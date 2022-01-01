AlxeyPnferov/iStock via Getty Images

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is a U.S. clothing retailer targeting affluent, older women. It is building out its online channel, closing retail stores, and improving the economics of the business as it grows double digits. Despite this, the stock trades at an inexpensive valuation.

Strong Results, Cheap Valuation

If we back out $60M of option and derivative adjustments from 2022 net income, we have earnings of approximately $1.57/share for the fiscal year ended January 2022 (assuming full dilution from warrants), and the company has almost $3 of cash/share on the balance sheet. Backing out the cash, the company trades at under 8x historic earnings. That compares with much higher multiples for apparel or specialty retail business at 18x and 22x, respectively.

Sales Momentum

So is JILL just a dying business as the world moves online? Well, no, comparable sales grew 23.4% last year and 19.7% last quarter. Guidance suggests growth of 11%-14% in Q1, which appears attainable if re-wardrobing trends for back to work and increasing travel hold.

More importantly, JILL has more online sales than not. They are closing underperforming retail stores and investing in their direct channel (93% online, 7% catalog via phone), which accounts for two-thirds of sales currently and is run out of a store-owned distribution center in Tilton, New Hampshire. As such, JILL is more a direct sales business than a traditional retail business today.

What Might 2022 Look Like?

Modelling 2022 scenarios does show the challenge with JILL though, operational leverage cuts both ways. If execution in 2022 is strong, then the company could deliver stellar earnings, making the company too cheap to ignore. However, if the U.S. consumer weakens and/or the company struggles to maintain margins or control SG&A, then results could be break-even or worse.

The model below shows two illustrative outcomes serving to highlight the relatively large spread of outcomes for calendar 2022 (note the company's fiscal year actually ends in January so the estimated numbers below are FYE Jan 2023).

Bear (5% growth) Bull (15% growth) Net Sales $585M $673M Gross margin (65%) $351M $437M SG&A $343M $343M Operating Profit $8M $94M Interest expense -$18M -$18M Tax $0M $15M Net Income -$10M $61M Approx. FCF -$2M $69M Earnings per share nm $4.36/share Fair P/E multiple n/a 15x Resulting share price (+$3 share/cash) n/a $68.50

source: author's analysis

Also, for context, JILL is guiding to $20M-$22M of adjusted EBITDA in Q1. That roughly translates to perhaps $10M-$12M of net income, so is not inconsistent with the bull case model above.

Risks

JILL relies on the U.S. consumer. Rising gas prices, interest rates, and other costs may change the retail environment in 2022.

JILL's operational leverage is high and small changes to gross margin or SG&A can materially impact profitability.

Sentiment on segments of U.S. retail is negative for many investors currently.

As the U.S. potentially fully reopens, corresponding channel shift to retail purchases may harm JILL's economic or create supply chain risks

TowerBrook, an investment company, recently held the majority of JILL's shares, this may create conflicts with other investors and would present an overhang on the stock were they to sell in any size

Conclusion

JILL is an inexpensive retailer with a strong brand and online presence. To some extent, it's easy to see why the market is somewhat cautious on the company because if calendar 2022 goes poorly, then earnings may evaporate.

However, that may be too pessimistic, on the company's current trajectory, and guidance, it seems more likely that earnings growth for calendar 2022 could be substantial. JILL is not without risk, but the range of outcomes appears skewed to the upside currently.