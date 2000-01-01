stanciuc/iStock via Getty Images

Seven months later, and not all that much has changed for me in regards to W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW). The company continues to have important, differentiating growth drivers in the short term, but long-term concerns about margins and valuation. Still, that debate continues now from a higher valuation, as the shares have climbed almost 20% since my last update, beating the S&P 500, industrials in general, and specific distributors like Fastenal (FAST) and MSC Industrial (MSM).

In that last update, I thought Grainger at least had the virtue of a differentiated growth story to separate it from what I thought was an expensive overall industrial sector. With a lot of quality industrials taking a beating since then, I see that as a less compelling argument and I don’t find as much to like at this price.

Quality Drives Quantity – Service Levels Drive Share Gains

It’s not easy to find corroborating information for the industrial/MRO distribution sector in real time, so I’ll take management’s word that they outgrew the sector in the fourth quarter, with around 16% average daily sales growth in North America versus 10% to 11% market growth. Even if the numbers aren’t precisely right, I do agree with the general point that Grainger has continued to gain share in this post-pandemic recovery.

A key driver of this growth is Grainger’s ability to differentiate on service – specifically, leveraging their sourcing capabilities (and their balance sheet) to stay in stock on items where smaller distributors are struggling. However much you may like doing business with your traditional suppliers, if they can’t get you the products you need to keep your business running, you have to find other suppliers/distributors who can.

With that in mind, I don’t care all that much that Grainger missed my full-year FCF estimate for FY’21 despite beating on revenue (by about 1%) and EBITDA (by 1%). I have some modest concerns about whether the company will be able to right-size the inventory as supply chain issues ease up, but for the time being, I think stocking more inventory is a good use of the company’s balance sheet – particularly when that’s not an option for smaller players.

On a related note, I believe the company is also leveraging its embedded solutions/services to gain share through this more challenging period of supply chain pressure. Management noted that 60% of its revenue came from customers who use one or more of these services (vending machines, vendor-managed inventory, et al), and here again is an area where small players just don’t have the resources to compete and where suddenly running out of small nuts-and-bolts components (literally, in some cases) just isn’t an acceptable risk for manufacturing customers.

If You Can’t Beat Them… Beat Yourself?

One of the prime bear concerns about Grainger remains the margin situation, and more specifically the ongoing impact of growth from the Endless Assortment (the company’s stake in MonotaRO (OTCPK:MONOY) and its Zoro segment) segment on gross margins.

There’s no question that both are margin-dilutive at this point, as the U.S. High-Touch business had a 40% gross margin in Q4’21, while MonotaRO came in at 25.9% and Zoro at 34%. What’s more, even the high end of management’s gross margin guidance for FY’22 is below pre-pandemic levels, and that’s with advantageous price/cost leverage, so ongoing margin erosion is still an issue.

Here’s how I look at the Zoro business – while there are specialized areas within industrial distribution where Amazon (AMZN) will struggle to make significant inroads (electrical, I think, as well as some parts of metalworking), a lot of Grainger’s business remains at risk over the long term. So, instead of letting Amazon take away the business, or constantly trying to come up with expensive service-oriented ancillary offerings, why not fight fire with fire? There will be negative margin impacts, yes, but arguably less than there would be without a strong competitive e-commerce offering where there are some opportunities to leverage “store brands” and drive synergies with other operations like embedded services.

More specific to MonotaRO, while Grainger likely will look to monetize their stake at some point, in the meantime it has been a useful asset for developing Zoro (“learn by doing” and porting over best practices) and it is still growing well (up 20% year-over-year in Q4’21). Yes, it’s margin-dilutive growth, but it’s a differentiated competitor with some long-term potential.

The Outlook

Between supply cost inflation and supply chain issues, this should be an opportunity for distributors to flex their muscles a bit. I’m not expecting any meaningful long-term reversal in margin deterioration, but it should at least be a period of improved share gains.

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth of around 5% to 6% on a long-term annualized basis (closer to 6%), and while I do expect some FCF margin improvement over time, the high single-digit FCF growth I expect isn’t enough to drive a compelling fair value for me. To get a compelling fair value, Grainger would need at least a 10% FCF margin over the long term, and they haven’t hit that number in a single year going back to 2000, let alone done it on a consistent basis.

Margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA is likewise no help. At best, I can push my EV/EBITDA multiple to 14.5x on the strength of the company’s ROIC, but that only gets me to $530 – above today’s price, yes, but not buy a lot.

The Bottom Line

If you aren’t concerned about valuation and you want an industrial stock with some positive differentiating attributes, including share gains, healthy price/cost, and some competitive/strategic differentiation, Grainger could still have some appeal. I am concerned about valuation, though, and so Grainger just doesn’t work for me at these levels – particularly when names like Applied Industrial (AIT) and Rexel (OTCPK:RXEEY) (which I wrote about here and here) have positive differentiation as well as more appealing valuations.