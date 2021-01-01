bfk92/E+ via Getty Images

Instead of an investment thesis

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) paid out a huge dividend on March 22, $17 per share (>19% of the closing price before the ex-date).

On March 21, I wrote the following comment under Nikolaos Sismanis' article on ZIM:

Historically, ZIM soars like ~20% just a few days after paying out divs. I'm a buyer before the ex-date. Who's with me?

Yes, ZIM only paid dividends twice as a public company (the IPO took place at the end of January 2021), but I did not lie in my comment - after each dividend payout, ZIM shares recovered to their previous price values in a matter of days:

Chart 1 (Investing.com, ZIM, author's notes) Chart 2 (Investing.com, ZIM, author's notes)

So I bought more ZIM stock on March 21 to get $17 per share (pre-tax) to test how my theory about the price returning to its former level would work. And so far so good:

Chart 3 (Investing.com, ZIM, author's notes)

Due to the strong bullish activity, the ZIM share price closed only $10.73 below the previous close ($77.28 vs. $88.01) - already an excess return of $6.27 per share (7.12% of the March 21 price).

Such a speculative opportunity is, of course, fraught with risk and cannot be done out of the blue. As mentioned in all the articles on shipping stocks, ZIM and its peers are in a very cyclical business - if the actual supply of ships increases and consumer demand decreases, such stocks will come under fire. For this reason, we often see P/E multiples of 3x, 2x and even 1.5x - this is how much investors are willing to pay for a company that does not guarantee that it will still be generating its current huge free cash flow in, say, two years.

Nevertheless, I believe that ZIM will be able to repeat the momentum of past dividend payouts and rise to $88-90 per share levels shortly. I have several reasons for this.

My reasoning

First, the services of companies like ZIM remain stable and still high enough to provide a high probability of maintaining the current high total return (divs plus nominal gain). We can see this by how high HARPEX, an index that shows current freight costs, is:

Harper Petersen's website, author's notes

Despite all the fears that freight costs will fall as much as they have risen in recent months, the current value of HARPEX is the highest in the last 24 months. This can only speak to high demand for shipping and a limited supply of vessels on the market.

If we compare the dynamics of the ocean container shipping rates in 2022 with previous years, we can see a reserve for the current value - in any case, it depends on the time of year, and in the last 2 years, the costs from April/May to August have increased significantly, although they were quite high compared to 2019.

Goldman Sachs Equity Research, March 14

Therefore, I think ZIM will be able to maintain the current high utilization rate through 2022, which should please us, ordinary shareholders - the dividend yield will most likely not decrease significantly.

Second, I believe that demand from the U.S. market is still strong and will very likely continue until the end of 2022.

Monthly import growth has slowed due to a high base but is still at the average monthly level of the past 2 years. Meanwhile, import prices increased by 10.86% month-on-month, and the volume of $314.09 billion breaks all records.

Data by YCharts

The container shipping industry is forced to pass on rising costs to end-users, and thus continues to profit from high demand as long as Americans are willing to order more and more goods. If inflation rises above current levels, the number of imported products may actually increase - I have written about this in my previous articles - because skyrocketing prices will cause consumers to rush to order a product before its price rises again.

Third, I like the company's operating leverage - over the last 2 years, net income growth has outpaced gross profit growth many times over, which also points to the sustainability of the dividend in the context of a decline in financial leverage:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Fourth, despite its high dividend yield, ZIM has enough cash to continue expanding its business, thereby increasing its potential market value.

hellenicshippingnews.com

With the development of the new eCommerce direction, ZIM is likely to gain even more customers - the exclusive right to serve ZXB will become a competitive advantage for the company over its peers.

Risks and conclusion

The main risks to my "Buy" thesis:

Possible sell-off of ZIM shares after a generous dividend payout - shareholders can go looking for something more worthwhile

A more rapid drop in container shipping costs

Operational problems and inability to grow with such a large dividend (ZIM's payout ratio equals 50.16%)

These risks may be justified, but not to me. Given the company's current valuation levels - albeit TTM values that have little to do with the future - ZIM stock seems undervalued enough to buy after the dividends hit my account (April 4).

Data by YCharts

On this basis, I expect ZIM to gain another 20-30% after the recent dividend payout. Also, given that today's hot market is likely to last at least until the end of 2022 (in my opinion), ZIM's current valuation appears severely undervalued with an EV/EBITDA of < 1x and a P/E of < 2x.

I continue to hold 7,000 ZIM shares (~$545K at the time of this writing), which is the largest portion of my investment portfolio. And I see no reason why I should not reinvest the dividends in the company's stock.