Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Nick Gastevich, one of our favorite commenters on Seeking Alpha, returns to the show to catch us up on the state of cannabis investing. Wave of new states legalizing cannabis now especially important in the face of long federal delays. Illinois' social equity program had the right idea but large MSOs have had too much of a head start. We also dive into recent cannabis earnings, how pressures from the macro picture are affecting the industry and and how Nick looks at recent consolidations.(This was recorded before today's big consolidation announcement.)

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.