Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) is one of the most unique real estate investment trusts on the market today. This is because it is one of only two trusts that invests in farmland, which is a fairly unique asset class that until very recently was out of reach for all except for the very wealthy. There are certainly some reasons to be attracted to the allure of owning farmland. After all, we all need to eat. In addition to this, farmland is somewhat uncorrelated to many other asset classes and boasts some strong fundamentals on its own so it can be an excellent way to improve the diversity of your portfolio. Unfortunately, Gladstone Land appears to be quite overvalued at the current price so, despite its growth history, it may not be the best place for new money today. With that said though, it is a company that is worth keeping an eye on in case the valuation becomes more attractive in the future.

About Gladstone Land

As stated in the introduction, Gladstone Land is one of only two real estate investment trusts that focuses on farmland with the other being Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI). Gladstone Land is arguably the better of the two though by virtue of the type of farmland that it invests in. It is a fair assumption that when most people picture farmland, they picture sizable amounts of relatively flat land upon which are planted rows of corn, wheat, soybeans, and similar crops. This is not the type of farmland that Gladstone Land typically favors. Rather, the trust invests in farmland where specialty crops are grown. This is a category that includes crops such as blackberries, cantaloupe, most leafy vegetables, strawberries, and raspberries. The company also tends to invest in orchards growing fruits and similar products. This gives it an advantage over Farmland Partners because the fundamentals of these crops are better than the fundamentals of crops such as corn, wheat, or soybeans. There are a few reasons for this, which include:

Lower Government Dependency: The United States Federal government very heavily subsidizes crops such as corn and soybeans so farmers tend to grow more than the market would normally demand. This is one of the reasons why corn is listed as an ingredient in so many things at the grocery store. This heavy reliance on government subsidies also makes these products subject to political risks as the government may choose to alter or retract these subsidies at any time.

The United States Federal government very heavily subsidizes crops such as corn and soybeans so farmers tend to grow more than the market would normally demand. This is one of the reasons why corn is listed as an ingredient in so many things at the grocery store. This heavy reliance on government subsidies also makes these products subject to political risks as the government may choose to alter or retract these subsidies at any time. Greater Price Stability: The prices of crops such as wheat and soybeans are set by the futures market, which can be quite volatile. Specialty crops, meanwhile, tend to have much more price stability over time. This helps to stabilize the incomes of the farmers that lease Gladstone Land's farms, making it easier for them to pay the rent.

The prices of crops such as wheat and soybeans are set by the futures market, which can be quite volatile. Specialty crops, meanwhile, tend to have much more price stability over time. This helps to stabilize the incomes of the farmers that lease Gladstone Land's farms, making it easier for them to pay the rent. More Favorable Locations: The farmland where specialty crops are grown tends to be located closer to urban areas and other population centers than the farmland where commodity crops are grown. This tends to make the value of this farmland increase more rapidly due to its appeal to real estate developers, among others.

The appeal of farmland to real estate developers is in fact one reason why farmland has proven to be a fairly good real estate investment over time. As you may be well aware, every year substantial amounts of farmland are converted to suburban uses such as housing subdivisions, schools, and office buildings. This has naturally reduced the amount of farmland that can be used to grow the food that we all need to live. Meanwhile, the global population continues to climb. The current global population sits at just under eight billion and it is expected to increase to more than nine billion by 2050:

Gladstone Land/Data from United Nations

This has obviously resulted in a decline in the amount of farmland available to feed each person. Currently, approximately half an acre is available to feed each person in the world, a steep decrease from the 1.11 acres that was available back in 1960:

Gladstone Land/Data from United Nations

Thus, we can see that farmland is becoming increasingly precious. The economic law of supply and demand would thus point toward rising farmland prices. This has indeed been happening. In fact, farmland has outperformed other types of real estate and the S&P 500 index (SPY) since the year 2000:

Gladstone Land/Data from National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries

Investors in Gladstone Land would naturally benefit from this, particularly as the trend continues. This is because the rising price of farmland will increase the value of the trust's portfolio, which should exert a positive impact on the share price. The rising value of the company's farms will also likely increase the rents that the company can charge, which will increase its cash flow. This could ultimately result in a growing dividend payment over time, which the company's history supports.

Gladstone Land has other methods of generating growth besides simply the appreciating value of the farmland that it owns. The company also regularly purchases new farms, as noted by the fact that we typically see an announcement or two from it every quarter related to an acquisition. In fact, as we can see here, the acquisition of new properties has played a larger role in the company's growth over the years than land value appreciation has:

Gladstone Land Investor Presentation

The company's typical method of acquisition is to purchase the farm and then immediately lease it back to the previous owner that was already farming it. This technique has a number of advantages for Gladstone Land. The most important of these is that the company will immediately begin receiving cash flow from the property following the acquisition. One of the biggest drags on a landlord's cash flows is vacancies since the trust has to pay the mortgage, property taxes, and all other expenses associated with the property without receiving any revenues to offset these costs. The company's current acquisition strategy is one of the reasons why it has no vacancies, which ensures that it is maximizing its cash flow. In addition to this, we can be confident that a farmer that has likely worked the land for years prior to Gladstone Land's acquisition will likely have a pretty good idea of how to maximize its productivity. Gladstone Land frequently includes a provision in its lease agreements that the trust receives a percentage of the production of the farm so the more productive the land is, the more the trust ultimately earns.

Gladstone Land has the potential to keep growing the size of its portfolio over the coming years. This is partly due to the demographics of today's farm owners. Currently, in the United States, about 86% of all farmland is owned by small family farmers. This may be surprising given all the talk that we hear in the media about the plight of family farmers, but it gives Gladstone Land an advantage. This is because most small family farms have a market value of $2 million to $50 million, which is too small for most institutional farm owners. That is, however, the exact size that Gladstone Land targets. Thus, the trust is generally going to be one of the few entities in the market should a farmer be looking to sell. The average farm owner in the United States is 58 years old, which is about the age when they are thinking about retirement and unfortunately their children are not particularly interested in working the farm. Thus, selling it will likely be the conclusion that many farmers arrive at.

The company's incredibly low vacancy rate is likely to continue for quite some time. This is because the trust uses commercial leases for its properties instead of residential ones. In general, commercial leases have relatively long terms on them. As we can see here, more than 75% of the company's current leases do not expire until 2026 or later:

Gladstone Land Investor Presentation

This means that Gladstone Land has effectively ensured itself many years of sustainable cash flow. This is something that investors should be able to appreciate because it adds a great deal of support to the dividend. After all, the company has some risk that a tenant will not renew every time a lease expires and a non-renewal would subject it to all of the problems with vacancies until it manages to find another tenant. That could take a while given the seasonality of the farming industry. Thus, the longer the trust has until it has to worry about a vacant property, the better off it is.

Dividend Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase shares of real estate investment trusts like Gladstone Land is because of the fairly high dividend yields that they pay out. Indeed, Gladstone Land's 1.49% yield is higher than the 1.29% of the S&P 500, but the stock's tremendous appreciation over the past year has given it a fairly low yield for a real estate investment trust. Fortunately, though, the trust does have a history of raising its dividend over time:

Gladstone Land Investor Presentation

The history of dividend growth is something that we very much like to see, particularly during inflationary environments such as the one that we are in today. This is because inflation is constantly reducing the number of goods and services that we can purchase with the dividend. Thus, the fact that the company is steadily increasing the amount of money that it pays out helps to offset this effect since the larger sum of money helps to maintain the purchasing power of the dividend. As is always the case though, it is critical to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to suddenly be forced to reverse course and cut the dividend since that would reduce our income and probably cause the stock price to decline.

The usual way that we evaluate a real estate investment trust's ability to afford its dividend is by looking at its funds from operations. This is the amount of cash that the real estate company generates from its ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Gladstone Land reported funds from operations of $0.20 per share but the trust only paid out $0.136 per share in dividends. Thus, it does appear that the trust is generating more than enough cash to cover its dividend. When we combine this with the company's long-term lease portfolio, we can conclude that the company's dividend is likely to be safe.

Valuation

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off that asset. In the case of a real estate investment trust like Gladstone Land, one way of valuing it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. This is a metric that we typically use to value closed-end funds but it works for real estate trusts too. This is because the real estate trust is essentially a closed-end fund that owns physical real estate as opposed to stocks or bonds. The trust's net asset value is essentially the value of all the farms that Gladstone Land owns minus all outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the trust were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of the trust for a price that is less than the net asset value. This is because that scenario implies that we are acquiring the trust's farmland for less than it is actually worth. Unfortunately, the price today is substantially higher than that. As of December 31, 2021, Gladstone Land had a net asset value of $14.31 per share but it currently trades for $36.57 per share. That price represents a 155.56% premium over net asset value. This is an incredibly high price to pay for the company and when we combine this with its very low dividend yield, it does not appear to make any sense to purchase today. Investors should therefore wait until the stock has declined somewhat in value before buying in.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are a lot of reasons for an investor to get exposure to the farmland space and Gladstone Land offers one of the most convenient ways to do this. The company's focus on specialty crops offers it numerous advantages over its peers and fortunately, those advantages appear likely to remain going forward. Unfortunately, the very strong price appreciation that we have seen over the past year has driven down the dividend and made the company very overvalued at the present price. It, therefore, does not make sense to purchase today but it is still a good company to keep an eye on as it will be an excellent addition to a portfolio once the price becomes more reasonable.