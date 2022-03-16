We have been impressed with Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) execution over the past few years. The management team has also successfully managed expectations by under-promising and over-delivering to investors thus far. They did so again in its recent earnings report. We also believe that Shift has a model that closely resembles Carvana (CVNA), the leader in the online car retail space, albeit on a much smaller scale. Unlike Vroom (VRM) which mainly outsources its reconditioning to third-party vendors, Shift operates nine vehicle inventory inspection, reconditioning and storage centers, with six spanning the West Coast from San Diego to Seattle and three new facilities in Austin, San Antonio and Dallas, Texas launched in 2021. As such, Shift has a strong focus on the West Coast with hopes to cover the entire domestic market eventually. However, the Company is burning cash to fund its growth objectives and the uncertainty around the timing to reach EBITDA breakeven and the Company's ability to raise fresh capital keeps us on the sidelines until we gain clarity on both issues.
It is well established that the used automotive market remains among the least penetrated ecommerce markets in the U.S. With 40mm vehicles sold each year, even industry leader Carvana has only a 1% share of the market with 425,000 vehicles sold in 2021. However, unlike Carvana and Vroom which guided toward headwind challenges in the first quarter of 2022, Shift has avoided those pitfalls in part to its focus on lower priced vehicles as depicted on slide 15 of its quarterly presentation. In summary, 87% of Shift's inventory is comprised of cars that are at least five years old compared to 73% for Carvana, 61% for CarMax (KMX) and 32% for Vroom. Clearly newer vehicles will experience more price volatility than older vehicles. This may insulate Shift to a higher degree than its competitors when used car prices eventually start to come back down to earth.
In the meantime, Shift ended 2021 with improving metrics across the board as depicted below:
|Years ended December 31, 2021
|2021
|2020
|Change
|Revenue:
|Ecommerce vehicle revenue, net
|$
|538,387
|$
|158,037
|240.7
|%
|Other revenue, net
|22,633
|6,390
|254.2
|%
|Wholesale vehicle revenue
|75,849
|31,291
|142.4
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|636,869
|$
|195,718
|225.4
|%
|Cost of sales:
|Ecommerce vehicle cost of sales
|$
|513,124
|$
|153,914
|233.4
|%
|Wholesale vehicle cost of sales
|74,957
|29,623
|153.0
|%
|Total cost of sales
|$
|588,081
|$
|183,537
|220.4
|%
|Gross profit:
|Ecommerce vehicle gross profit
|$
|25,263
|$
|4,123
|512.7
|%
|Other gross profit
|22,633
|6,390
|254.2
|%
|Wholesale vehicle gross profit
|892
|1,668
|(46.5)
|%
|Total gross profit
|$
|48,788
|$
|12,181
|300.5
|%
|Unit sales information:
|Ecommerce vehicle unit sales
|23,251
|9,497
|144.8
|%
|Wholesale vehicle unit sales
|7,067
|3,638
|94.3
|%
|Average selling prices per unit ("ASP"):
|Ecommerce vehicles
|$
|23,155
|$
|16,641
|39.1
|%
|Wholesale vehicles
|$
|10,733
|$
|8,601
|24.8
|%
|
Gross profit per unit(1):
|Ecommerce gross profit per unit
|$
|1,087
|$
|434
|150.5
|%
|Other gross profit per unit
|973
|673
|44.6
|%
|Wholesale gross profit per unit
|38
|176
|(78.4)
|%
|Total gross profit per unit
|$
|2,098
|$
|1,283
|63.5
|%
|Non-financial metrics
|Average monthly unique visitors
|659,358
|369,292
|78.5
|%
|Average days to sale
|54
|55
|(1.8)
|%
|Ecommerce vehicles available for sale, end of period
|4,337
|2,378
|82.4
|%
|Number of regional hubs, end of period
|9
|6
|50.0
|%
____________
(1)Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for ecommerce, other and wholesale, each of which divided by the total number of ecommerce units sold in the period.
Units sold increased by 145% year-over-year (YOY) with sales up 225% YOY due to a 39% YOY lift in average selling prices. Importantly, gross profit per unit (GPPU) rose 64% YOY to $2,098 from $1,283, leading to a 300% jump in gross profit dollars. Shift sourced 94% of its inventory from consumer-sellers and partners driving improved margins and customer acquisition cost. A focus on improving GPPU further is a key to reaching cash flow breakeven. In Shift's quarterly presentation, management identified long-term upside to unit economics in the following categories:
|Optimize pricing algorithm
|$200
|Improve attach rates on F&I products
|$300
|Improve wholesale disposition channels
|$150
|Total Merchandising Opportunity
|$650
|Acquisition efficiencies due to scale
|$100
|Reconditioning efficiencies
|$150
|Total Operational Improvements Opportunity
|$250
|Service & Repairs and warranty business
|$300
|Captive finance business
|$700-1,500
|Total New Business Opportunity
|$1,000
|Total Additional GPPU Opportunity
|$1,900
These efficiencies would boost Shift's GPPU toward its long-term goal of $4,000. We applaud management's effort to provide visibility on the Company's bridge to cash flow breakeven. However, we have doubts as to the timing on achieving these upside drivers to GPPU. For instance, management guidance did not quantify the potential GPPU improvement in 2022 but rather only hinted at an improvement over 2021 GPPU. Moreover, management indicated that the long-term goal of $4,000 GPPU needed to be coupled with 100,000 annual ecommerce units sold to reach the coveted goal of breakeven. That level seems to be well into the distant future given 2022 guidance of 34,000 to 38,000 ecommerce units in 2022, up from just over 23,000 ecommerce units in 2021. If Shift delivers a similar CAGR to 2022 going forward, the Company would hit the 100,000 annual run-rate in late 2025.
That timing would be more than encouraging if Shift had ample access to capital. But with just under $183mm in cash at year-end and a cash deficit of $225mm in 2021, there's no secret that Shift needs cash as soon as possible. Not surprisingly, in concert with its earnings, Shift filed a $300mm mix shelf offering. We believe Shift is best served to utilize its shelf with an ATM (at-the-money) offering that will allow Shift to sell shares on the open market when market conditions allow (i.e. selling on strength). Other forms of capital raising would be more onerous in our view.
Ultimately, we believe the industry is approaching a period where consolidation becomes widespread as scale is imperative to future survival and success. Shift should play a role in that dynamic given its strategic assets (i.e. reconditioning centers) will appeal to larger players. We can foresee a tie-up with Vroom but we don't believe that is Vroom's best play as discussed in a recent seeking alpha article. Nonetheless, we are apprehensive to start or build a position in Shift until the Company makes additional measured progress on improving GPPU and unit sales on a stand-alone basis. The path from 2021 results to cash flow breakeven is still too great a leap for our comfort level despite the specter of industry consolidation ahead.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.