Aricept and Cassava Sciences' (SAVA) simufilam as shown below have led to the stabilization of mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease for at least one year. Aricept only slightly slows down the progression of Alzheimer's disease at three years. Simufilam has performed modestly better than Aricept (donepezil) at one year and may perform somewhat better than Aricept at three years although this has not been determined yet. By contrast, Anavex's (NASDAQ:AVXL) blarcamesine (Anavex 2-73) and certain East Asian herbs in combination with conventional Alzheimer's medications (such as Aricept) have significantly slowed down the progression of moderate Alzheimer's disease and have essentially stabilized mild Alzheimer's disease for three and two years respectively.

The following article attempts to explain some of the mechanisms of action that may account for these varied results and why Anavex's blarcamesine may potentially provide a successful treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

A Comparison Between Drug Candidates and Natural Products in Stabilizing or Slowing Down the Progression of Alzheimer's Disease

Mid-range Stabilization of Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Aricept/donepezil

.2-point improvement in MMSE scores at one year.

3 to 4-point decline in MMSE scores at three years (depending on study).

Cassava Sciences' simufilam

A 3.2 improvement in ADAS-cog scores which equates to an approximate .8 point improvement in MMSE scores at one year (conversion table).

Long-range Stabilization or Near Stabilization of Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Anavex's blarcamesine

A two-point improvement in MMSE scores at 57 weeks.

A three-point improvement in MMSE scores at 70 weeks.

Between a .5 and 2-point decline in MMSE scores at 148 weeks (difference between charts).

Chinese Herbs combined with Aricept and/or Namenda (retrospective study).

No change in MMSE scores at two years for mild Alzheimer’s disease.

A 2.5 decline in MMSE scores at two years for moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

The expected decline in MMSE scores is between 1.5 and 2 points a year for mild Alzheimer’s disease.

The first question is how are Aricept, blarcamesine, and simufilam similar. Aricept and blarcamesine are sigma-1 receptor agonists and simufilam may be a sigma-1 receptor agonist (hypothesis, study). Sigma-1 receptor agonists inhibit intracellular calcium release under conditions of oxidative stress. The immediate effect of such inhibition is to limit the breakdown of acetylcholine; a compound needed for the retrieval of short-term memories. But sigma-1 agonists such as Aricept and blarcamesine also limit oxidation and nitration and in doing so improve mitochondrial function, improve neurotransmissions, increase levels of neurotransmitters needed for the recovery of short-term memories, sleep, social recognition, balanced mood, and alertness, jump start the regeneration of neurons, synapses, and axons in the hippocampus, reduce neuroinflammation, and curtail the death of neurons. In addition, Aricept increases levels of the ketone beta-hydroxybutyrate, simufilam contains a ketone group, and blarcamesine - a tetrahydrofuran derivative - can be oxidized by hydrogen peroxide (a problem early in Alzheimer’s disease) to gamma-butryolactone and a small amount of the ketone hydroxbutyric acid; all of these compounds help to accelerate the decomposition of the nitro-oxidant peroxynitrite (ketones, gamma-butyrolactone) which is responsible for much of the damage done to the brain in Alzheimer’s disease (effects of gamma-butyrolactone).

What perhaps makes blarcamesine different from Aricept and simufilam is that it may act as a peroxynitrite scavenger through the donation of hydrogen atoms and electrons. This leads to the production of water (levels of which may be low in the brain of an Alzheimer’s patient even without dehydration) which acts as a denitrating agent in Alzheimer’s disease. Blarcamesine can also potentially act to bolster declining levels of the brain’s master antioxidant glutathione. In other words, blarcamesine has the potential to partially reverse the damage done to critical transport systems, enzymes, and receptors by oxidation and nitration in Alzheimer’s disease. Through these antioxidant and denitration effects, blarcamesine may increase levels of neurotransmitters, improve neurotransmissions, and reduce the death of neurons.

Since the actions of blarcamesine and perhaps simufilam are similar to Aricept in some respects, there is not much of a synergistic effect in combining the drugs with Aricept. The same, however, is not true for various East Asian herbs.

East Asian herbs contain several compounds that both inhibit the formation of peroxynitrite (most notably but not singularly through the inhibition of Nuclear Factor-kappa Beta), scavenge peroxynitrite, and reverse part of its damage in Alzheimer’s disease. A series of studies using East Asian herbs in conjunction with Aricept have in most cases resulted in better cognitive function than with Aricept alone (review).

In a comprehensive literature review, researchers made the critical observation that donepezil/antioxidant hybrids preserved the

anti-cholinesterase effect [of donepezil] and, at the same time, escalating the anti-oxidant potential, which was reported as a crucial role in the pathogenesis of the Alzheimer’s disease (source of quote).

Blarcamesine acts similar to donepezil but it likely also has a greater and more direct antioxidant potential. Plus it probably reverses at least some of the damage which oxidants do to the brain in Alzheimer’s disease. In essence, it may do what the combination of East Asian herbs with conventional Alzheimer’s medications does. As such, it has great potential to either stabilize or significantly slow down the progression of the disease.

The current timeline is for Anavex to release phase 3 clinical trial results for Alzheimer’s disease during the latter part of this year, but this timeline could be pushed out into the early part of next year. Most investors in the company are probably used to these delays from previous Anavex trials (which also include Rett syndrome and Parkinson’s Disease Dementia). More important is if the results remain positive, will the FDA approve a drug based on a phase 3 clinical trial with no U.S. sites? I suppose that it depends on how good the results are, but if the results match those from the open label trials, it is difficult to conceive that the FDA would not at least grant accelerated approval to blarcamesine. Anavex remains one of the very best investments in the Alzheimer’s field.