designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the sanctions response, and the gyrations in commodity markets cast an even thicker layer of uncertainty on what already was an uncertain economic and financial market outlook before the onset of this horrific war.

In our March 2022 Cyclical Outlook, "Anti-Goldilocks," we discuss the wide range of possible scenarios and the potential for nonlinearities and abrupt regime changes in the economy and financial markets. This blog post summarizes our views.

Economic outlook: a radically uncertain environment

Despite the many unknowns, we draw five main conclusions regarding the cyclical 6- to 12-month outlook that we think are most relevant for investors at this stage. (We share three conclusions here; read the full essay for the remainder.)

1) An "anti-Goldilocks" economy - The global economy and policymakers are confronted with a stagflationary supply shock that is negative for growth and will tend to push up inflation further. To be sure, this "anti-Goldilocks economy" - an economy that will be both too hot in terms of inflation and too cold in terms of growth - is not part of our tentative base case forecast, which still calls for above-trend growth and a gradual easing of inflation pressures from higher peaks in developed market economies overall. However, the risks of higher inflation and lower growth or even a recession have increased.

2) Nonlinear growth and inflation responses more likely - The outlook for both growth and inflation is clouded by potential nonlinearities related to already fragile initial conditions. Supply chain disruptions were already widespread due to COVID-19, weighing down output and pushing up costs and prices in many sectors. Russia's war in Ukraine and the sanctions responses have led to further disruptions. Moreover, the recent COVID-related lockdowns in parts of China have the potential to create new bottlenecks in the global supply chain.

3) Asymmetric shock begets greater divergence - The war in Ukraine will likely lead to a greater dispersion of economic and inflation outcomes among countries and regions. Europe will be most affected, while the U.S. economy appears relatively isolated from the direct effects of the war in Ukraine. China and most other Asian economies have smaller direct trade linkages with Russia but will likely be negatively affected by higher energy prices and slower growth in Europe. In emerging markets (EM), exporters of commodities should benefit, though higher commodity prices will tend to increase already high inflation pressures in most EM economies.

Investment implications

Amid this difficult and uncertain environment, a key plank of our investment strategy will be to emphasize portfolio flexibility and portfolio liquidity to respond to events and potentially take advantage of opportunities.

Duration

We expect to target modest duration underweights given the current levels, the upside inflation risks, and the prospect for more central bank tightening.

We expect to de-emphasize curve positions, with the broad global tightening cycle now underway. We continue to see U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) as a reasonably priced way to mitigate upside inflation risks.

Credit

Credit positioning in portfolios should focus on resiliency, liquidity, and principal preservation for a wide array of scenarios. We will look to be underweight generic corporate credit, as we believe several areas of securitized products markets offer higher credit quality or more default-remote alternatives to corporate credit. Within corporate credit, we expect to continue to favor senior financials. In credit markets, we will likely maintain a bias for the U.S. over Europe and EM.

Currencies and emerging markets

On currencies, in portfolios where these risk positions fit with our clients' guidelines and expectations, we expect to overweight select G-10 and EM currencies versus the U.S. dollar and the euro with a focus on commodity beta and cheap valuations. We will keep these positions fairly small in the current uncertain environment. On EM, more generally, we expect to have limited exposure but continue to seek attractive opportunities in a difficult environment.

Commodities

Given the importance of energy to the production costs of other commodities, the impact on broad inflation due to the events in Ukraine has potential to lead to meaningfully higher prices as commodity buyers broadly look to reduce dependency on Russian exports. With commodity indices exhibiting positive carry at levels rarely seen, we believe commodities can also play a role in mitigating upside inflation risks.

Equities

We expect to be broadly neutral on overall equity beta risk in our asset allocation portfolios. We are now firmly in the late stage of the cycle, with underlying growth momentum still strong but increasingly vulnerable to downside risk. The current environment favors high quality and less cyclical companies, in our view. Our asset allocation portfolios - and our fixed income portfolios - will tend to emphasize keeping powder dry in an effort to take advantage of dislocations in equity markets as they arise.

Disclosures

All investments contain risk and may lose value. Investing in the bond market is subject to risks, including market, interest rate, issuer, credit, inflation risk, and liquidity risk. The value of most bonds and bond strategies are impacted by changes in interest rates. Bonds and bond strategies with longer durations tend to be more sensitive and volatile than those with shorter durations; bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise, and low interest rate environments increase this risk. Reductions in bond counterparty capacity may contribute to decreased market liquidity and increased price volatility. Bond investments may be worth more or less than the original cost when redeemed. Commodities contain heightened risk, including market, political, regulatory and natural conditions, and may not be appropriate for all investors. Equities may decline in value due to both real and perceived general market, economic and industry conditions. Investing in foreign-denominated and/or -domiciled securities may involve heightened risk due to currency fluctuations, and economic and political risks, which may be enhanced in emerging markets. Currency rates may fluctuate significantly over short periods of time and may reduce the returns of a portfolio. Mortgage- and asset-backed securities may be sensitive to changes in interest rates, subject to early repayment risk, and while generally supported by a government, government-agency or private guarantor, there is no assurance that the guarantor will meet its obligations. Inflation-linked bonds (ILBs) issued by a government are fixed income securities whose principal value is periodically adjusted according to the rate of inflation; ILBs decline in value when real interest rates rise. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are ILBs issued by the U.S. government. Management risk is the risk that the investment techniques and risk analyses applied by an investment manager will not produce the desired results, and that certain policies or developments may affect the investment techniques available to the manager in connection with managing the strategy. Diversification does not ensure against loss.

Beta is a measure of price sensitivity to market movements. Market beta is 1. The credit quality of a particular security or group of securities does not ensure the stability or safety of an overall portfolio.

Carry is the rate of interest earned by holding the respective securities. The credit quality of a particular security or group of securities does not ensure the stability or safety of an overall portfolio.

The terms "cheap" and "rich" as used herein generally refer to a security or asset class that is deemed to be substantially under- or overpriced compared to both its historical average as well as to the investment manager's future expectations. There is no guarantee of future results or that a security's valuation will ensure a profit or protect against a loss.

Forecasts, estimates and certain information contained herein are based upon proprietary research and should not be interpreted as investment advice, as an offer or solicitation, nor as the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. Forecasts and estimates have certain inherent limitations, and unlike an actual performance record, do not reflect actual trading, liquidity constraints, fees, and/or other costs. In addition, references to future results should not be construed as an estimate or promise of results that a client portfolio may achieve.

Statements concerning financial market trends or portfolio strategies are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. There is no guarantee that these investment strategies will work under all market conditions or are appropriate for all investors and each investor should evaluate their ability to invest for the long term, especially during periods of downturn in the market. Investors should consult their investment professional prior to making an investment decision. Outlook and strategies are subject to change without notice.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This material contains the opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2022, PIMCO.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.