Investment thesis

At current valuation, you can get better buys in the experience management market than Momentive (NASDAQ:MNTV). Its competitive position doesn't look really strong while profitability level is very negative and expected growth is not spectacular.

Table of contents

Introducing Momentive and its industry Stock performance Competitive analysis Growth Margins Risks Valuation and conclusion

Introducing Momentive

Momentive Global delivers artificial intelligence-powered solutions that help its customers reshape its businesses across five major categories of use cases:

1) Market Insights;

2) Brand Insights;

3) Customer Experience;

4) Employee Experience; and

5) Product Experience.

They deliver these solutions through three major product categories:

Surveys (SurveyMonkey),

Customer Experience (GetFeedback CX), and

Market Research (Momentive).

Momentive is transforming from its roots as a provider of digital survey tools sold through the Internet to an enterprise SaaS company that leverages both product-led and sales-led go-to-market motions. In 2021, approximately 32% of its total revenue was generated from customers who purchased software through its enterprise sales force, up from 29% in 2020.

Market opportunity

Businesses have been increasingly focusing more on how the consumer feels and their shopping/software experience over the last few decades. I believe that the customer experience industry will continue to grow at a rapid pace in the future, thanks to data collection and the increasing focus on customer experience. PwC research highlights the significance of customer experience, exposing the costs of losing consumers due to poor CX (customer experience), as well as the price premium for doing things right.

According to a research published by Mordor Intelligence, the customer experience industry is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 17.9% to USD 27.13 billion by 2026.

The other industry that Momentive operates in, the market research services market, is set to grow at a CAGR of around 5%.

Competitive analysis

Momentive is part of the experience management market. I selected several companies which have exposure to this market to create an industry proxy. Throughout this article, I will use this group in order to benchmark Momentive's statistics.

Selection of companies with exposure to the experience management market:

Company name Symbol Market Cap UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER) 1.25B Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) 15.93B Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) 10.27B

Momentive believes that its products are differentiated in the market due to their ease-of-implementation, ease-of-use, price relative to alternatives, and ability to integrate with its customers' third-party systems of record. They believe that these three product categories, combined with its emerging sales-led go-to-market motion, will enable them to continue to increase our penetration of enterprise customers.

Most people have used or heard of the name SurveyMonkey, one of the products of Momentive. I believe that the brand name is significantly beneficial to its competitive position. Another important asset of Momentive is its large free user base, which was built up over time by offering free, limited plans.

To see if users agree, I did some research. While users agreed on the ease of use and friendly pricing (depending on use/user) for Monkey Survey, a lot of users also mentioned its limited range of features compared to other biggest competitors, such as Qualtrics (source 1, source 2, source 3).

I can imagine especially with enterprise customers that the relative limited range of features might be a serious obstacle in competing.

Overall, think the competitive position of Momentive is average at best.

Fundamental analysis

I split the fundamental analysis into two parts, (revenue) growth analysis and margin analysis.

Momentive recent growth

Growth performance of Momentive and its competitors in the last few years:

Stock Revenue Growth (Quarterly YoY) Revenue Growth (TTM YoY) Revenue Growth Rate (3Y) Momentive 16.21 18.15 20.39 UserTesting, Inc. 44.56 44.23 nan Qualtrics International Inc. 47.98 40.88 38.84 Concentrix Corporation 12.74 18.38 31.39 Industry Median 44.56 40.88 35.12

Source: Seeking Alpha, income statement and earnings

Revenue growth was driven by an increase of 12%, in its self-serve channel, as well as an increase of 32% in its enterprise sales channel, driven by a combination of demand arising from use cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the user growth in the enterprise segment is nice, overall growth is underwhelming compared to the market, which could perhaps indicate a lack of a (sustainable) competitive advantage.

Future growth

Momentive tries to benefit from the momentum in the enterprise segment, but so do other bigger companies that have also shown higher growth rates in recent periods and are quoted to have a wider range of features to offer. On the other hand, according to its annual report, Momentive expects to keep investing in increasing new platform features. Moreover, Momentive's known brand and its large free customer base can help attract or transform these customers into enterprise customers.

Overall, I estimate that Momentive's expected growth is a few percentage points below its prior revenue growth rates.

Growth estimates by analysts in percentage:

Stock Revenue 2022 Revenue 2023 Earnings 2022 Earnings 2023 Momentive 13.0 14.3 800.0 257.1 UserTesting, Inc. 33.5 31.4 66.1 12.5 Qualtrics International Inc. 30.8 22.5 nan 700.0 Concentrix Corporation 16.7 8.9 19.2 11.8 Industry median 30.8 22.5 42.65 12.5

Source: Analyst estimates from Seeking Alpha

My expectations are quite in line with what analysts expect.

Margins

I computed several key margins for Momentive and its industry. The first number in the cells in the following table refers to Momentive, while the number between the parentheses refers to the median of the industry.

Accounting item as % of revenue: Momentive (Median Industry):

Accounting Item Last 4 Quarters 2021 2020 2019 2018 Gross Profit 80.5 (73.5) 80.5 (73.5) 77.7 (71.1) 75.1 (68.6) 69.3 (56.2) Operating Expense 105.9 (109.5) 105.9 (109.5) 99.4 (104.3) 96.7 (95.6) 117.7 (57.4) Normalized EBITDA -15.7 (-33.1) -15.7 (-33.1) -8.8 (-29.9) -6.0 (-24.8) -29.4 (3.9) Free Cash Flow 11.0 (-9.4) 11.0 (-9.4) 12.2 (-15.1) 13.1 (-13.2) 9.2 (4.1) Normalized Income -27.6 (-34.4) -27.6 (-34.4) -24.5 (-33.2) -24.2 (-25.5) -59.4 (-3.7)

Source: Seeking Alpha income statement

The gross profit margin looks good compared to peers. However, its operating expense margin look concerning to me. Such a high margin can be seen in a high growth company, however, as Momentive didn't grow much over the last years and is expected to grow at an okay-ish rate, these margins do look quite concerning to me.

Free cash flow margin is much higher than the EBITDA margin due to the large added back amount of stock-based compensation.

Risk analysis

Before I get into the valuation of the stock, I will touch upon the risks of owning Momentive

Key risk measures:

Stock 52W Beta, daily Market Correl Debt / Equity % Net Interest Coverage Momentive 1.24 0.5 59.73 -11.51 Industry 1.18 0.48 15.3 25.73

Source: Yahoo Finance prices and Seeking Alpha

Momentive has a beta of 1.24, showing that it's somewhat sensitive to market movements. Correlation to the market is quite low, indicating a good additional diversification for a portfolio.

Net interest coverage (EBIT / net interest expense) is negative. However, as we saw with the margins, its free cash flow margin is much better than its EBITDA, so this shouldn't form too much of an issue.

I think the biggest risk for Momentive is its current negative EBITDA combined with doubts regarding the quality of (the sustainability of) the future growth and profitability levels.

Valuation

I have computed several key current valuation metrics.

Key valuation measures:

Stock Enterprise Value / Revenue Enterprise Value / EBITDA Enterprise Value / Gross Profit Forward PS Forward PE Momentive 4.95 -31.09 6.15 3.86 68.04 UserTesting, Inc. 7.39 -22.32 9.88 4.83 -25.49 Qualtrics International Inc. 14.13 -15.08 19.23 9.26 497.83 Concentrix Corporation 1.95 12.72 5.53 1.45 14.78 Industry median 7.39 -15.08 9.88 4.83 14.78

Source: Seeking Alpha

According to this valuation matrix, combined with the analyses prior in this article, I wouldn't want to buy Momentive right now. You can either buy a way cheaper Concentrix which already makes a nice profit. UserTesting is a little more expensive but really seems to have a competitive edge and is expected to grow at a much faster rate, as explained in my UserTesting analysis. Qualtrics does seem to have a better competitive position, but that comes with a really high price as well.

While Momentive is relatively cheap, I'm not convinced yet that the company has the quality products to differentiate itself and achieve a good profitability and sustainable growth level. I will rather wait to see if the investments in new features can boost its transformation to the enterprise market.