Mar. 23, 2022 8:45 AM ETGTBIF, AYRWF, TCNNF, CCHWF, TRSSF, VRNOF, AAWH, MMNFF, CRLBF, CURLF5 Comments2 Likes
  • Nick Gastevich, one of our favorite commenters on Seeking Alpha, returns to the show to catch us up on the state of cannabis investing.
  • Illinois' social equity program had the right idea but large MSOs have had too much of a head start.
  • Wave of new states legalizing cannabis now especially important in the face of long federal delays.
  • Recent earnings, effects from macro pressures, and how Nick looks at recent consolidations.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Nick Gastevich, one of our favorite commenters on Seeking Alpha, returns to the show to catch us up on the state of cannabis investing. Wave of new states legalizing cannabis now especially important in the face of long federal delays. Illinois' social equity program had the right idea but large MSOs have had too much of a head start. We also dive into recent cannabis earnings, how pressures from the macro picture are affecting the industry and and how Nick looks at recent consolidations.(This was recorded before today's big consolidation announcement.)

On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.
