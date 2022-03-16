red_moon_rise/E+ via Getty Images

We have been impressed with Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) execution over the past few years. The management team has also successfully managed expectations by under-promising and over-delivering to investors thus far. They did so again in its recent earnings report. We also believe that Shift has a model that closely resembles Carvana (CVNA), the leader in the online car retail space, albeit on a much smaller scale. Unlike Vroom (VRM) which mainly outsources its reconditioning to third-party vendors, Shift operates nine vehicle inventory inspection, reconditioning and storage centers, with six spanning the West Coast from San Diego to Seattle and three new facilities in Austin, San Antonio and Dallas, Texas launched in 2021. As such, Shift has a strong focus on the West Coast with hopes to cover the entire domestic market eventually. However, the Company is burning cash to fund its growth objectives and the uncertainty around the timing to reach EBITDA breakeven and the Company's ability to raise fresh capital keeps us on the sidelines until we gain clarity on both issues.

It is well established that the used automotive market remains among the least penetrated ecommerce markets in the U.S. With 40mm vehicles sold each year, even industry leader Carvana has only a 1% share of the market with 425,000 vehicles sold in 2021. However, unlike Carvana and Vroom which guided toward headwind challenges in the first quarter of 2022, Shift has avoided those pitfalls in part to its focus on lower priced vehicles as depicted on slide 15 of its quarterly presentation. In summary, 87% of Shift's inventory is comprised of cars that are at least five years old compared to 73% for Carvana, 61% for CarMax (KMX) and 32% for Vroom. Clearly newer vehicles will experience more price volatility than older vehicles. This may insulate Shift to a higher degree than its competitors when used car prices eventually start to come back down to earth.

In the meantime, Shift ended 2021 with improving metrics across the board as depicted below:

Years ended December 31, 2021 2021 2020 Change Revenue: Ecommerce vehicle revenue, net $ 538,387 $ 158,037 240.7 % Other revenue, net 22,633 6,390 254.2 % Wholesale vehicle revenue 75,849 31,291 142.4 % Total revenue $ 636,869 $ 195,718 225.4 % Cost of sales: Ecommerce vehicle cost of sales $ 513,124 $ 153,914 233.4 % Wholesale vehicle cost of sales 74,957 29,623 153.0 % Total cost of sales $ 588,081 $ 183,537 220.4 % Gross profit: Ecommerce vehicle gross profit $ 25,263 $ 4,123 512.7 % Other gross profit 22,633 6,390 254.2 % Wholesale vehicle gross profit 892 1,668 (46.5) % Total gross profit $ 48,788 $ 12,181 300.5 % Unit sales information: Ecommerce vehicle unit sales 23,251 9,497 144.8 % Wholesale vehicle unit sales 7,067 3,638 94.3 % Average selling prices per unit ("ASP"): Ecommerce vehicles $ 23,155 $ 16,641 39.1 % Wholesale vehicles $ 10,733 $ 8,601 24.8 % Gross profit per unit(1): Ecommerce gross profit per unit $ 1,087 $ 434 150.5 % Other gross profit per unit 973 673 44.6 % Wholesale gross profit per unit 38 176 (78.4) % Total gross profit per unit $ 2,098 $ 1,283 63.5 % Non-financial metrics Average monthly unique visitors 659,358 369,292 78.5 % Average days to sale 54 55 (1.8) % Ecommerce vehicles available for sale, end of period 4,337 2,378 82.4 % Number of regional hubs, end of period 9 6 50.0 %

____________

(1)Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for ecommerce, other and wholesale, each of which divided by the total number of ecommerce units sold in the period.

Units sold increased by 145% year-over-year (YOY) with sales up 225% YOY due to a 39% YOY lift in average selling prices. Importantly, gross profit per unit (GPPU) rose 64% YOY to $2,098 from $1,283, leading to a 300% jump in gross profit dollars. Shift sourced 94% of its inventory from consumer-sellers and partners driving improved margins and customer acquisition cost. A focus on improving GPPU further is a key to reaching cash flow breakeven. In Shift's quarterly presentation, management identified long-term upside to unit economics in the following categories:

Optimize pricing algorithm $200 Improve attach rates on F&I products $300 Improve wholesale disposition channels $150 Total Merchandising Opportunity $650 Acquisition efficiencies due to scale $100 Reconditioning efficiencies $150 Total Operational Improvements Opportunity $250 Service & Repairs and warranty business $300 Captive finance business $700-1,500 Total New Business Opportunity $1,000 Total Additional GPPU Opportunity $1,900

These efficiencies would boost Shift's GPPU toward its long-term goal of $4,000. We applaud management's effort to provide visibility on the Company's bridge to cash flow breakeven. However, we have doubts as to the timing on achieving these upside drivers to GPPU. For instance, management guidance did not quantify the potential GPPU improvement in 2022 but rather only hinted at an improvement over 2021 GPPU. Moreover, management indicated that the long-term goal of $4,000 GPPU needed to be coupled with 100,000 annual ecommerce units sold to reach the coveted goal of breakeven. That level seems to be well into the distant future given 2022 guidance of 34,000 to 38,000 ecommerce units in 2022, up from just over 23,000 ecommerce units in 2021. If Shift delivers a similar CAGR to 2022 going forward, the Company would hit the 100,000 annual run-rate in late 2025.

That timing would be more than encouraging if Shift had ample access to capital. But with just under $183mm in cash at year-end and a cash deficit of $225mm in 2021, there's no secret that Shift needs cash as soon as possible. Not surprisingly, in concert with its earnings, Shift filed a $300mm mix shelf offering. We believe Shift is best served to utilize its shelf with an ATM (at-the-money) offering that will allow Shift to sell shares on the open market when market conditions allow (i.e. selling on strength). Other forms of capital raising would be more onerous in our view.

Ultimately, we believe the industry is approaching a period where consolidation becomes widespread as scale is imperative to future survival and success. Shift should play a role in that dynamic given its strategic assets (i.e. reconditioning centers) will appeal to larger players. We can foresee a tie-up with Vroom but we don't believe that is Vroom's best play as discussed in a recent seeking alpha article. Nonetheless, we are apprehensive to start or build a position in Shift until the Company makes additional measured progress on improving GPPU and unit sales on a stand-alone basis. The path from 2021 results to cash flow breakeven is still too great a leap for our comfort level despite the specter of industry consolidation ahead.