Long-term bond yields soared yesterday to levels not seen since May 2019 with the 10-year Treasury climbing to 2.38%. That did not dissuade investors from buying growth stocks, as the Nasdaq Composite rose nearly 2%, narrowing its year-to-date decline to less than 10%. The S&P 500 has cut its year-to-date losses in half and is now down just 5%. The rebound in stocks runs counter to rising bond yields, but investors are recognizing that the economy is still strong and corporate earning remain robust.
Until inflation-adjusted (real) yields on bonds turn positive, they will not provide very much competition for stocks, and they have a long way to go to get there. That tells me that the stock market is likely to outperform the bond market in 2022, so buying this year's dip should prove to have been the right strategy. Investors must still contend with tightening financial conditions, inflation, and the conflict in Ukraine, but current market levels have factored in those headwinds.
Despite the sharp selloff in the bond market over the past two days, following Chairman Powell's emphatic reminder that the Fed will not hesitate to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at one or more of its remaining meetings this year, investors seem to believe that a soft landing is a distinct possibility. If the Fed follows the futures market and raises rates eight times this year, it will be the first time we have seen more than 200 basis points (2%) of tightening in a year since 1994, which was the last time the Fed pulled off a soft landing. That may be a coincidence, but I am still in the soft landing camp, provided corporate earnings continue to grow at a rate that is in excess of or consistent with the rate of inflation.
That is why I am keenly focused on the rates of change in consensus earnings expectations and all other economic datapoints that could impact profits. For example, concerns about disruptions to supply chains are paramount today. FactSet keeps track of the number of times "supply chain" is cited by companies during earnings conference calls, and there was a modest downtick in that number from the third quarter of last year to the fourth. That is a rate of change in the right direction and its continuation will be key in the coming quarters.
In what could be a prelude of things to come as earnings season approaches, the final hour of trading in each of the past five trading days has produced impressive results. I like to call the first hour of trading "amateur hour," because that is when investors typically make emotional and headline-driven investment decisions, whereas the final hour is "power hour," during which institutional investors, who tend to be better informed, make their moves. As such, weak openings and strong closes are the sign of a strengthening market. Bespoke Investment Group noted yesterday that the S&P 500 has returned better than 0.33% in the final hour of trade for five consecutive days. The last time that happened was in July 2002.
Yesterday the S&P 500 index climbed back above its 200-day moving average. So much for the infamous "death cross" that bears clamored over last week, which is when the 50-day moving average falls beneath the 200-day moving average. We now need to build some support around current levels.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.