Investment Thesis

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) began implementing its 80/20 strategy across its business portfolio over the last few quarters to drive margin growth and cash flow through responsible pricing, product line simplification, and operational efficiency. To effectively manage its vehicular business and position it for future growth, the company is applying its thermal expertise to the EV platform by developing thermal systems for electric vehicles. In addition, the company has begun to restructure its automotive division by exiting less profitable businesses and reducing SG&A costs. The stock looks cheap trading at 8.10x FY2022 EPS.

Business Basics & Recent Earnings

Modine is a provider of thermal management solutions to diversified global end markets including commercial HVAC and refrigeration, automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway, data center cooling, and industrial cooling end markets. The business is divided into four segments: Building HVAC systems, Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS), Heavy Duty Equipment (HDE), and Automotive. The first two segments are often referred to as industrial businesses while the latter two are referred to as vehicular businesses.

Modine's FY21 sales distribution by segments (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Modine's FY21 sales distribution by end markets (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Modine generated net sales of $502.2 million in Q3 FY22 (up ~4% YoY), beating the consensus estimate of $489.1 million, while adjusted EPS increased 11% from $0.28 in the previous year's same quarter to $0.31 (vs. the consensus estimate of $0.22). During the quarter, the adjusted EBITDA margin fell 180 basis points from 9.6% in the prior year's same quarter to 7.8%. The increase in revenue was due to a $31 million positive impact from material pass-through and other price increases, whereas the sales volume declined during the period. The lower volume was primarily due to lower sales in the auto segment during the period. Auto OEMs were impacted severely from chip shortages near the end of the last year but, looking forward, I expect conditions to improve. On the margin front, the current inflationary environment around materials and freight, partially offset by a decrease in SG&A costs, resulted in a decrease in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Transformation at Modine Through 80/20 Business Strategy

The company began implementing its 80/20 business strategy in the third quarter of 2021, under the new leadership of Neil D. Brinker (CEO & Director of Modine), to focus on the products and markets that will help the company drive revenue and margin growth. This includes activities such as responsible pricing, simplifying product line offerings through SKU rationalization, and increasing operational efficiencies. These efforts should help the company reduce costs while also improving profitability and cash flow. Management began by implementing their 80/20 strategy in their data center business. Through improvements in operational activities, this strategy has helped the company increase sales growth and improve margins in its data center business.

In the first quarter of FY22, the company realigned its data center business under the BHVAC segment (previously it was reported primarily under the CIS segment with only a portion of it reported under BHVAC). The contribution of the data center business to the BHVAC segment has been increasing since then.

Modine's Data Center and BHVAC Net sales (in USD millions) (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

This sales increase was due to increased pricing and SKU rationalization across the company's data center business, which is a key component of their 80/20 strategy. In Q3 FY22, the implementation of this strategy, combined with strong demand, resulted in a 92% YoY sales increase.

Buoyed by encouraging results in this business, management is now rolling it out across other businesses. To eliminate bottlenecks in the coil business's manufacturing plants, the company implemented the 80/20 strategy, which included pricing actions, product line simplification, and cost reductions. In addition, to improve profitability in their HDE and Automotive segments, the company implemented the 80/20 strategy across all of its processes by establishing Capex and payback period limits. The company is still in the early stages of implementing this strategy, but it has already started yielding positive results and I believe its benefits will become more apparent in the coming years.

Transition in the Automotive Segment

Modine is also taking steps to transform its automotive business. With the exception of Q2 and Q3 FY21, the automotive segment's margins have been declining. Cost reductions and temporary savings during the Covid period contributed to the increase in margins in Q2 and Q3 2021. The company has decided to divest some of its margin dilutive automotive businesses (e.g., air-cooled and liquid-cooled businesses) to better allocate capital and strengthen, diversify, and grow its business in the future. The company sold its air-cooled business to an Austrian company last year, but the agreement related to the sale of Modine's liquid-cooled business was recently terminated due to regulatory review findings.

Modine's Automotive Segment EBITDA (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The company is transforming its vehicular businesses by putting a greater emphasis on technology and shifting resources and capital away from legacy ICE solutions and towards systems-focused platforms. They intend to use their thermal and mechanical expertise to develop smart thermal system technologies for emerging niche markets like delivery, school and transit buses and specialty vehicles. The company also plans to design and build a complete thermal solution for electric vehicle chassis that will extend battery life and range. As EV technology becomes more widely adopted, this should help fuel the future revenue growth of the company.

Aside from technology investments, the company plans to boost profit margins and cash flows by reducing SG&A costs and limiting capital expenditures in low-margin businesses. The company expects to save $20 million per year by reducing SG&A costs. I believe Modine's 80/20 strategy and technological investments would help it turn around its automotive business which will reduce some drag on the company's overall margins. Their thermal systems should also benefit from the ongoing shift in the automotive industry from traditional ICE vehicles to electric vehicles.

Valuation and Conclusion

Modine's stock price has corrected from high teens a year ago to below $10. The company's 5-year average adjusted P/E (FWD) has been ~12.27x and it is currently trading at ~8.10x FY2022 (ending March) consensus EPS of ~$1.16 and ~5.81x FY2023 consensus EPS of $1.61.

Modine is an undercovered stock with only two sell-side analysts covering it and I believe not many investors are paying attention to its turnaround potential. I believe the risk-reward at these levels is attractive and hence have a buy rating on the stock.