REITs are a fantastic asset class, and I have been selectively buying different REITs to fill out my Roth IRA for a couple of years now. I have owned several different REITs in various sectors, and it is an asset class that I plan to own for decades. I have been looking for some exposure to industrial real estate through REITs for a while now, but I haven't been able to pull the trigger on any of the main industrial REITs because of the rich valuations.

Investment Thesis

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is now the largest REIT in the world, with a market cap of $120B. The company focuses on industrial and logistics properties in high barrier to entry coastal markets. The company has seen strong rent growth and continues to grow despite its already massive size. The problem is the valuation. Shares trade at a price/FFO of 36.5x, which is a hefty premium to its average multiple since coming out of the 2008 financial crisis. The dividend yield sits at 2% after a hefty 25% increase in February. Prologis has been on my watchlist for a while, but it will stay there as long as the valuation stays expensive.

The Business

Prologis is a unique business in the REIT world. Few REITs have exposure to markets outside of the US, but Prologis has approximately 1/3 of their portfolio in countries outside of the US. Prologis' business has grown significantly in the last decade and looks poised to continue that trend. I think eventually the law of large numbers will catch up with Prologis and the growth will slow down.

Portfolio Geography (sec.gov)

Prologis was in the news recently with a rumor that they are looking to buy Blackstone's European logistics properties, so they might look to continue their growth via external growth. The company has also done a good job of diversifying their exposure to different industries. The company focuses primarily on logistics properties in large markets with significant barriers to entry. As you can see below, the company owns logistics properties that help tenants operate their business in a variety of different industries.

Logistics Chain (sec.gov)

Prologis clearly has an impressive business model. Prologis and the industrial real estate sector have secular tailwinds that will likely allow continued growth over the next decade. This has led to a consistently elevated valuation that doesn't leave much in the way of margin of safety.

Valuation

Prologis has turned into a great REIT over the last decade. The problem is that everyone in the market knows it and put a premium valuation on the company. Shares currently trade at a price/FFO of 36.5x, which is a nosebleed valuation for a REIT the size of Prologis. Since coming out of the financial blowup in 2008, shares have had an average multiple of 24.1x. A mid-20s multiple makes sense to me, but as you can see, investors have driven the multiple up, especially over the last couple of years.

Price/FFO (fastgraphs.com)

Another piece that investors should be aware of with Prologis is that the company makes up a significant portion of real estate ETFs like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). The company is over 6% of the VNQ ETF (and a similar portion of other market cap-weighted real estate ETFs), so investors can expect continued money flows into shares of Prologis. There are pros and cons to this money flow effect, but there will be consistent buying demand for shares (depending on market conditions).

The Dividend

Prologis is definitely not a REIT that fits in the high yield, slow growth category. Shares currently yield 2%, which is not going to excite anyone looking for current income. However, the company has an impressive track record of dividend growth. In February, the company hiked the quarterly dividend by 25%, from $0.63 to $0.79. I think this is likely to continue in the future, but we might not see a string of 25% raises. I do think the company will be able to achieve double-digit dividend growth moving forward.

Conclusion

Prologis is a REIT worth keeping on your watchlist. With an impressive international footprint and a secular tailwind behind the company, investors can expect continued growth in FFO/share as well as the dividend. With a 2% yield, investors looking for current income should probably look elsewhere, but the company does have a solid track record of dividend growth. Unfortunately, the current valuation leaves no margin of safety for new investors. I will be keeping Prologis on my watchlist, but the price would have to drop significantly to start a position.