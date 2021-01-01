Jae Young Ju/iStock via Getty Images

There is certainly a faction of analysts and investors that perpetually view semiconductors as either in a downturn or heading toward the next downturn, and I suppose while that may be technically true, you will miss a lot of winners that way. That being said, it's equally foolish to ignore the cyclicality of the semiconductor space, as buying at the top can lead to a lot of years of lackluster performance.

I was neutral on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) back in April of 2021 mostly due to my concerns about a sentiment shift against semiconductors as investors would eventually come to the conclusion that unsustainable lead-times are, in fact, unsustainable and will eventually lead to an order correction cycle that would likely compress growth and margins for a time.

Since then, the shares have returned about 5%, underperforming the S&P 500 and the SOX, as well as some of the chip names I've preferred, including Broadcom (AVGO) and STMicro (STM). I'm still concerned about sentiment and the prospect of negative revisions when lead-times shrink, but this is definitely a name I'd at least follow now and seriously consider if there's another re-test of those lows in the $140's.

"Market-Plus", But How Much Plus?

It's not uncommon to talk about the growth prospects of large analog chip companies like Analog Devices and Texas Instruments (TXN) in terms of "market-plus", that is, whatever the underlying semiconductor market does, plus a little extra. With analog chips being ubiquitous across end-market applications, they are a pretty good reflection of overall chip demand, and I do expect underlying growth to continue at a mid-single-digit level for several years as the industry benefits from ongoing content growth in areas like aerospace, autos, data center, industrial, healthcare, and wireless communications.

One of the bear arguments on Analog is that the company doesn't really have enough unique or special growth drivers to push meaningful "market-plus" growth, but I disagree.

Autos

In autos, like TI, Analog is lacking that exciting exposure to inverters that companies like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), ON Semi (ON), and STMicro have, but I think it's short-sighted to conclude that it's just another market. Helped by the Maxim deal, Analog has a strong position in battery management, with more than twice the share of the #2 player, and that gives the company good leverage to EV penetration growth. Beyond that, Analog has an early lead in wireless battery management, and that could drive ASPs that are a third or more above current battery management offerings.

Also within auto, I wouldn't sleep on opportunities like traction inverters, solid-state LiDAR, or infotainment, with Analog's acquired high-speed GSML serial data link technology competing with rival offerings from Marvell (MRVL) and others, but offering faster data speeds and lower cabling demands.

Data center

I think Analog's leverage to data center growth may also be underappreciated by some. A meaningful portion of the company's wired revenue within the Communications segment (around one-third) is driven by data center, and the company is leveraged to growing demand for faster optical connectivity technologies.

In addition, Maxim brings in some significant power management technology for high-end processing, with Maxim chips used in conjunction with nVidia's (NVDA) data center GPUs and Google's (GOOGL) TPU processors (a meaningful growth driver for Broadcom). With other hyperscale players looking to get into custom silicon for their data centers (including Amazon (AMZN) and Meta (FB)), Analog could see even more attach opportunities here.

Industrial

It's interesting to me that while the re-acceleration of commercial aerospace is getting a lot of attention in the industrial sector, it's not getting as much in the chip sector. Aerospace is around 10% of Analog's total revenue, and while the chip content growth story here isn't on par with the auto sector, there's still a significant increase in chip content in modern aircraft, and that's magnified by what should be significant unit volume growth over the next five to 10 years. Oh, I'd also point out this nugget - historically, chips for the aerospace sector are among the most profitable chips for Analog, so there's a margin uplift driver there as well.

Beyond aerospace there are other attractive industrial end-markets, including healthcare and renewables. I'm also bullish on the opportunities for power management, data converters, and so on leveraging growth in industrial automation and electrification. Analog is partnered with a Japanese robotics company (I don't know if it's Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) or Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY)), and I think the increased electrification of industrial sites to support automation as well as the increased use of edge devices is perhaps underappreciated by those who see Analog as a "GDP-plus" sort of growth opportunity.

There ARE Some Minuses, Though

Clearly I'm bullish on the long-term growth opportunities at Analog, and the company likewise has an excellent margin structure that should benefit from future volume growth. That doesn't mean that I don't have some near-term concerns.

Lead-times are still incredibly high around the industry (over 52 weeks in some cases), and while Analog isn't very exposed to the most stretched areas (timing, MCUs, et al), analog lead-times are still high and channel inventories are below management's targets. Companies are claiming that they see no evidence of significant double-ordering, but that's likely optimistic, as I would expect auto and industrial customers to be double-ordering to get as much of their chip content needs fulfilled as possible.

There's some evidence of inventory rebuilding already, and that raises the risk that those double-orders will end up being canceled, overall orders will decelerate, and companies will be left with more pressure on volumes and margins (it's happened many times before). The industry has instituted a number of policies to discourage and penalize double-ordering, but it remains to be seen if those will hold up. At a minimum, I do think there's going to be a flattening out in 2023 as lead-times decelerate and an "air pocket" for industry volumes and margins before growth reaccelerates.

Said differently, my concern is not so much that we're heading into the teeth of big cyclical correction, but rather that too many people (sell-side analysts and industry executives included) have bought into a "it's different this time" narrative, raising the risk of bigger cuts to 2023/24 numbers as lead-times and orders correct.

The Outlook

In the here and now, though, things are good, and Analog could have some upside in FY'22 on pricing, if they choose to go that way - management has simultaneously talked about pricing to "maintain gross margin" (as opposed to more aggressive actions), and even a worst-case scenario of flat pricing in FY'22 would still be better than the typical 3%-5% annual price decline. What's more, management has talked of getting "innovation premiums" and customers willing to pay up to ensure supply, so I do see some positive drivers for mix/ASPs in the near term.

I'm still looking for around 10% long-term revenue growth from Analog, or closer to 6.5% adjusting for the Maxim deal, and basically on par with what I expected from TI (but somewhat less than what I expect from Microchip (MCHP) or STMicro). I do see risk to flattish margins across 2022-2024 due to lead-time/order correction, but I expect acceleration over the long term, with adjusted FCF margins heading into the high-30%'s.

One potential variable to watch is capex and how Analog Devices manages future capacity additions. It's not looking as though the company will be ramping up capacity quite like TI, but then they follow different manufacturing models. Were ADI management to feel the need to control more of their production capacity in-house, that would drive higher capex and lower future FCF, though I would assume the decision would be undertaken in the interests of driving better long-term revenue and margin performance.

The Bottom Line

Analog Devices shares do look a little undervalued now, with a long-term total annualized return potential in the high single-digits and near-term upside possibly in the double-digits. I'm still concerned about sentiment and cycle risk, though, and I'm not dismissing the risk of down-side to 2023-2024 numbers. That said, for long-term investors who can absorb short-term pain, these shares may have some appeal now.