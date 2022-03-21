Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, my stock portfolio consists of dozens of companies, most of them are blue chips with a long track record of dividend increases. While I own shares in some of the most prominent names in the global economy, others remained elusive mostly due to valuation. Microsoft (MSFT) for example has been one of those for years until I found a good opportunity to acquire shares in the tech giant.

Another company that has been evading me is in the industrial sector. Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON), is a high-quality company that was undergoing a business transformation. During that time I have found its valuation to be unattractive, yet following a ~20% decline in the share price over the last several months, I decided to give another look at Honeywell.

I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Honeywell International operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control, and more. The company’s Honeywell Building Technologies segment offers software applications for building control and optimization, sensors, switches, control systems, and more. Its Performance Materials and Technologies segment offer automation control, instrumentation, software, and related services. The company’s Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, footwear, and more.

Fundamentals

Revenues over the last decade have declined 7.5%. There are two reasons for that decline. The first one is the fact that over the last several years Honeywell has been divesting some less performing assets. The company also suffered from the pandemic which has hurt the aerospace segment. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Honeywell to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~6% in the medium term.

The EPS (earning per share) on the other hand has shown significant growth while sales have declined. There are two main reasons for that. The first reason was the buybacks that Honeywell executed, yet this is the secondary reason. The main reason was a significant improvement in the margins, which have almost doubled in a decade as the company started focusing on its better-performing businesses. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Honeywell to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~9% in the medium term.

The dividend is very steadily growing when it comes to Honeywell. The company has frozen the dividend for one year a decade ago. Besides that little miss, the company has been increasing the dividends for almost 30 years. The dividend is extremely safe with the payout ratio stable below 50%. The company's current yield is 2%, and investors should expect future increases to be in line with the EPS increases implying around 10% annual increases in the medium term.

In addition to dividends, the company is also returning capital to shareholders via buybacks. Over the last decade, the number of shares outstanding has decreased by 12%. Honeywell is maintaining a relatively low payout ratio, and it returns additional capital to shareholders via buybacks when opportunities occur. The combination of dividends and buybacks is a solid and flexible way to return capital to shareholders.

Valuation

The company's P/E (price to earnings) ratio as seen below is almost at the lowest point we have seen over the last twelve months. A P/E ratio of 22 is not cheap by any means, but it is a plausible valuation for a company that shows a high single-digit growth rate. However, in an environment where interest rates are climbing, this is still not an attractive valuation and leaves investors with no margin of safety.

The graph below from Fastgraphs emphasizes that while Honeywell is indeed cheaper today than it was just several months ago, the valuation is still relatively high, and there is no margin of safety. The company's average P/E over the last two decades was 17, and it is significantly lower than the current P/E. The expected growth rate in the medium term is higher than the company's past average, yet I am not sure it is enough to justify the current premium.

To conclude, Honeywell is a reliable company with a long track record of success. The company is growing sales and EPS for decades, and it is translated into growing dividends and opportunistic buybacks. However, while the valuation is much lower than it was just several months ago, shares are not attractively valued yet.

Opportunities

increasing the business focus has been very fruitful for Honeywell. The company has managed to remove business segments that either didn't perform well enough or weren't part of the company's vision for the future. It proves that the company has extremely competent management that can do changes in the business and adapt it. A good management team is always a plus when it comes to growth.

"QUANTINUUM" is the company's current initiative when it comes to cybersecurity. The company is utilizing state-of-the-art tech with its current business lines that touch various sectors. Quantinuum is the company's quantum computing platform. Quantum computing allows faster calculations and response time, thus allowing users to achieve more in a short period.

Honeywell's flagship product using this platform will be a cybersecurity product. The solution will utilize faster computing and a faster response rate to mitigate cyber risks in a way that normal computers cannot do. It allows Honeywell to offer an additional product to existing clients. The company understood the importance of cybersecurity which is increasing due to the war in Europe as the president is warning that Russia may attack American companies. Moreover, the company is developing additional use cases for the platform in areas such as banking, healthcare, and transportation.

The company is not only adapting to accommodate the needs when it comes to cybersecurity but also building a portfolio of environmental solutions. The company is working on battery technologies as well as green fuels. In addition, it is also helping polluters to lower the amount of carbon emission produced and supports plastics recycling. Honeywell is positioning itself as a leader in several business trends that are expected to grow, especially when the SEC is about to impose climate disclosure rules.

Risks

Competition is the first risk that Honeywell is dealing with. Both its legacy business and its growth opportunities are highly competitive. It means that the company will have to constantly invest more capital in improving its product, and that pricing will always play a significant part, as peers offer similar or different solutions to the problems Honeywell is trying to solve. When it comes to batteries Tesla (TSLA) is a major player, and when it comes to cybersecurity (PANW) is a prominent player. Honeywell will have to constantly improve, build partnerships to expand and excel in the segment.

The competitive landscape is also exposing Honeywell to the risk of inflation. In such an inflationary environment, the company's expenses are probably going to climb in the short and medium-term, and its ability to increase prices is questionable. The company relied on margin expansion for most of its growth over the last decade, and it may be much harder to replicate the success as the company will have to increase sales to increase EPS.

Increasing sales may be a challenge as well as the higher interest rates together with the inflation and the war in Europe may cause another recession in the foreseeable future. A recession will most likely decrease CAPEX spending by Honeywell clients, especially in cyclical industries like the aerospace industry which is a prominent client of Honeywell.

Conclusions

Honeywell is a great company. The company has extremely solid fundamentals with growing sales and EPS fueling the company's generous capital return program. The company also has several growth opportunities which in turn will fuel future growth in the long term. Therefore, I believe that Honeywell is a great company enjoying a great position.

However, while Honeywell is a great company, I am still unsure whether it is a good investment. The company is trading for a valuation that is still higher than average. While the growth opportunities may justify some premium, there are also more risks at the moment due to the challenging business environment and the competitive landscape. Therefore, I believe that investors should add Honeywell to their watchlist, and add when the forward P/E is around 19-20. With 2022 EPS expectations at $8.61, Honeywell will be attractive below $172 assuming no changes in the future estimates.