Abbott's (NYSE:ABT) Q4, 2021 earnings call ("Call") glowed with potential. After reviewing the Call, I topped out my Abbott investments. This article provides an overview of the Call with particular focus on the elements which pave the way for new dimensions in outperformance by this exceptional company.

Abbott's portfolio of businesses provides a diversified core of growth.

Abbott has four operating segments that support its ongoing success. The table below provides an overview:

Abbott's medical device and its diagnostics units have benefitted from key acquisitions. Abbott closed on the acquisitions of Alere (~$5.8 billion) with its point of care diagnostics business and St. Jude Medical's (~$25 billion) medical device business in 2017. These acquisitions have been resounding successes as reflected by the growth in these segments.

The strength of Abbott's model with its broad coverage across a variety of healthcare businesses has shone through during the pandemic. Abbott recognized and quickly seized a high growth potential opportunity with its multiple COVID-19 diagnostics tests. COVID-19 testing revenues have more than made up for pandemic induced challenges to other segments.

Abbott's medical device segment was particularly damaged by pandemic shutdowns which cut off medical procedures cold turkey for extended periods in various venues around the world. In 2021 the medical device business was able to substantially recover.

There are reasons to hope that 2022 will be even better in terms of the pandemic. For Abbott as a whole, pandemic losses in one segment have tended to balance out with gains in another.

Such a dynamic is at work between Abbott's two smaller businesses. Nutrition has been helped by pandemic lockdowns, making up for disruptions in established pharmaceuticals.

During the Call, CEO Ford marveled at Abbott's performance during the pandemic whose breadth of impact had been unique on so many levels. He noted for Abbott, it:

...reinforced the value of our diversified business model, which is uniquely balanced across multiple dimensions, including our business mix, customer and payer types, innovation cycles across our businesses and geographic footprint.

Abbott forecasts continued strong growth across its businesses for 2022.

The Call provided good news for Abbott shareholders all around both in terms of 2021's performance and in terms of the year unfolding. Abbott has reached an enviable scale for its operations. As such the unpredictable ebbs and flows of outsized COVID-19 testing revenues are easily manageable.

Particular areas of 2021 growth were spread across its segments:

established pharmaceuticals with 10% Y/Y growth based on "a steady flow of new product introductions in ... core therapeutic areas", nutrition with 7.5% Y/Y growth, led by Pedialyte (oral rehydration brand), Similac (market-leading infant formula brand), and by adult nutrition brands Ensure (market-leading complete and balanced nutrition) and Glucerna (leading diabetes nutrition brand), diagnostic products with 13% Y/Y growth, excluding COVID testing sales, based on growth for Alinity and expanded test menus across diagnostic platforms, medical devices was the real star for 2021 with recovery from pandemic impacts allowing Y/Y growth approaching 20%, led by FreeStyle Libre, and others.

For 2022 Abbott has given up on trying to hone in on likely COVID-19 testing revenues for the full year. Instead it is offering a plug figure of $2.5 billion which it sees as achievable, primarily based on early year sales. It will update this figure quarterly as the tides of the pandemic play out. I consider this as a base figure with potential for substantial growth if the pandemic heats up again.

Including this $2.5 billion in COVID testing sales, Abbott is guiding for full year adjusted earnings per share of at least $4.70. Aside of COVID test revenues, it is forecasting an organic sales growth in the high single digits. CEO Ford acknowledged the inherent uncertainties in a forecast for year 2022 with lurking macro issues relating to inflation and the pandemic.

However he emphasized Abbott's particular strengths which undergird its overall performance, come what may. He closed the Call with a stirring paean to Abbott's strong brands and leading franchises across many of healthcare's most important areas, diabetes, devices, diagnostics and nutrition. In sum, Abbott's businesses provide a natural hedge to the macro environment's areas of concern.

He emphasized Abbott's diverse business mix, customers, payer types, geographic footprint and its very strong and resilient supply chain. Lastly, he stated Abbott's business enjoys:

... real strong, sustainable, strategic financial health, ...[with] it's growing revenues, cash flows, dividends, we've got a rock-solid balance sheet. I talked about the opportunities that we have with it. So I think we're in a really good positioned strategically, financially, and I'm excited about all the growth opportunities that lie ahead of us.

Abbott's connected tech footprint is gaining scale and offers opportunities for growth.

The modern world is all about data. Abbott's newest most successful devices harvest patient's health data and present it to the patient or the patient's doctor. Examples of such devices include:

Freestyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring [CGM] system consisting of a sensor applied to the upper arm which remains in place for 14 days (the sensor can be read with a reader or an app to provide a wide range of personalized glucose data), heart monitoring devices ranging in sophistication from its minimally invasive heart monitor [ICM] to its CardioMEMS HF System for remote monitoring of heart failure patients, NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic allowing doctors to connect with patients having movement disorders or chronic pain and to optimize neuromodulation remotely, COVID-19 testing with rapid tests verified through Abbott's NAVICA app.

This connected tech is not just pie in the sky. It actually undergirds many of Abbott's most significant revenue franchises in 2021; these include its ~$14.3 billion medical device portfolio (heart, diabetes, neuromodulation), and its $6.6 billion COVID-19 rapid testing platform (2022 10-K pp. 27-28).

Small wonder that CEO Ford closed the Call with a brief overview of his strategy as follows:

...we'll stay focused on making the best sensor, sticking to our strategy of consumer-friendly, showing outcomes, price for access and affordability and continue to innovate with our sensor platform and then look at opportunities to use those sensors to not only expand into other platforms, but also to connect to other devices.

One of several internally developed products that Abbott is teeing up to be its next big thing is named Lingo. It will expand Freestyle Libre to measure not just glucose levels, but also ketone, lactate and alcohol. CEO Ford introduced it with great fanfare during Abbott's extended presentation at 01/2022's CES as shown below:

So far the information and timing on this is sketchy, however I expect it will be on a rapid development track. Abbott clearly has the incentive, expertise and financial wherewithal to bring it to market within the next few years. During the Call CEO Ford described Abbott's Lingo initiative as:

...we've always seen this as a big opportunity. And we funded it, and we have a separate team that is obviously leveraging the platform, but they're managed differently. They have a completely different organizational structure, and they're just focused on developing not only the technical side of the analytes but obviously doing all the market development work. So we're really, really in the early inning stages here, but I think the numbers could be pretty significant and pretty large. And why not over a good period of time, maybe it's even bigger than diabetes once you line these up.

As they say, "Stay tuned". This could be significant.

Abbott will likely make a strategic connected tech acquisition in 2022.

As noted by Q&A during the Call, Abbott's COVID-19 testing revenues have provided it a nice kitty to support M&A. CEO Ford commonly describes Abbott's disciplined approach to mergers and operations during its earnings calls. The first and foremost requirements are that the deal make financial sense and provide a strategic fit for Abbott. Consider its last two deals in 2016.

Alere brought in point of care testing. St. Jude provided an entry to neuromodulation and more importantly, scale and added expertise in heart monitoring devices. Neither was a careless deal of the sort that some companies with excess cash take on in hopes of striking pay dirt.

As I read the tea leaves, Abbott is ready to go for another one of these strategic gems, sooner rather than later, but not in a rush. In response to the perennial M&A question during the call, CEO Ford gave his usual answer and acknowledged also:

We've generated a lot of strong cash flow, and quite frankly, it's been a meaningful step-up in that cash flow over the last kind of 1.5 years or so. So yes, strategically, financial fits, as I've always said. We're in a great position now to be able to look at that.

In terms of the type of acquisition that Abbott was considering he noted:

Devices and diagnostics, I will say, are the areas that we're looking at more carefully. Scott's team is always looking at everything, but he's got more special lens here in devices and diagnostics. The areas that you referenced [liquid biopsy, cancer screening diagnostics] are areas that are in the list of things that we would be interested in looking at.

Conclusion

The rationale for buying Abbott is its strong value proposition. It is a conservative dividend aristocrat rated as a buy by Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors, and a hold by Seeking Alpha's quant system.

Its established business sectors are all significant growing operations. For those who are looking for blue sky potential consider Abbott's:

acquisitions team set to add yet more scale to its medical tech focused device segment and in house developers working on Lingo and other opportunities.

Abbott is a buy and hold gem for conservative investors.

Of course Abbott has risks as do all stocks in an overheated market. Abbott carries two particular risks that come to mind such as: