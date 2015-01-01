Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is a leading healthcare REIT in the United States, with promising growth prospects in both the healthcare and real estate industries. Ventas has a promising senior housing portfolio that benefits from an aging population, and the trust is expanding into medical office buildings for growth and diversification.

The healthcare industry is also recouping from the Covid-19 outbreaks, which were especially difficult on seniors. Ventas, of course, is a dividend play, and investors may see a dividend increase in 2022 as net operating income recovers.

Improving Portfolio Fundamentals

Ventas' real estate portfolio has undergone significant structural changes in portfolio composition over the last 7-8 years. Ventas' portfolio in 2015 was heavily weighted toward senior housing facilities, which benefited from the long-term trend of a growing senior population in the United States. However, in recent years, Ventas has made a few portfolio adjustments and reduced its investments in the skilled nursing sector, which is facing increased competition and low margins.

While reducing its exposure to the skilled nursing business, the trust increased its investment in medical office buildings and life science, research, and development facilities, which now account for one-third of the trust's real estate portfolio. However, senior housing facilities continue to account for the vast majority of real estate investments.

Portfolio Transformation (Ventas Inc)

The more diversified nature of Ventas' portfolio is the right step to take to protect shareholders from capital losses, especially when growth prospects in specific healthcare sectors deteriorate, such as in senior housing during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ventas still generates roughly half (47%) of its net operating income from senior housing properties, but medical office buildings may play a larger role in the trust's growth strategy in the future.

Investment Type By Property (Ventas Inc)

The senior housing market, in particular, had been severely impacted by Covid-19, which impacted the senior population more than any other demographic group in the United States from 2020 to 2021. The healthcare sector, including Ventas, saw a rapid decline in occupancy rates and an increase in death counts as a result of the deadly coronavirus, but the situation is improving as occupancy rates begin to recover.

Senior Housing Trends (Ventas Inc)

The retreat of Covid-19 has the potential to boost Ventas' net operating income growth. The senior housing market is on the mend, and occupancy rates are expected to rise further. Ventas' senior housing portfolio had an occupancy rate of 80.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was significantly lower than the 87.9% occupancy rate Ventas saw in its housing portfolio two years ago. A return to 2019-like occupancy levels of around 88% implies an additional $300 million in net operating income for the trust.

Net Operating Income (Ventas Inc)

One reason to buy Ventas for the long term is the recovery in the senior housing market. Another reason is the trust's targeted expansion of its medical office building portfolio. MOBs currently account for 22% of the trust's net operating income, or $374 million per year. The MOB portfolio consists of 311 properties totaling 18 million square feet.

As the REIT acquires new facilities to diversify its portfolio, the trust's MOB platform could generate significantly higher net operating income in the future. Ventas is expanding its MOB portfolio, so investors should expect more than one medical office building acquisition this year.

MOB Portfolio (Ventas Inc)

Well-Covered Dividend

Ventas' diverse portfolio results in a well-covered dividend for investors seeking recurring income. In 2021, Ventas' various types of real estate generated $2.65 per share in funds from operations. The trust's FFO fell by 21% YoY due to the coronavirus's negative occupancy impact in 2021. Even with lower FFO, the trust easily covers its $0.45-per-share quarterly pay-out.

In 2021, the pay-out ratio was 68%. Given the low pay-out ratio, Ventas has the option of increasing its dividend this year, particularly if the senior housing portfolio generates higher net operating income.

FFO (Ventas Inc)

FFO Multiple

REITs are valued using a multiple applied to the trust's funds from operations. I estimate that Ventas could return to a fund-from-operations range of $3.30-$3.40-per-share in 2023, which is the same range that Ventas achieved in 2020 before the disastrous delta variant lowered the trust's results in 2021. This range is achievable if occupancy rates continue to rise, and it implies a 27% YoY increase.

With that FFO range in mind, Ventas' stock is worth 17.8 times funds from operations, implying that a dollar of FFO is worth nearly 18 times in the market. This is not a low multiple to pay, but given the fundamental improvements in Ventas' portfolio and the potential for occupancy growth, the risk/reward remains appealing.

My Conclusion

Ventas is a must-own healthcare trust with significant recovery potential in the senior housing market and growth potential linked to its appealing medical office building portfolio.

The trust also has a well-covered dividend and has been in operation for over two decades, indicating that management knows what they're doing. The stock yields 3.0%, and the trust's pay-out could be increased in 2022 if the senior housing portfolio's recovery trends continue.