Thesis Summary

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) has had wild price swings in the last week, and the stock is up since it reached a bottom last week. Alibaba and Chinese stocks have suffered in the last year due to speculation and geopolitical concerns, but it looks like sentiment has finally taken a turn. Specifically, there are three major catalysts, which were not present before, that make for a very bullish argument in favor of Alibaba.

PBOC Liquidity Pump

First off, it is now becoming increasingly clear that the Chinese Central Bank will be easing monetary policy moving forward, and unlike the Fed, they have a lot more dry powder. The 1-year prime rate sits at 3.7% after the most recent cut and the 5-year at 4.6%. Also, China has a lower inflation rate than the US, which seems to be easing.

In other words, China can cut rates for a long time, and they might just have to. The Chinese economy has been slowing down, and some regions are now also dealing with harsh lockdowns following COVID outbreaks. The biggest concern, however, is the housing market, which has been showing signs of cracking since the Evergrande bankruptcy.

On the face of it, a weakening economy shouldn't be good for stocks, but in today's world of heavy-handed monetary policy, it often turns out that way. Chinese stocks will benefit hugely from increased liquidity and lower rates, especially growth stocks and risk assets. Furthermore, I wouldn't be surprised if this liquidity filters into other markets. Crypto perhaps?

As China begins to ease and momentum returns, Alibaba will be the first company that both national and international investors begin to pile into.

Share Buybacks

Liquidity is not just being injected into the market, it is being injected straight into Alibaba too. Last week, Alibaba announced a $15 billion share buyback. As I write this, on March 22nd, Alibaba has now increased that amount to $25 billion, prompting a strong rally in pre-market trading.

Buybacks and dividends are a great way of giving back to the shareholders, and the timing of BABA's buybacks could not be better, with the stock trading at such a low valuation. In the end, buybacks and dividends are a simple way for a company to restore sanity to the market.

At the end of the day, money talks, and investors can't fight logic. A company cash-flow machine-like Alibaba has what it takes to carry out regular buybacks or even pay out dividends. Perhaps with growth slowing down, this is exactly what they will be doing.

CCP Regulatory Support

Last, but not least, it would appear as China has finally had enough of the market bleeding, as regulators came out in defense of foreign listings and tech stocks. According to a Chinese media report, regulators from the US and China are cooperating to improve the current situation. Though there haven't been any concrete actions taken yet, this report was enough to appease investors and has helped support the recent rally in Chinese stocks.

The timing of this is not coincidental, and I believe it may have something to do with the current conflict in Ukraine. China is facing an economic slowdown, and it is witnessing just how bad things can get when the West turns its back on you. Russia had been preparing for this event for a while, and it still hasn't been able to avoid the collapse of its markets and the ruble.

Ultimately, as I pointed out in my latest BABA article, peace is more profitable than war. China is above all pragmatic countries, and it looks like they are ready to play ball, at least for the time being.

Takeaway

In conclusion, we have three very strong catalysts coming together to catapult Alibaba to new highs. Liquidity and more favorable politics should help lift the broader market, and buybacks will restore Alibaba's previous valuation. Out of all the Chinese stocks, BABA is an investor favorite, which is why I believe owning BABA is the best way of getting exposure to China. Of course, caution is still warranted, but with so much that could go right, the risk/reward here is too good to ignore.