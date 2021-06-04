Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock has been trading relatively flat since recovering from a dip to the $160-level buoyed by blockbuster fourth quarter results reported earlier this month. In fact, the stock has been met with significant volatility this year with repeated dips to a support level in the $150 to $160 range. To some extent, CrowdStrike's stock has shown some resistance to the ongoing market rout spurred by investors' rotation out of growth stocks amidst increasing threats to the global economic outlook - the stock's performance nets flat this year, while key market benchmarks like the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 have lost as much as 20% over the past three months.

Much of the cybersecurity software sector's gains this year have been buoyed by ongoing global digitization tailwinds, as well as increasing urgency for both the private and public sectors to "bolster cyber defenses" ahead of the intensifying Russia-Ukraine crisis. As for CrowdStrike, the company has also outperformed consensus during the fourth quarter by wide margins, while also providing a stronger-than-expected guidance for the current period, a highly welcomed beat and raise by growth investors amidst increasing market turmoil. While the company has yet to generate GAAP-based net income, it has already demonstrated consistent strength in achieving generous operational cash flow growth and free cash flow margin expansion.

CrowdStrike is well-positioned for growing opportunities in coming years, especially given its cloud-focused strategy ahead of accelerated multi-year transition of enterprise workloads from legacy IT infrastructure to the cloud. However, considering recent volatility observed across growth stocks, especially ahead of increasing expectations for further aggressive monetary policy tightening at the next Federal Reserve meeting in May, there is potential for the stock to decline further towards the $160 support level. This would then make a favourable entry point for generous gains ahead, especially in the latter half of the year when CrowdStrike's fundamental growth is expected to become more pronounced, while the market also gains further clarity into global economic growth prospects.

How Were CrowdStrike's Recent Earnings?

As mentioned in earlier sections, CrowdStrike wowed investors with a strong fourth quarter that set new records for annual recurring revenues ("ARR") and free cash flows, underpinning robust growth trends backed by a successful "land and expand" business model amidst a "bullish demand environment". The company's fourth quarter sales grew by 66% year-over-year in fiscal 2022 to $1.5 billion, while ARR increased by 52% year-over-year to $217 million, far exceeding consensus estimates of $169 million. The stellar results were accompanied by net new customer additions of 1,638, expanding the company's overall customer base by 65% from the prior year. Meanwhile, ARR per customer also increased, thanks to an increasing balance in deal size, even with the addition of two new eight-figure accounts. CrowdStrike's execution of its land and expand business strategy has also started to yield favourable results. Customers with multiple subscriptions continued to increase during the fourth quarter - those subscribed to 4+, 5+ and 6+ cloud modules increased to 69%, 57%, and 34% (Q3'22: 68%, 55%, and 32%), respectively.

While it looks like achieving GAAP-based net income is still a few years away for CrowdStrike (further details in fundamental prospects discussion below), the company has continued to demonstrate self-sufficiency by generating meaningful operational cash flow growth. Free cash flow margins also remain at a competitive 30%, driving the figure towards a record $127 million (consensus estimate: $113 million). Excluding the impact of a one-time IP transfer tax related to its recent acquisition of Humio, a high-performance cloud log management provider, free cash flows would have neared $197 million, yielding a 46% margin.

On a forward-looking basis, CrowdStrike has guided 48% (mid-point) revenue growth for fiscal 2023, which exceeded consensus expectations of 40%. The company's recent achievements continue to "demonstrate strong adoption of core products", while also serving as validation for CrowdStrike's technological competence in providing reliable and scalable cybersecurity solutions. Paired with consideration of its consistent sales growth track record, as well as robust market demand for cybersecurity solutions ahead of digitization trends as well as the recent escalation of Russia-Ukraine conflicts, CrowdStrike is well-positioned for another year of outperformance that could potentially exceed management's estimates.

Is CrowdStrike Stock a Good Long-Term Investment?

CrowdStrike's cloud-focused approach to cybersecurity continues to differentiate its performance within the increasingly crowded sector. Through the "security cloud", CrowdStrike harnesses security and enterprise data from clients latched onto its "Falcon" cybersecurity platform, and uses its cloud-scale AI-enabled "lightweight agent" and "Threat Graph" database to generate correlations to cybersecurity events. The more customer security data fed into Falcon, the "more intelligent the security cloud becomes" in delivering prompt detection, prevention and/or response against cyberattacks and threats.

The Falcon platform currently offers 22 cloud modules, covering a wide range of cybersecurity solutions from cloud security and identification protection, to threat intelligence and extended detection and response. CrowdStrike's cloud-based approach enables timely expansion of module offerings in response to fast-evolving enterprise risks, while also enabling "rapid time to value" with proven scalability and lowered total cost of ownership for customers. The company's ability to rapidly and seamlessly deploy additional modules for customers with "no extra configuration or consulting" has been an attractive feature for global enterprises trying to bolster their cyber defenses as more workloads get migrated to the cloud:

"Mid-year, this particular customer had chosen CrowdStrike to protect its traditional endpoints and displace the legacy incumbent. At approximately the same time, for relationship reasons, this organization had chosen a next-gen competitor to protect a server environment. But after six months, they were still struggling to deploy the other vendors' products in its server environment. They were plagued by forced reboots, significant memory usage and unmet product road map promises. While they struggle to get their service protected, Falcon was fully deployed across their hundreds of thousands of endpoints in a matter of weeks without requiring a reboot. Side-by-side, we showcased our differentiation on a broad scale and a real production environment. This customer was able to see the rich telemetry Falcon provided in real time and the power of our security cloud, all resulting in better efficacy. This customer terminated the other vendors contract and is now deploying Falcon to protect their services globally." Source: CrowdStrike Earnings Call

The Falcon platform's high efficacy rate driven by continuously trained cloud-scale AI models as discussed above also makes a strong complement to CrowdStrike's land and expand business model. The efficiency and effectiveness of CrowdStrike's offerings continues to encourage its cross-sell ability, which pairs well with the increasing strength of its installed customer base as noted above. Combined with the company's "software-as-a-service" ("SaaS") pricing strategy, CrowdStrike is looking at further ARR growth momentum and margin expansion ahead as product deployment continues to scale.

CrowdStrike's developed competency in providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions also comes at an opportune time. Cybersecurity has never been more important, as global enterprises embark on a transformative age of digitization. Increasing generation of and reliance on data, paired with rising frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks (e.g. data breach, identity theft, ransomware, etc.) has heightened demand for reliable and adaptive IT security solutions. In addition to the rapid transition of workloads to the cloud, bolstering cybersecurity efforts is another top priority identified by the public sector - more than 38% of global corporations have identified cybersecurity improvement a top investment priority. The bullish demand environment is expected to drive the global cybersecurity market into a $300+ billion opportunity over the next five years, representing expansion at a compounded annual growth rate of 14.5%. Related cybersecurity SaaS offerings, such as the Falcon platform modules, is expected to represent close to 10% of said opportunities (approximately $30 billion) on an annual recurring basis, making strong tailwinds for CrowdStrike for years to come.

The recent escalation in ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflicts is also expected to drive a record deal pipeline for CrowdStrike in the current quarter. The Biden administration issued a repeated warning earlier this week to the private sector about "new indications of possible Russian cyberattacks". While many "major American businesses" have already hurried at bolstering their cybersecurity efforts following Russia's threat to impose "consequences for nations that interfere with its invasion of Ukraine" last month, cyberattacks have yet to play a significant role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. However, military experts in the West are now suggesting cyberattacks as "a tool that President Putin would order soon as part of his playbook, especially given his frustration over Russia's slow military progress against Kyiv". Paired with the flurry of high-profile ransomware attacks last year, which has proven effective in effortlessly paralyzing critical infrastructure like the Colonial Pipeline, easy-to-deploy and adaptive cybersecurity solutions -like the cloud modules enabled by the Falcon platform - have become an imperative for all organizations, large and small, driving further opportunities ahead for CrowdStrike.

The company's go-to-market strategy through "channel and technology alliance partners", in addition to its own direct sales force, is also expected to bolster its market share gains ahead. For instance, CrowdStrike's channel partnership with Amazon Web Services ("AWS") (Nasdaq: AMZN), or "Falcon for AWS", allows the sale and deployment of Falcon cloud modules through the AWS marketplace. Through CrowdStrike's Falcon for AWS offering, customers can "easily purchase and take advantage of the pay-as-you-go pricing option to scale their consumption" in accordance with their respective business needs. Essentially, Falcon for AWS serves as a gateway for CrowdStrike to "land" initial customer sales through increased exposure to AWS' massive installed base, while also enabling potential future opportunities for "expanding" customer relationships through cross-selling. In addition to AWS, CrowdStrike also has channel partnerships with other leading hyperscalers like Google (Nasdaq: GOOG / GOOGL), as well as reputable web infrastructure and security service providers like Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), which paves the way for greater opportunity exposure ahead of accelerating cybersecurity growth tailwinds.

Fundamental Prospects

Taking into consideration CrowdStrike's recent financial performance, as well as its growth prospects ahead, our base case project forecasts total revenues of $2.1 billion for the current fiscal year, with further expansion towards $4.2 billion by fiscal 2027. The growth assumption applied is consistent with both management's guidance for the current year and CrowdStrike's historical growth trends, as well as current market expectations for advancing cybersecurity opportunities ahead as discussed in earlier sections. Much of the projected growth will be led by CrowdStrike's subscription sales generated from its provision of Falcon security cloud module services, which is consistent with the expectation for continued ARR growth buoyed by cross-selling opportunities from its fast-expanding installed customer base.

CrowdStrike Financial Forecast (Author)

Our forecast also projects further optimization to CrowdStrike's cost structure as it continues to execute its land and expand strategy with rapid scaling. As discussed in earlier sections, CrowdStrike does not incur any material additional deployment or customer acquisition costs for incremental module add-ons for existing customers. This means margins are expected to see further expansion as CrowdStrike continues to capitalize on cross-selling opportunities across its rapidly growing installed customer base. Considering the company is still in early stages of capturing cloud-native security software opportunities ahead and remains in high-growth mode, there is still significant room for margin improvements. Over the longer-term, operational spending such as share-based compensation, sales and marketing, as well as research and development expenses are expected to decrease as a percentage of sales as the business' expansion efforts stabilize and pivot focus onto execution.

CrowdStrike Financial Forecast (Author) CrowdStrike Financial Forecast (Author)

Paired with other non-operational income and expenses, such as financing costs and interest income, the company is expected to see narrowing losses from -$176.7 million in the current fiscal year to -$40.1 million by fiscal 2026. Nominal profit realization of $16.9 million is expected to begin in fiscal 2027, with further improvements over the longer-term as operating expenses continue to stabilize as discussed above.

CrowdStrike Financial Forecast (Author)

Is the CrowdStrike Stock Overvalued?

Drawing on the analysis, our base case 12-month price target for CrowdStrike is $200, which approximates its current share price of about $216 at the time of writing (March 22nd). We have used a multiple-based approach in deriving our price target, taking the average of a 22.5x and 14.0x EV/sales multiple applied to FY 2023 and FY 2024 revenue of $2.1 billion and $2.9 billion, respectively.

CrowdStrike Valuation Analysis (Author)

The EV/sales multiples applied are determined in consistency with the growth assumptions considered in our fundamental forecast and is derived in accordance with corresponding valuation trends observed across growing security peers:

CrowdStrike Peer Comp (Author) CrowdStrike Peer Comp (Author)

As mentioned in earlier sections, we believe there are still unresolved macroeconomic headwinds that will bring further turbulence in coming months for growth stocks including CrowdStrike. While intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflicts may buoy further demand for the company's cybersecurity solutions, resulting price pressures related to the ongoing crisis is adding uncertainty over the magnitude of the next round of rate hikes in May, which is expected to stoke further volatility for growth stocks. This leaves some room for pull-back in the coming months for the stock - potentially back towards the recurring $160 support level observed over the past three months - which would then make a favourable entry point.

Although our current price target suggests that the stock is reasonably valued at the moment based on broad-based "growth software peer multiple contraction" in recent months, we believe there is still further runway for additional upsides beginning in the latter half of the year. Catalysts include consistent fundamental outperformance, such as another beat and raise when first quarter results release around June to offset rate hike impacts, and restoration of multiple expansion across growing security peers later in the year when there is further clarity on the trajectory of the global economy. Under the upside scenario, where CrowdStrike can be expected to trade at similar multiples of leading growth security peers such as Cloudflare and Zscaler (Nasdaq: ZS), the stock could potentially climb as high as $270, which would translate to gains of at least 25% over the longer-term based on the current share price of approximately $216 at the time of writing (March 22nd).

CrowdStrike Sensitivity Analysis (Author)

Is CrowdStrike Stock A Buy Or Sell After Recent Earnings?

Considering the latest contraction in valuation multiples across growth peers ahead of a tightening monetary policy environment, CrowdStrike's near-term upside prospects seem to have already been well priced into the stock's current performance. However, considering a likely pullback towards the $160 support level in coming weeks as macroeconomic challenges continue to evolve, the stock could make an attractive buy-in for upsides toward the $200-level in the near-term based on current valuation trends observed across the growth software sector.

Once the macro-influenced headwinds subside, the stock's longer-term prospects will likely look even better, considering the expectation for a range of catalysts ahead that have yet to materialize. These include consistent improvements to economics within the business through continued growth and expansion of existing customer relationships, net income realization, and further expansion of cloud module offerings to pinpoint fast-evolving cybersecurity activities and attract additional market share, which could potentially jumpstart a further upward valuation re-rate for the stock. Considering the long-term growth tailwinds for the security software sector, and CrowdStrike's leading advantage in operating a comprehensive, scalable cloud-native cybersecurity platform, the stock remains a valuable long-term investment pick despite some temporary turbulence ahead.

