Since the beginning of my work as ETF Monkey, I have believed that TIPS deserve at least some allocation in every investor's portfolio. I hold an allocation to these in both my personal portfolio and the ETF Reliable Retirement Portfolio I recently created as part of a project here on Seeking Alpha.

Until now, my tool of choice for this allocation has been iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP). Recently, however, a reader query with respect to the structure of the ETF Reliable Retirement Portfolio caused me to go back and revisit the question as to whether a better option exists.

In this article, I will address my findings. But first, for those unfamiliar with TIPS, a brief primer as to what they are, and where they fit in your portfolio.

TIPS - A Quick Primer

The acronym TIPS stands for Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities. These are marketable Treasury securities whose principal is adjusted according to changes in the Consumer Price Index. With inflation, the principal increases. With deflation, it decreases. Like traditional Treasuries, TIPS are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

The relationship between TIPS and the Consumer Price Index affects both the sum you are paid when your TIPS matures and the amount of interest that a TIPS pays you every six months. TIPS pay interest at a fixed rate. Because the rate is applied to the adjusted principal, however, interest payments can vary in amount from one period to the next. If inflation occurs, the interest payment increases. In the event of deflation, the interest payment decreases.

The maturity terms for TIPS are 5 years, 10 years and 30 years.

As can be seen from the foregoing, in inflationary times, it is beneficial to hold TIPS. Why? Because both the principal and the associated interest payments will rise during such times. You may have noticed, however, that both decrease in times of deflation.

Even here, though, a valuable safeguard is built in. Here is how it is explained in the TIPS FAQs on the TreasuryDirect website.

The principal is adjusted downward, and your interest payments are less than they would be if inflation occurred or if the Consumer Price Index remained the same. You have this safeguard: at maturity, if the adjusted principal is less than the security's original principal, you are paid the original principal.

TIPS - Their Place In Your Portfolio

While there is much material widely available on the internet on this topic, it often tends to be somewhat lengthy and complicated. For purposes of this article, let me try to boil it down as simply as I can.

The way I look at these instruments is as a measure of insurance against inflation for your portfolio.

Why did I not only use, but italicize, the word insurance? Because insurance costs something, in return for a measure of protection against some loss; be that to one's health, business, automobile, home, or exposure to personal liability.

With respect to TIPS, this cost is referred to as the breakeven rate. A breakeven rate is the difference between the yield of a TIPS and the yield of a traditional Treasury of a comparable maturity. That difference is what inflation would need to average over the life of the TIPS for it to outperform the traditional Treasury. (NOTE: For those unfamiliar with the meaning of duration, take a look at this article at your convenience.)

How is this looking today? Here are two graphs, courtesy of the St. Louis Fed. First of the 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate. As I write this, the current value is 2.90%.

10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate (FRED - St. Louis Fed)

Second, of the 5-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate. As I write this, the current value is 3.52%.

5-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate (FRED - St. Louis Fed)

Given the fact that all of the above information is known, in terms of what investors are forecasting in terms of inflation, it may occur to you that the insurance (there's that word again) that you are in effect purchasing with TIPS is against the element of surprise. Yes, that various economic shocks cause inflation to rise at a more rapid pace than had been expected.

Putting all of this together, perhaps you are coming to the further conclusion that while you likely don't wish TIPS to comprise your entire bond allocation, some percentage may serve you well as a form of hedge, or insurance, particularly over the long term. If you are an investor either at, or approaching, retirement age, this may be of even greater relevance and importance.

TIP Vs. SCHP - Digging In

As mentioned in the introduction, TIP has historically been my ETF of choice for investing in TIPS. Honestly, I likely simply defaulted to this ETF, for a couple of reasons. First, I have quite a few iShares ETFs in my portfolio, along with several Vanguard offerings. Second, there is that inception date of December 14, 2003. And finally, well, perhaps that ticker symbol of TIP had something to do with it. It's a winning ticker symbol, isn't it?

But, my reader suggested that, if it were him, he would replace TIP with Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP). He proposed that the two ETFs were essentially identical and that, therefore, SCHP's lower expense ratio gave it the advantage.

Was that the case? I determined to look into the matter and see for myself. In researching the promotional materials from both iShares and Schwab, I quickly found that the two ETFs shared the same index, Bloomberg US Treasury Inflation-Linked Bond Index (Series-L).

Digging in a little further, I started to find more similarities. For ease of reference, and directly from the providers' websites linked above, here's a handy little table with some comparative highlights.

TIP SCHP Inception Date 12/14/2003 08/05/2010 Total Net Assets $35.013 Billion $20.431 Billion Total Holdings 49 49 Weighted Average Maturity 7.95 Years 8.00 Years Effective Duration 7.52 Years 7.50 Years 30 Day SEC Yield 6.41% 6.31% Distribution Yield 4.90% 4.64% Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Standard Deviation (3 Years) 4.18% 4.14% Expense Ratio .19% .05% Trading Spread .01% .02%

In the above table, please note that there were some slight differences in the period end dates on the two websites. Some data points may have been as of 12/31/2021, others as of 02/28/2022, and yet others as of the latest market close, on 03/21/2022. That's another way of saying they any minor differences may in fact be no differences at all, if all "as of" dates could be 100% synced up.

Let's dig in even a little deeper into the portfolio characteristics of each ETF, continuing our use of data from the Fact Sheet from each provider's website. First, TIP.

TIP - Portfolio Characteristics (iShares TIP Website)

And next, SCHP.

SCHP - Portfolio Characteristics (Schwab SCHP Website))

In this case, the data comparison is very precise, as both providers listed 12/31/2021 as the "as of" date for all information provided.

Before starting this article, I took the time to download and briefly review the Excel file containing all holdings for both ETFs. What I observed was pretty much what plays out in the tables above. The overall holdings are very similar, but the exact weights in each may be slightly different in the two ETFs. As a quick example, look at the longer end of the maturity ranges. SCHP has slightly more in the 10-20 year segment, and TIP slightly more in the 20+ year segment.

Overall, though, the holdings of the two ETFs are strikingly similar.

Putting A Little More Money In Your Pocket

Given all of this, is my reader correct? Based on the fact that, at .05%, SCHP's expense ratio is roughly 1/4 of TIP's .19% expense ratio, is it the case that swapping TIP for SCHP will leave you with a little more money in your pocket?

In general, it appears that this is the case. Let me give you two supporting cases.

First, a little comparative graphic, courtesy of Hoya Capital Income Builder.

TIP vs. SCHP - Historical Performance (Hoya Capital Income Builder)

If you closely look at the numbers, year by year, you will notice that, in most cases, it is absolutely correct that you pocketed at least some, if not all, of the difference in expense ratios between the two ETFs. And in no year did you come out worse with SCHP.

Could we verify this from a second source? As it turns out, we can. Here, courtesy of a Portfolio Visualizer backtest, a comparison between the two going all the way back to September 2010, the first month following SCHP's inception date.

TIP vs. SCHP - Historical Performance, Take Two (Portfolio Visualizer)

Again, as can be seen, although not by any dramatic amount, the win goes to SCHP.

However, there is one caveat I should share. If you go back and look at the table I provided in the "Digging In" section above, you will notice that SCHP has a trading spread of .02% as opposed to TIP's .01%. The point? If you are an investor who desires to trade in and out of your TIPS ETF of choice on a regular basis, you might be better off staying with TIP. That difference in trading spread could take some of that money right back out of your pocket!

Summary and Conclusion

One last thing. I don't write these articles in a vacuum. The truth is that, given the amount of time it takes to research and then write an article such as this one, the level of hourly compensation may not equal what I might be able to achieve in other ventures.

At the same time, it has more than once been that case that interactions with readers, and the journeys they have sent me on, have benefited me as well.

This is one of those cases. In a spirit of full disclosure, I recently swapped out of TIP and into SCHP in my own portfolio. I will also be doing this in the ETF Reliable Retirement Portfolio. Yes, I appreciate my readers. And sometimes, you can't put a price on that.

