then I will ask -- I will ended it with the questions from -- two questions from investors. Maybe just quickly on retention rates, retention rates in kind of your target customer segments improved pretty meaningfully last year, just maybe unpack what drove that improvement in retention and also how much more room is there to go as you look over the course of the next 12 months.

Alex Chriss

Now there were a couple of elements there. One was -- we pulled out a bundle out a bundle that we had between our QuickBooks self-employed products and our TurboTax product was a bundle that we actually just stopped offering. And so that actually had very low retention rates and so by pulling that out, retention improved. We also think there's durable retention improvements just in improving the product. It goes back to what I talked about earlier, the more we provide an overall platform for customers, the more we're providing a whole suite of services now and so they really can get almost everything they need, certainly in the back office, from QuickBooks and now with MailChimp as well, the ability to help them grow customers.

So we think there's still opportunities for us to invest in the product to continue to improve retention. The other just with the incredibly high retention rates, we already have the biggest detractors, just businesses going out of business, which is small businesses face incredible challenges, 50% are going to go out of business, within that first five years. Our ability to just continue to give them the insights they need, whether it's cash flow forecasting, or access to capital, to stay in business is also good for retention as well. So investing in the product investing in services, retention is always something we're going to focus on.

Alex Zukin

Got it. And then, MailChimp, right? I mean, I know, it's still early, I think can you talk about the level of investment that you guys have made on the marketing side, on the front-end side of that business, restarting that, for MailChimp has been pretty meaningful. I know it's early, but what are you seeing that either generating a tremendous amount of customer enthusiasm, what's working? And what is driving, kind of like, if you can stack rank your growth drivers. But now just from a MailChimp perspective, and what is making you most excited about the early traction you're seeing?

Alex Chriss

Yes, well, first, just -- you hit on it. But just to remind folks of the context, the number one challenge that small businesses face is getting customers. And so our ability to give them an opportunity to leverage the data, leverage the information that they already have inside of QuickBooks, which we know the vast majority of small businesses don't use standalone CRM software, but they're using QuickBooks as their source of truth for their customers. So we have a lot of that data there. The ability to now take that data and leverage it with the best-in-class offering of MailChimp to be able to reach out to their customers, target new customers, communicate with the best customers in an ongoing manner and just continue to foster and grow new customer growth is just such an exciting end-to-end growth platform for us to be able to build.

So the vision is clear for us, the strategy is clear for us. It's still very, very early since we've brought the team in. MailChimp in the past had been really focused on profitability, which has been great. But now as we start to shift towards just growth, we're seeing a lot of opportunity to lean into marketing, as you mentioned, lean into continuing to build that end-to-end platform, look internationally, which MailChimp has a great international presence and adoption with a very self-serve, global, easy to translate product. And so lots of growth opportunities for us as we now orient the team. And it's just been a lot of fun to even talk to many QuickBooks customers who have been thinking about CRM, but now that they have MailChimp at their fingertips are now starting to test it out and give it a shot. So it's still early days, but I'm very excited to see the strategy play out.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Alex Zukin

Got it. I promised to ask a few investor questions. And I'll remind investors, if you ask them at the end, it's harder for me to dial them in to the meeting, so please ask them earlier, we just got a few, right, as I was saying that. The first question is, what are the different channels of distribution for QuickBooks besides online or retail self-enroll? And how important is the reseller/partner channel?

Alex Chriss

You hit on the main drivers and the main channels. The other one that I would highlight, which is a real competitive advantage for us is our accounting channel. We have over half a million accountants who know and use our product. We provide them with accounting, practice management software for them to be able to run their own firm. And then, they get to know and use and love the QuickBooks product. And that's what they recommend to their clients. So if a client walks in and says ‘Hey, I need help’ more times than not, they're going to put them on a QuickBooks subscription. And we foster that relationship and build that relationship very tightly. So that's a huge channel for us.

In terms of partners, we're just now starting to build that out. I'd say we're starting to see good traction, and mostly it's into the mid-market. So we know as we're starting to think about mid-market competing well in the mid-market, we want to make sure that we're are finding those systems integrators, those bars, and really, running a mid-market playbook to ensure that, a business that has been nonconsumption not using anything but now wants a whole suite of offerings, is going to go out and bring some -- bring a partner in to build that software set. And we want to make sure that they've got QuickBooks Online advanced and payroll and payments and time tracking, and all of the mid-market offerings that we have, including MailChimp at their fingertips to be able to get them up and running.

So I think you'll see more and more investment from us on the partner channel as we move into the mid-market.

Alex Zukin

Got it. Next question, can you give us an update on the bill.com partnership? Would you ever think about developing your own accounts payable solution? Thanks.

Alex Chriss

Bill.com is a good partner. And we actually have a number of BillPay partners, right now to ensure as an open platform that were able to meet the needs of our small businesses. Some have advanced needs, or they need a lot of workflow. Some just have super simple needs out there. They're just trying to get that one bill paid. And certainly as we think about the end-to-end exposure of ensuring that small businesses have money in opportunities, whether it be through an invoice or any way to get paid and money out through payroll or BillPay. We're going to work really hard to solve that end-to-end through partners or even potentially through our own offering.

Alex Zukin

So I'm playing speed question with the investor question, within the 30% growth algo for online, the portion that is tied to customer growth, what are the puts and takes as it pertains to new business formations, and potential slowdowns there? Like a sneaky recession question.

Alex Chriss

That's good. Actually it’s a good question. We don't see new business formation is a big, short-term driver of our business. Frankly, by the time people are ready to get financial management software, or at least QuickBooks, which is where this question was focused. Their business has matured a little bit. It's maybe nine months, maybe 18 months into formation, and they're the ones that have sort of survived. So there's a lot of, people that go out and decide they want to start a small business, that new business formation can start and stop even within weeks or months. Those are not really QuickBooks customers that we've seen in the past.

So we're always looking to go after new starts. But the reality is, the new starts we're thinking about are the ones that have found some level of, their version of product market fit, their version of finding a market out there. And now they're ready to think about, the taxes they need to pay to compliance that they need to get to.

So we don't see new business starts as something that we track in terms of providing any headwinds to our business. We're more focused on the tailwinds of small businesses in general moving, out of either nonconsumption or a desktop environment into online or a virtual environment due to the COVID tailwinds.

Alex Zukin

Alex, you're crushing it right now. So I want to keep going, we have another minute. The next question is, how do you think about the growth of MailChimp in light of the 30% QBO growth guide? Do you believe that business can grow at that rate and live? Second, how should we think about the past for it to accelerate setpoint itself?

Alex Chriss

I love these questions. You're seeing the strategy come together and you're getting on the same excitement that we are with the opportunity with MailChimp. Look, again, very early days, we've given some outlook as to where we are at MailChimp. And again, very early, we're on plans where we expect to be with MailChimp. What we're going to see over the next, 6, 12, 18 months is building that end-to-end growth platform that I talked about earlier. That's when I think things are going to really unlock. I think as a standalone business, MailChimp has a lot of opportunity ahead of it. But together, we are now the only small business platform in the world that can provide the ability to grow your customers and run your business. And that's what's going to unlock for us, of course.

Alex Zukin

Perfect. I'll leave it there. I want to give you an ability to have a great one on one schedule. So hopefully we've fired you up and thank you so much for joining. Like I said, everybody, you will have a survey in your inboxes to fill out, it will take 30 seconds. It's important for management. It's important for us. But with that, Alex, thank you so much. And Kim, thank you again for making Alex available.

Kim Watkins

Thanks, Alex. Take care.