International shippers were big winners in 2021. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) specializes in dry bulk ships, owning 128 of these at the end of 2021. Profits are dependent on shipping rates, which tend to volatility and for the decade of 2010 to 2019 tended to be marginal at best. This article will focus on the dividend paid by Star Bulk, in particular what I expect in 2022. I will mention, but not delve deeply into, what can affect shipping rates and profits. The conclusion is the base price of the stock could go considerably higher than the current range and still produce an attractive dividend yield. If the stock price remains range bound, the yield is super.

SBLK Dividends for 2021

While the past is not always the best guide to the future, it has the advantage of being knowable. The following table shows the dividends paid for the four quarters of 2021. Note the payment dates come in the following quarter.

quarter dividend/share date paid Q1 2021 $0.30 6/14/2021 Q2 2021 $0.70 8/9/2021 Q3 2021 $1.25 12/22/2021 Q4 2021 $2.00 3/15/2022 Full year 2021 $4.25

Dividends increased quarter by quarter. This is not because Star Bulk is a growth stock. Rather, it mainly reflects seasonality of shipping rates. Before Q1 2021 Star Bulk generally did not pay a dividend, but 2021 was a much better year for cash flow than prior years. In 2019 and 2020 it paid only $0.05 per share. Prior to that had not paid a dividend since 2012.

Shipping rate factors

There are no standard shipping rates in the bulk shipping industry. Sometimes a customer may enter a long-term contract at set rates, but mostly rates are set shipload by shipload. This is an industry where the classic law of supply and demand is in constant play. There are a variety of cargoes, sizes of ships, ports where bulk goods are loaded, and destination ports. The two biggest cargo types are iron ore and coal, but even these come in different grades. Demand for each cargo type varies by time of year. Some cargo types, like grains and soybeans, are available to ship seasonally, after harvests. Weather and other events may close ports, and events like bad harvests, weather, and government actions may prevent expected supplies from being shipped in their usual timeframes.

Analysts, including myself, try to predict shipping rates (as do customers). At best we can make educated guesses. There are two main factors however, that give some long-term guidance. One is the aggregate shipping volume available. The other is the likely demand volume based on global economic projections. While this is discussed at Star Bulk analyst conferences and at those of other companies in the industry and at industry sources like Capital Link, here I will just sum up the consensus view. In 2022, there will not be enough new ships built to entirely keep up with the increase in demand. That view could be wrong if something sends the world economy into a recession.

If you are new to investing in bulk shipping companies, it is important to know about the Baltic Dry Index or BDI. This is published once a day most days the stock market is open. This gives an average shipping rate for the industry. It corresponds reasonably well with what Star Bulk is receiving for its shipping services. However, no one shipper has the exact mix that would come out to the average that is reflected in the Baltic Dry Index. Different sizes of ships, cargoes, and customers can make a shipping company diverge from the average for the industry. For most investors that is not worth worrying about. I will explain how I use the BDI to estimate Star Bulk dividends below. There are some smaller shipping companies that specialize in a particular class of ship, in which case one or more of the sub-indexes might be a better predictor.

One key for longer term investors in bulk shipping is knowing that the BDI can be very volatile from day to day (or week to week) without necessarily implying a longer-term trend. Aside from seasonality, long term trends require a change in demand for shipping or in supply for ships. It typically takes 2 years to build one of these giant ships, so it can take considerable time for supply to catch up with demand.

SBLK Dividend Policy

One of the great things about Star Bulk is its long record of transparency with investors. In May 2021 it announced a dividend policy. At the end of each quarter the total cash balance is calculated. Then (for 2022) the number of vessels owned is multiplied by $2.10 million. The second number is subtracted by the first. The remainder is the cash available for the dividend distribution.

During 2021 the cash per vessel amount increased each quarter. However, it is flat in 2022. That means the cash build we saw in each quarter in 2021 is no longer planned. Cash at the end of each quarter should be roughly equal. But note that in addition to shipping rates the amount of cash flow generated in each quarter is affected by expenses. Those can vary for a variety of reasons, so any prediction of the dividend for a quarter made before quarter results are announced should be considered an estimate.

Just to be clear, I will use Q4 2021 as an example of how that quarter's $2.00 dividend was arrived at. Q4 2021 Star Bulk results were reported on February 16, 2022. At the end of the quarter cash and equivalents were about $471 million, but management used $473 million after some puts and takes. There were 128 vessels owned. The reserve for the vessels was $2.10 million times that, of $269 million. The excess cash is then $204 million. The basic share count was 102 million. The resulting dividend was $2.00.

My dividend estimates for 2022

Dividend estimates for 2022 are dependent on shipping rates. I do not have a crystal ball. I will begin with Q1, where I have the advantage of knowing the shipping rates, or at least the BDI, up to the time this analysis is made. Q1 2022 shipping rates, so far, have been considerably better than Q1 2021 shipping rates. Open a Baltic Dry Index chart if you want to follow along.

While we have a week or so left to go, on the whole the BDI has been higher in Q1 2022 than in Q1 2021. On March 22 it was 2589, up 11.6% y/y from 2319. My rule of thumb for ball-park break-even for SBLK is a BDI of 1000. So if that remains accurate, profits are up 1589/1319 or 20%. There are reasons to believe that may be an underestimate due to known costs of repairs (drydock costs) and installation of environmental equipment in 2021, but 20% is a good guestimate.

Going back to SBLK Q1 2021 results, operating cash flow was $79 million. Add 20% and we have $95 million. Recall that cash at the end of Q1 2021, minus the dividend payment of $204 million, was $269 million. My guess is that cash at the end of Q1 2022 will be $348 million (79 + 269 million). The number of vessels, I believe, will be unchanged. So available cash for the dividend is $348 minus $269 million, or $79 million. If the share count remains 102 million, that comes to about $0.77 per share.

Possible variances abound for Q1, but they are likely on the upside. Expenses are likely lower y/y. Much of Q1 2022 was booked before the quarter even began, and Q4 2021 rates were much higher than Q4 2020 rates, so there is likely a boost there. That is why I have no problems with analyst Amit Mehrotra of Deutsche Bank's suggestion in the Q&A portion of the Q4 2022 SBLK analyst conference that the dividend for the first quarter of 2022 could be "well over $1." To which Hamish Norton, President of Star Bulk, said only that "The working capital is actually in our favor from 4Q 2021 to 1Q 2022 … it's beneficial to cash balances."

We will not know for sure what the cash flow, balance, and dividend are for Q1 until the press release comes out for the quarter. I feel comfortable with a range of $0.75 to $1.00. Predicting the next three quarters is more hazardous, since we don't know how shipping rates will trend. However, I believe shipping rates will follow last year's trends, with Q2 over Q1, Q3 showing its usual seasonal strength, and Q4 likely at least as strong as Q3. My guesses, hopefully a bit conservative, are for $1 in Q2, $1.50 in Q3, and $1.75 in Q4.

Add them up and my guess for 2022 Star Bulk dividends is $5 per share. If shipping rates collapse for some reason for some period of time to the downside, that could become considerably too high. But there is also room to the upside.

Target Price: $60

The invested can sit at the current stock price and likely collect $5 per share for 2022. Using the 52-week high of $32.00 per share, that comes to an annual dividend yield of 15.6%. Until recently Star Bulk was an obscure company owned mainly by specialists. As it becomes better known, I suspect it will be hard to resist a dividend that high. So I am setting a target price of $60 per share. Even at that price, if my $5 full year dividend is correct, the yield will be 8.3%, still very attractive. It should be attractive enough to offset uncertainty about the future of dry bulk shipping.

Conclusion

I conclude that you should have accumulated Star Bulk back in 2015 to 2020, like I did, but there is still plenty of money to be made by investing in the stock at current prices. Looking backward, Star Bulk paid $4.25 in dividends for the calendar year 2021. At the closing stock price of $29.59 on March 21, 2021 that is a yield of 14.36%. If I am right about 2022 dividends at $5.00 per share it seems likely that the stock price will keep climbing. If an investor wants a high cash dividend, the time to buy is sooner rather than later, at the lower current price rather than at the higher (likely) future price. Risks are there, but they should mainly affect what percentage of a portfolio is invested in Star Bulk or in bulk shipping in general.