J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is a U.S. clothing retailer targeting affluent, older women. It is building out its online channel, closing retail stores, and improving the economics of the business as it grows double digits. Despite this, the stock trades at an inexpensive valuation.
If we back out $60M of option and derivative adjustments from 2022 net income, we have earnings of approximately $1.57/share for the fiscal year ended January 2022 (assuming full dilution from warrants), and the company has almost $3 of cash/share on the balance sheet. Backing out the cash, the company trades at under 8x historic earnings. That compares with much higher multiples for apparel or specialty retail business at 18x and 22x, respectively.
So is JILL just a dying business as the world moves online? Well, no, comparable sales grew 23.4% last year and 19.7% last quarter. Guidance suggests growth of 11%-14% in Q1, which appears attainable if re-wardrobing trends for back to work and increasing travel hold.
More importantly, JILL has more online sales than not. They are closing underperforming retail stores and investing in their direct channel (93% online, 7% catalog via phone), which accounts for two-thirds of sales currently and is run out of a store-owned distribution center in Tilton, New Hampshire. As such, JILL is more a direct sales business than a traditional retail business today.
Modelling 2022 scenarios does show the challenge with JILL though, operational leverage cuts both ways. If execution in 2022 is strong, then the company could deliver stellar earnings, making the company too cheap to ignore. However, if the U.S. consumer weakens and/or the company struggles to maintain margins or control SG&A, then results could be break-even or worse.
The model below shows two illustrative outcomes serving to highlight the relatively large spread of outcomes for calendar 2022 (note the company's fiscal year actually ends in January so the estimated numbers below are FYE Jan 2023).
|Bear (5% growth)
|Bull (15% growth)
|Net Sales
|$585M
|$673M
|Gross margin (65%)
|$351M
|$437M
|SG&A
|$343M
|$343M
|Operating Profit
|$8M
|$94M
|Interest expense
|-$18M
|-$18M
|Tax
|$0M
|$15M
|Net Income
|-$10M
|$61M
|Approx. FCF
|-$2M
|$69M
|Earnings per share
|nm
|$4.36/share
|Fair P/E multiple
|n/a
|15x
|Resulting share price (+$3 share/cash)
|n/a
|$68.50
source: author's analysis
Also, for context, JILL is guiding to $20M-$22M of adjusted EBITDA in Q1. That roughly translates to perhaps $10M-$12M of net income, so is not inconsistent with the bull case model above.
JILL is an inexpensive retailer with a strong brand and online presence. To some extent, it's easy to see why the market is somewhat cautious on the company because if calendar 2022 goes poorly, then earnings may evaporate.
However, that may be too pessimistic, on the company's current trajectory, and guidance, it seems more likely that earnings growth for calendar 2022 could be substantial. JILL is not without risk, but the range of outcomes appears skewed to the upside currently.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JILL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Do your own research or consult a professional. Investing involves risk of loss. Opinions expressed may be inaccurate and not updated. Holdings may be updated without notice.