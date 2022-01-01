asbe/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

A number of converging factors, including political, geopolitical, and economic developments make silver an increasingly attractive long-term investment. There are stocks, ETFs offering exposure to silver, which are a good and convenient opportunity to play the silver theme, but I currently prefer to increase my physical silver holdings as a way to be prepared for potential institutional shortfalls in maintaining property rights.

The decline in silver use in solar panels is a blessing in disguise for silver

As I pointed out in an article I wrote some years back, there is not enough silver in the world, above ground as well as yet to be produced resources to power the world exclusively on solar energy. Such a hypothetical world cannot exist even when one factors in the dramatic decline in the need for silver used in each panel. I do not want to rehash the calculations and assumptions that went into that hypothesis. For those interested in exploring the subject in greater detail, I recommend they take the time to read through it.

Silver use per cell (S&P Global)

As we can see, there has been a five-fold decline in the volume of silver needed in the manufacture of solar panels. That volume is set to decline to half of the volume needed today by the end of this decade. This has been seen largely as a negative factor for global silver demand, which is mostly a short-sighted point of view. The way I see it, it made the use of silver in solar panels more economical, and sustainable, thus it makes it less likely for demand destruction to occur, even if silver prices rise dramatically from current levels.

The recent EU announcement of its intent to wean itself off of Russian hydrocarbons is in part an effort to source resources from other places, but it is also in part a doubling down on the renewable energy shift. Recent suggestions include the idea that solar panels should be present on pretty much every rooftop in the EU, including on industrial sites. The plan will probably come with more robust subsidies for those who will invest in residential solar power installations. Utility-scale solar power generation is also likely to be greatly increased in the EU, as a way to complement the already formidable wind capacity that has already been installed. As we saw last year, there was a significant shortfall in wind power generation in the EU, due to unfavorable wind patterns that persisted most of the year in some parts of Europe. More solar power capacity would in theory lessen renewable energy shortfalls, given that it is less likely for both wind patterns as well as sunlight patterns to both be unfavorable at the same time.

Given what now seems like an increasingly sustained commodities bull market that includes oil, gas & coal prices, it is more than likely that renewable power will see a boost in demand. Wind power might continue to dominate utility-scale investments, especially in the Northern Hemisphere. Solar power should also play a significant role in utility-scale renewable energy growth. Solar has the advantage of being easily adapted to meeting individual residential needs. With utility costs rising, it is to be expected for demand for solar panels installed on residential homes to rise significantly. It increasingly makes sense to do so if one expects utility costs to remain high for the foreseeable future.

Silver also has many other uses, where we are likely to see increased demand, ranging from electronics to medical equipment, given silver's many unique properties such as being a good conductor of energy, as well as the anti-bacterial properties that make it a desirable material for certain medical tools and materials. Aside from all its industrial applications, many of which should see significant growth going forward, silver is likely to grow in popularity as an investment. The more likely it is that central banks and governments may take into consideration backing their currencies with commodities, the more likely we are to see a return of silver as a central bank asset. This is a decade of much change, and I would not discount the possibility that this will be one of those changes. Even if it is not the case, individual investors should still consider holding silver as a means to protect from fiat devaluation.

Silver's potential role in commodities-backed currencies.

The conflict in Ukraine and the resulting drastic economic and financial sanctions on Russia have raised the prospects of the post-WW2 global financial system, where Western currencies and financial institutions dominate global trade as an intermediary to be upended. The fact that Russia's central bank has had its USD and Euro reserves frozen is in my view the factor that is causing much of the non-Western world to re-evaluate their reliance on these currencies as FX reserves and as a means of trading.

India's interest in trading with Russia in ruble-rupee in order to get around Western sanctions is just one of many examples where countries are adjusting so they can continue trading with Russia. Saudi Arabia is reportedly stepping up considerations to discontinue the decades-old agreement to sell oil strictly in USD. There are growing signs that suggest major non-Western World economic powers are getting nervous over the implications of the way the US and the EU used their dominance of the global financial system to hit Russia's economy. It is only logical for them to look to lessen their dependence on our currencies as FX reserves or as a means to facilitate trade, or other business transactions.

Zoltan Pozsar of Credit Suisse said it perhaps best when he pointed out that the moment Russia's Central Bank reserves were seized was perhaps the moment when the Bretton Woods 2 era, in other words, the era of fiat money, backed by nothing might have ended. His reasoning for his view is as simple as can be. Central Banks are looking for safe FX assets as a buffer, while the US-EU-led action of freezing Russia's assets makes those FX reserves high risk since we created a precedent where they can be frozen, even confiscated at any time, for any reason. The fact that the US government, in particular, has become increasingly aggressive at imposing sanctions, including extraterritorial sanctions in past years, makes the holding of currently-dominant FX reserves a liability since it is now a mode of enforcement of the will of the issuers of those currencies over the holders of the FX reserves.

A return to commodities or other tangible asset-backed currencies is the only viable option within the current economic and geopolitical context. Countries can opt to do bilateral trade in their own currencies, and having a wider variety of FX reserves can add to the safety of Central Bank reserves. The markets will most likely initially react negatively to countries reducing their traditional FX reserves dominated by developed nation currencies in favor of other FX assets or even gold. Their currencies will be seen as not well-supported; thus they will come under speculative attack. At that point, many countries may contemplate backing their currencies with commodities. Net exporters of certain commodities can choose to back their currencies, by offering to exchange money for commodities at a predetermined pegged rate.

An automatic adjustment mechanism might be considered, given that commodities markets can experience wild swings. For instance, a currency backed by oil might be set up to move at half the rate that the price of oil might move versus a basket of major currencies. That way, the holders of that currency will still have some peace of mind knowing that the currency can still be exchanged for oil, at a predetermined price that will move, but not swing excessively.

A similar mechanism might be considered by nations such as Mexico that are net exporters of silver worth roughly $2 to $3 billion per year. Mexico would probably start by building up silver reserves for a few years by withholding a relatively minor portion of its yearly export volumes, after which a steady flow from its mines, combined with its central bank reserves of silver would, in theory, provide a sufficient buffer to meet any requests to have pesos held by foreign entities redeemed for silver.

As far-fetched as this may seem, it is undeniable that we are living through a time of change. In times of great change, things that may seem far-fetched during long periods of great stability can easily become common-sense policies during times when a need to re-adapt to new realities emerges. Zoltan Pozsar argues that the moment when the world was driven to look for new financial adaptation was unleashed the day that Russia's Central Bank reserves were frozen, by changing the risk calculus of USD, Euro, UK Pound, and other major reserve currencies and their near cash-equivalents held by any entity that may face sanctions for any conceivable reasons in the future. It should be noted that if those entities that do feel threatened will start selling FX holdings they deem dangerous, then everyone holding those FX reserves is at risk because it leads to an inevitable decline in the buying power of those currencies. So while a country like Mexico might not feel directly threatened by potential sanctions that would freeze its USD-denominated central bank reserves, if Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, and others start selling their USD reserves and they will move to back their currencies with tangible assets, then both its USD reserves as well as the peso would come under selling pressure relative to those asset-backed currencies. Once the trend starts, pressures to join the trend may easily snowball.

Mined supplies trends are showing signs of shortages ahead

While demand for silver in solar power, in electronics as well as other industrial applications is set to increase, with investor interest set to feed on the growth in silver demand in industry, as well as a hedge against inflationary pressures, mined supply levels are not currently seeing much growth, and it is possible that we will see a decline in production going forward.

Silver mined production, top ten producing countries (CPM Group)

There are two factors that contribute to the observed decline in mined silver production. The first is a decline in volume and quality of silver reserves, from mines where silver is the primary product. The second factor seems to be a trend of declining investment in mining by producers of silver where the primary product is a metal other than silver.

Declining mining investment for mines where silver is a byproduct (CMP Group)

The fact that most silver being mined worldwide tends to be a byproduct of other mined metals, such as gold or copper, would suggest that no matter what happens with mines where silver is the primary product, silver supplies from mines where it is a secondary product can keep mined supply relatively steady. If however certain global economic, geological, geopolitical, or political conditions will combine to cause a decline in mining demand for any of the metals where silver tends to be a significant byproduct, it can negatively impact silver supplies. Ironically, the decline in mined production could be triggered by some of the very factors that can make silver demand in solar power generation soar, namely high energy prices, due to shortfalls in other sources such as oil and natural gas. High energy prices can put a damper on economic growth, which can greatly reduce the demand for metals such as copper.

Investment implications.

In contemplating the investment case for silver, silver miners, or other related investments, we have to first and foremost recognize the price floor as well as the price ceiling in current USD terms. The floor is dictated by the marginal cost to get the last few million ounces out of the ground every year. The price of silver may briefly breach that minimum price level, but only very briefly before miners react by cutting back on production, or perhaps cutting back on sales. At this point, I think the price floor is somewhere in the $20/ounce range, based on recent silver prices versus production trends, which suggests current mining economics at current silver prices are less than ideal.

The price ceiling is mostly dictated by the tolerance level of the solar panel manufacturing industry. The cost of silver used in solar panels made up about 6% of total costs according to estimates from a few years back. The price of silver increased since then, but so has the efficiency of silver use per panel, so that percentage of total costs probably stayed more or less the same. If the price of silver were to rise to $100/ounce in current dollar terms by 2030, with all else held equal, the cost of silver in solar panels would rise to about 25%. Continued improvements in silver volume use per panel may cut that down to perhaps about 12-13%, meaning that the real cost added per panel may be in the 6% range, which is something that the industry could pass on to the consumers, without causing a significant decline in demand. Beyond this approximate price ceiling, solar panel producers may cut production altogether, look for alternative materials for use, even if some efficiency may be sacrificed in the process. If the silver market loses the solar panel industry, it can suffer a downturn in the price.

Regardless of the price floor or the price ceiling, within the current economic as well as geopolitical context, silver should be viewed as a way to preserve wealth. It may go as low as the price floor of $20/ounce in current dollar terms at any point this decade, but in nominal terms, there is no telling how high it will go, given the continued rise in inflation. I am of the view that we are either in or on the cusp of falling into a stagflationary trap that we will not easily escape. Wealth preservation is, therefore, a very important factor in making current and future investment decisions.

As to the best opportunities to gain exposure to silver, Wheaton (WPM) is a good candidate, which acts as an intermediary between companies producing silver as a byproduct and silver buyers. It is currently trading at a forward P/E of around 35, which is arguably not a very cheap valuation, but it could grow into it if nominal silver prices will continue to rise. There are also ETFs that one can opt to use to gain exposure to silver. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR), for instance, provides shares backed by silver held in a vault. It is like owning silver, without actually owning it.

At the moment, my only exposure to silver is physical. Given recent trends where financial assets of individuals were seized, as was the case with Canadian protesters, or their supporters, I increasingly see a need to consider such seizures of property to be an actual risk factor. As absurd as it may seem to have to start worrying about such issues, we cannot ignore the precedent that was set. Assets of Russian citizens were seized recently, all over the Western World. As we can see, the criteria for denying someone their financial or other assets that can be easily detected within the system can change to anything, ranging from protesters and their supporters to being citizens of a rival geopolitical power and anything and everything in-between. There is of course no guarantee that people might not also be subjected to confiscation of other assets such as silver or gold. I just think that doing so would involve a further escalation of what increasingly seems to be a dismantling of the institution of private property rights throughout the Western World.

In part, because of the above-mentioned concerns which present us with a new reality that is hard for us to mentally adapt to, never mind adjusting our risk assessment accordingly, but also for other reasons, I find it increasingly important to accumulate physical precious metal assets. I currently own some physical gold as well as silver. I intend to gradually increase my physical silver holdings, in part because I believe at this point, even though gold may still have more upside potential than silver, gold is also now sitting at a price level that is far above the long-term price floor created by the breakeven price needed by miners. Silver on the other hand is just slightly above that price level, meaning that potential upside may be less spectacular, at least in the shorter term, which is compensated by the fact that there is likely less downside risk at current price levels. Given the current global economic & geopolitical situation, I see value in higher stability, which is why I intend to gradually increase my physical silver holdings.