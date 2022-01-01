maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Shares of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) have been brutalized in March, but signs of an easing government crackdown and a massive increase in Alibaba's planned share buyback have led to a fundamentally improved outlook for the stock lately. Delisting fears are massively exaggerated and Alibaba's eCommerce business, free cash flow and expected top line growth are available at an attractive price.

Alibaba is stepping up its share buybacks

Alibaba announced a massive increase in its share buyback yesterday, which couldn't have come at a better time. Shares of Alibaba dropped by more than half over the last year and they trade, by and large, disconnected from Alibaba's free cash flow value. The buyback, which comes just a week after shares were subjected to resurfacing ADR delisting fears, has been increased from $15B to $25B. According to a company release from March 22, Alibaba is going to execute the share buyback over a period of two years. The $25B buyback calculates to about 8.6% of Alibaba's market cap. Alibaba's upsized share buyback authorization caused the stock to spike 11% on Tuesday.

Alibaba is no stranger to share buybacks and regularly repurchases American depositary shares under existing share buyback authorizations. Under the previous buyback authorization, Alibaba repurchased $9.2B of its American depositary shares and the new buyback significantly expands on the firm's ability to return more free cash flow to shareholders in the next two years.

In the past, I often mentioned Alibaba's considerable free cash flow, high free cash flow margins and still attractive long term growth prospects in the Chinese e-Commerce market as reasons to buy the stock. Alibaba's free cash flow value, however, is the best reason to buy into Alibaba. The Chinese e-Commerce firm has also made good use of its free cash flow in the past, investing in new growth segments such as cloud computing or digital media.

In the first nine months of FY 2022 Alibaba's various businesses generated 113.9B Chinese Yuan in free cash flow which calculates to $17.9B. Alibaba's free cash flow margin for the first nine months of FY 2022 was 18%. Alibaba also has a history or returning a significant amount of its free cash flow to shareholders, which is why the upsized share buyback is such a big deal. In the first nine months of FY 2022, Alibaba reinvested 41.8B Chinese Yuan of its free cash flow back into its businesses which calculates to a 37% FCF share. A massive 49.1B Chinese Yuan of free cash flow went to share repurchases in the last nine months, meaning Alibaba returned 43% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The upsized buyback will allow Alibaba to use an even higher percentage of free cash flow going forward to buy back shares.

Why the buyback is so important

There are two reason why I believe the buyback is so important and game-changer for Alibaba's investors. The first reason is that Chinese Big Tech is highly unpopular right now and the buyback does help investors regain confidence in Alibaba's growth prospects. The second reason is that Alibaba's free cash flow is hugely undervalued right now, so a buyback couldn't have come at a better time. As I indicated in my last work on Alibaba, the firm's adjusted market capitalization, adjusted for Alibaba's considerable net cash of $59.5B, translated to a P-FCF ratio of just 7 X just a week ago. Alibaba's net cash represents approximately 20% of Alibaba's market cap, lending a large safety margin to Alibaba's stock.

This week, shares of Alibaba continued to surge and reversed some of the losses sustained earlier in the month. However, Alibaba's free cash flow is still very, very attractively priced. Alibaba's current P-FCF ratio is 8x, assuming $7.0B in quarterly free cash flow next year (implied free cash flow margin of 18%) and total revenues of $157B.

Risks with Alibaba

An ADR delisting is unlikely, I believe, but new regulatory crackdowns are a risk for shares of Alibaba going forward. There is also a potential risk of Alibaba getting slapped by regulators with new fines which would lower free cash flow estimates. The biggest commercial risk for Alibaba, as I see it, is a prolonged slowdown in revenue growth, especially in its all-important domestic e-Commerce business which still generates the majority of Alibaba's revenues. What would change my mind about Alibaba is if the company saw a material decline in its free cash flow growth and margins or if the government forced the e-Commerce company to sell off valuable parts of its business.

Final thoughts

Alibaba's upsized buyback is a game-changer because it allows Alibaba to return a larger percentage of its free cash flow to shareholders at a time in which the firm's FCF is massively undervalued. The P-FCF ratio for Alibaba's business, which keeps growing at 20% annually on the top line, is just 8 X. I believe Alibaba is doing exactly the right thing here and the buyback has the nice side effect of boosting confidence in Alibaba's platform business!