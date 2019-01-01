Dragoljub Bankovic/iStock via Getty Images

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is one of the leading medical device companies in the world. The company’s comprehensive product portfolio has fueled steady revenue and EBITDA growth. Moreover, the company has outstanding profitability scores, which bolstered their earnings, and provided a healthy dividend. Furthermore, Medtronic has an impressive pipeline, which continues to pump out new medical devices to market. The company has a strong track record of successful M&A, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Unfortunately, the share price has been beaten down attributable to COVID-19 headwinds impacting hospital procedures and elective surgeries. In addition, Medtronic received a warning letter from the FDA concerning their diabetes business. Although these issues are concerning, I believe the market has allowed the selling pressure on MDT to go too far. Using my conservative DCF model and Dividend Discount Model, I have determined that MDT is undervalued and is worthy of a spot in my Healthy Dividend Portfolio.

I intend to provide a brief background on Medtronic and will recap the FDA issues that have fueled the prolonged sell-off. In addition, I will discuss why I am so bullish on Medtronic and how I plan on managing an MDT position.

Company Overview

Medtronic is a healthcare technology company that develops life-transforming technologies across four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical-Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes. Medtronic also manufactures, distributes, and sells these products around the globe.

Medtronic

Over the past year, Medtronic has continued to work on their operating model in order to accelerate and sustain growth. At the same time, Medtronic has controlled their expenses, which translated into a 6% EPS growth and ~2% growth in revenues. In addition, the company has advanced their pipeline and was able to launch more than 200 new products around the globe. All this progress despite heavy COVID-19 headwinds that have had a drastic impact on hospital procedures and elective surgeries as well as supply chain disruptions.

Medtronic

Medtronic is also an FCF juggernaut that has hit their goal of 80% FCF conversion since instituting back in 2019. This level of profitability to has allowed the company to invest in organic R&D, M&A, run a share repurchase program, and maintain their dividend aristocrat status at 44 years.

Diabetes Setback

Back in December, Medtronic received an FDA warning letter concerning their diabetes business. According to the company’s press release, the warning letter was associated with the MiniMed 600 and MiniMed 508 recalls. The warning letter expressed concerns following an inspection at the company’s Northridge facility. The FDA had issues with areas of “risk assessment, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, device recalls, and reporting of adverse events.”

Obviously, the market did not take that information very well, and the share price dropped from around $111 per share to under $100 per share.

The drop in share price was a drastic overreaction considering the issue is with a couple of the company’s Diabetes products and not the entire group. The company still has insulin pumps, monitoring systems, infusion products, and supplies on the market. These products are still going to generate revenue while we wait to see if the company can get a variance for approval while they are under warning letter status.

The Power of an Aristocrat

I believe MDT has a plethora of positive characteristics that support a bullish outlook both in the near term and long term. However, if I had to pick the most defining characteristics of Medtronic, it would be that they are a Dividend Aristocrat with 44 years of dividend growth. One cannot doubt Medtronic’s ability to share their profits with their shareholders and the company still has plenty of room to improve.

The company’s forward annual dividend rate is $2.52 per share, giving a dividend yield of about 2.29%, which is nearly double the sector’s median. In terms of growth, the 1-year dividend growth rate is 8.33%, which is roughly 50% greater than the sector median. The dividend growth rate CAGR at 5 years is 8.14% and 10.20% CAGR at 10 years. Indeed, the forward revenue growth is expected to be 4.85%, however, it appears to be safe thanks to the company’s cash-flow and profitability grades. Looking ahead, the Street expects MDT’s dividend to go from $2.49 for this year, to $2.88 in 2024.

Seeking Alpha

Admittedly, I don’t believe I am reporting any breaking news about MDT’s dividend since it is a Dividend Aristocrat. However, I would like to highlight the benefits of being invested in one of these stocks. Firstly, Dividend Aristocrats have impressive dividend grades that should give you confidence that the investment will provide you with a safe and reliable source of income. Secondly, Dividend Aristocrats are great defensive stocks to have regardless of the overall market performance and sector rotations, so the share price is less volatile during periods of uncertainty and economic weakness. Thirdly, Dividend Aristocrats are often well-established companies with a high demand for their products, which reduces the uncertainty about their future performance… you don’t record decades of dividend growth without being a leader in your industry. Altogether, these attributes make Dividend Aristocrats “must-haves” for a broad range of traders and investors. As a result, these tickers appear to always have bidders stepping in looking for a chance to buy some discounted income.

Clearly, MDT has the Dividend Aristocrat allure considering the share price has rebounded despite COVID-19 headwinds impacting hospital procedures and elective surgeries and the FDA warning letter. In fact, the share price has nearly returned to the pre-warning letter trading range.

What is more, MDT has fared quite well during the recent market volatility and has outperformed the SPY over the past month.

MDT vs. Spy 1-Month Performance (Seeking Alpha)

I am not claiming that a 1-month performance is sufficient to claim that MDT is going to outperform the overall market this year, but it does show that the ticker was bought up despite COVID-19 having a substantial impact on their industry and the negative FDA headlines. Most healthcare tickers that are going through a bad economic environment and regulatory issues would be crushed and suppressed for an extended period of time. Therefore, one must admit that MDT would most likely be trading at a much lower level if the company was not a Dividend Aristocrat.

Finding A Spot in the Healthy Dividend Portfolio

In view of the points made above, I am eyeing a spot for MDT in my Healthy Dividends Portfolio. The companies that comprise the Healthy Dividend Portfolio are usually a frontrunner in their industry and understandably provide a healthy dividend. These tickers are normally the terminus for the profits from my "Bio Boom" Portfolio and "Bioreactor" Portfolio. These profits are then compounded in the Healthy Dividend tickers by means of rising share prices and a steady dividend. Accordingly, I seldom plan to sell these shares on the condition that the company continues to report steady growth and uphold their dividend.

One must admit that MDT fits all those requirements and has the potential to maintain those characteristics for the foreseeable future as it continues to be one of the premier healthcare equipment companies in the world.

Setting Targets

In general, my Healthy Dividend Portfolio strategy is a Dollar-Cost-Average "DCA" method. And so, I stick to making periodic investments when I have unassigned funds and a buying prospect is determined. Nonetheless, I usually have a buy threshold (highest share price I am willing to pay) together with buy targets (an area I am willing to buy based on valuation and/or technicals), which enables me to execute some discretionary trades in tandem with my periodic investments.

For MDT, I am using a combination of technical analysis along with fundamentals to determine these targets. For my buy threshold, I use a generic Dividend Discount Model, which spits out a fair value of roughly $156.00. I believe this is a fair value for MDT, so using this as a buy threshold will prevent me from overpaying (above $156) for my periodic transactions. I can also view it as a potential sell target for my discretionary trades. For my buy target, I am going to use an elementary Discounted Cash-Flow “DCF” model, which provides me with a buy threshold of $141.50. This target would be a price I would consider paying for a discretionary buy.

At the moment, MDT is trading around $108 per share, so the ticker is undervalued in my opinion and is presently in my buy zone.

MDT Daily Chart Enhanced View (TrendSpider)

Furthermore, the chart shows a few bullish signals including a break of a downtrend line and a strong Daily RSI. As a result, I am looking to pull a trigger on an upsized discretionary buy in the coming days before the share price rises above $111.00 per share. In addition, I plan on making periodic investments on the condition that the share price is below $156.00 for the next five years with the expectation Medtronic continues to report dividend growth.