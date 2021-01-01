isaac dennison/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) back in November of last year post the company´s third-quarter numbers. In that particular quarter, sales, as well as operating profit, fell compared to the same quarter of 12 months prior which led management to cut full-year guidance. Although profitability was down in the short term, the encouraging trend in Tutor Perini at the time post the company´s third-quarter numbers was the growing backlog specifically in the more profitable civil segment. Management also talked up the ramifications of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and how the firm was in a strong position to win larger deals due to the limited competition in the civil area. Despite Tutor Perini's ultra-low valuation when we penciled that November piece, shares have lost a further 27% and now rest just above $10 a share.

Q4 Numbers

Moving on to Q4 of fiscal 2021, management recently announced sales of just over $1 billion and GAAP earnings of $0.57 per share. This means sales for the full year came in at $4.64 billion and earnings totaled $1.79 per share. Unfortunately, the downward trend is expected to continue in fiscal 2022 with $4.59 billion being the top-line consensus number along with $1.38 in bottom-line earnings. Given how cheap shares are at present (Forward P/E of 7.35 & an ultra-low Forward Sales multiple of 0.11) and the fact that TPC has maintained its profitability, bottom value feeders may be tempted to start biting here on the long side.

Areas of worry however are the company´s inability to generate consistent cash flow. Although TPC was able to generate positive operating cash flow in the fourth quarter ($4.2 million), the full-year negative number came in at $148.5 million. Suffice it to say, given that TPC´s gross margins come in at a mere 10%, the company badly needs more growth in order to generate more income and cash flow. On one hand, management is focusing on areas where it has control such as increasing 2022 projected CAPEX spend to approximately $75 million (British Columbia Deal) but then, on the other hand, you can bet that management is praying that COVID restrictions do not return as this would put the kibosh on prompt payment from its customers.

Receivables

The fact of the matter is that Tutor Perini is owed $3.38 billion, yet its market cap only comes in at $519 million. Many would state (in an ideal environment) that this presents an opportunity but the market remains unconvinced. On the latest earnings call, for example, the CEO named numerous multi-million projects where the company was left with no option but to go down the legal path in order to collect what was owed to the firm.

The question from an investor´s standpoint is how much of this is already priced in. Furthermore, has anything fundamentally changed in the industries in which TPC operates to ensure companies get paid faster? Suffice it to say, the strong multi-billion backlog may look really attractive, but TPC is returning just north of 5% from the capital it is putting to work. When a firm has low margins, it is essential the firm has the capacity to turn over profits quickly which unfortunately has not been happening in TPC for a while now.

Technical Chart

Technically, shares may find a bottom here as we are trading very close to long-term support. Investors could use the 10-month moving average as an entry point as shares as we can see from the chart managed to push on every time they took out this average. However, the lack of any insider buying (only selling of late) and the slowly increasing short-interest ratio are worrying factors that indeed support may not hold here. This is why investors should wait for a confirmed trend before entering.

Tutor Perini Close To A Bottom (StockCharts.com)

Conclusion

To sum up, if trading conditions continue to open up and plenty of cash gets collected as expected this year, Tutor Perini definitely could expand its margins significantly primarily through its civil segment where the firm definitely has an advantage in larger projects. On the contrary, the firm is expected to almost double its CAPEX spend this year which is cash the firm simply does not have when you take its $969 billion of long-term debt into account. Hopefully, external conditions will cooperate and growth will come quickly. We look forward to continued coverage.