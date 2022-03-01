sankai/iStock via Getty Images

Been a while since I've written here. I've cooled on the blog to focus on my investment business, Long Cast Advisers, which continues to grow, slowly and thoughtfully. But the not-writing has left me with a hole of sorts. I like researching companies and sharing what I know with others who might be interested. Having been stuck at home with the fam basically the last two years, I can say confidently that folks around here are not interested. So I gotta put it "out there" instead.

Figured I'd start with a quick review of hits and misses over the years, what's aged well and what hasn't, etc. I went back and briefly scrolled through old posts.

What's working >> OTCQX:OTCM, CCRD (nee INS), QRHC and CCRN

What's worked >> (all takeouts) IVTY, ARIS, SEV, and CDI

What didn't >> FHCO, OTCQB:PSSR, OTCPK:ESWW, and OTC:STLY

What stings the most >> post on not buying OLED. (I generally regret most of the things I don't do).

OTCQX:FTLF gets a special call-out. I sold it long ago but kudos to Dayton Judd, who recapitalized it and transitioned into a capital-light and pure-play brand now generating growth in profits and book value ahead of where it was before he took over. He understood the value of the brand and put the right investments behind it to make this all happen.

Thinking about "the value of the brand and the right investments", I have stumbled on a chance to share a recent observation, which is a wide disparity in valuation multiples for small companies versus large companies that both have high ROEs.

But let me take a brief step back. With regards to finance, every few years there's some new/old idea and even occasionally new/new idea that takes the world by storm (CDOs and MBS, REITs, and MLPs, SPACs, etc.) and promises juicy returns for investors. Often they do for some period of time, and certainly, enrich the facilitators of this idea, but these rarely endure.

But there's something foundational about active value investing where the less "new" the better. This is why timeless classics of investing are still relevant even if you've already heard them 1,000 times. I think adhering to the principles of value investing is what makes it so simple and pure, though one gets lost at times looking at shiny new things.

That's how I found myself flipping through Chris Mayer's "100-Baggers". There are always going to be stocks that go up 100x to great fanfare... and then crash when no one is looking. This book is largely about the durable businesses that continue to operate to plan. It's not a groundbreaking book, more of a tasting menu of other great books, and that's not a critique, it's just that the attributes of durable businesses that comprise 100-baggers haven't changed that much, so drawing on the "the Outsiders" and Joel Greenblatt and Michael Mauboussin, etc. is totally appropriate.

For me it served as a simple reminder of the foundational principles of investing and one of those principles is looking for companies that have high ROEs.

It's been a while since I've done a simple "high ROE screen" but I got it in mind and fired up Sentieo's screening to look up companies with ROE between 25% and 45% and found something kind of crazy. Based on the data kicked out by Sentieo (which is sometimes quite wonky) on average, small companies with high ROEs trade at less than half the valuation multiples of large companies with high ROEs (and I included the median to account for outliers).

This is just an observation. I don't think there's really enough data to draw firm conclusions as to why this might be the case and I don't want to fall into an ANOVA Excel hole at the moment, though I'd be keen to explore how revenue growth might be a factor here. (Happy to share the data with anyone or collaborate on some deeper analysis).

But my hypothesis is that larger companies whose brands are by nature better-known enjoy the premium because investors believe the "moat" is wider and deeper, so easier to protect the R of ROE. One thing to note from this observation; investing in small companies with high ROEs might (might!) be a value trap unless there's a pathway to larger growth.

Another thought is that from a high level, all business is "...a brand with the right investments behind it." That brand can be perceived or actual "better product quality, service, results, etc." Smaller companies are still developing those brands so there's more uncertainty to the brand value vs larger companies where the brand value is already established.

And one final thought is the value available when a small company with an established brand that has endured years of poor investments gets taken over by someone who can put the right investments behind it. Like FTLF, or maybe that yellow pages company Thryv (THRY) (which I don't know enough about). It was certainly part of the thesis behind the investment in CCRN and a few others over the years.

