Stock based compensation admittedly is a rather dull topic, however in the current environment filled with unprofitable companies, high inflation and looming rate hikes, I believe it is certainly something worth talking about.

It is blatantly obvious why stock based compensation has become just so prevalent among Wall Street of late, given the persistent low interest rate environment of the last decade and the plethora of unprofitable, high revenue tech growth companies that have been fighting for ever loftier valuations through the use of what may be considered deceptive non-GAAP profits.

Now I am certainly not anti-growth, far from it, I own shares in multiple "unprofitable" high revenue growth companies, hence my reason for investigating this topic. I want to do a comparison among high growth tech companies to see just how egregious the SBC expense is.

In this article, I would like to go over the basics of what stock based compensation is and to provide a group of high growth tech companies' SBC numbers to compare metrics against one another and with more established mega-cap tech names.

Stock Based Compensation

The very basic definition of stock based compensation is that it is a non cash way of paying employees by way of issuing stock options as part of an overall compensation package.

Theoretically, stock options and awards create an alignment with shareholders who have a financial interest in seeing the company prosper. Stock options have a vesting period before shares can be earned and thus sold, also creating an incentive for talented employees and executives to stay with the company for a given period.

Now this form of pay has been around for decades and will likely be around far into the future, however, recently SBC expenses have been soaring like a SpaceX rocket!

Behind the balance sheet

Taking a macro way of looking at this issue, it completely makes sense that SBC expenses would rise astronomically as a result of the persistent low interest rate environment we have experienced in the United States for over a decade now.

Cheaper money inherently leads to greater risk, greater risk leads to more venture companies, more venture companies leads to more speculative IPO's, more speculative IPO's leads to more unprofitable and cash poor companies that need to retain or acquire talent.

How does an unprofitable, cash poor company retain or acquire talent? Stock based compensation!

Now I certainly do not want to ring the alarm bells or call for a further crash in growth stocks, however we have seen SBC expenses shoot up in a similar fashion, and then crash back to earth in semi-recent history.

Investopedia

Certainly, there are many differences to the tech crash of the early 2000's in today's market, however the blasé attitude of so many investors is remarkably comparable.

The focus of investors over the last few years, particularly in growth names, has been squarely rooted in non-GAAP earnings, I am guilty of it myself. We all must remember that just because stock based compensation is non-cash, it is certainly not free. It is a legitimate cost that is expensed and one that frankly is coming directly out of your, the shareholders, pocket in the form of dilution.

If company [A] has $10,000,000 in revenues, gross profits of $6,000,000, total operating expenses of $5,500,000 and an SBC expense of $1,000,000, the non-GAAP profit will show as $500,000, however the company ACTUALLY lost $500,000 on a GAAP basis.

The reason why this is a foreign concept to most retail investors is that if the company shows a non-GAAP operating profit, or presents with a growing cash balance, it is only natural for an investor to assume that they are, in fact, profitable. The dirty downside here is that YOUR piece of the pie is shrinking by way of dilution.

The only saving grace for an investor in the above scenario is the hope for future, GAAP profitable growth. If that never happens to materialize, then your shares will be slowly diluted, potentially into nothingness over time.

Many companies in the past have pulled off this trick of growing into GAAP profitability so it is not at all a death sentence, however it is certainly a metric that we need to keep an eye on. With that said, I would like to present a table showing a list of ten current high growth companies, along with two metrics used to look at the SBC expense.

Company SBC as a % of Revenue SBC as a % of gross profit GAAP Margin Snowflake, Inc. (SNOW) 49.6% 79.5% -55.76% CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) 21.3% 29% -16.18% Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) 15.9% 20.6% -2.02% Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) 17.8% 23% -39.66% Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) 45.6% 58.8% -38.47% Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) 8.8% 10.1% 8.99% Unity Software (U) 30.1% 39% -47.96% Bill.com (BILL) 31.8% 41.5% -54.09% Palantir (PLTR) 50.5% 64.7% -33.75 Atlassian Corp. (TEAM) 18.5% 22.2% -21.84% AVERAGE 29% 38.8% -26.23%

What should be clear to you from the above table is that stock based compensation appears to be totally out of control in the high-growth market and the only reason that dilution has, to this point, been kept somewhat in check is the inflated levels in share prices themselves. This dilution, however, will become a truly massive problem if share prices begin to crater, amplifying the destruction.

Like I stated earlier in the article, I myself have turned a somewhat blind eye to SBC expenses in the recent past as I happen to own three of the above companies personally in Dynatrace, Unity Software and Palantir.

While Dynatrace, frankly, is a model for doing it right as by a very wide margin, they possess the best metrics in the group. Unity and Palantir are just as guilty of the SBC sin as any in this group with both showing higher than average SBC levels among even the highest of high flyers.

To gain some perspective, below I have put together a table showing the same metrics for Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN).

Company SBC as a % of Revenue SBC as a % of gross profit GAAP Margin Apple 2.1% 5.1% 26.58% Microsoft 3.6% 5.3% 38.50% Alphabet 5.9% 10.4% 29.51% Amazon 2.7% 6.4% 7.10% Average 3.6% 6.8% 25.42%

In looking at the above chart of established mega-cap names, it is obvious just how far out of whack SBC expenses are currently among many high flyers. Now, naturally a bigger and more established company should have much more reasonable metrics than more recent IPO names, however the disconnect here is rather stark and shows just how levered current high flyers are to the price of their own stock to prevent significant dilution.

Bottom Line

This was an interesting experiment for me as I had not fully understood just how precarious the current levels of SBC are. Again, I am not saying that just because SBC levels are high in a given stock that the company cannot grow into a GAAP profitable, well established company, heck Amazon did it, along with many others in the past and I am sure that a few on this list will as well.

What I am saying however is that the high growth, high SBC producing companies, such as those listed, with the notable exception of Dynatrace, must execute extremely well and show continued and rapid progress towards GAAP profitability by growing "profits" at a much faster rate than SBC.

If they do not, and continue to post high SBC levels, the dilution will come very hard and very fast if these stocks drop significantly from current levels, leading to a quite unpleasant double whammy for shareholders.

What are your thoughts on stock based compensation in the market today? I look forward to your comments below.

Thank you for reading and good luck to all!