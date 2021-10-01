Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Right now, a lot of investors appear to be fleeing the stock market and relocating their capital into safe havens like gold (GLD) and silver (SLV). Here is the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY) vs. the metals since the beginning of the year:

S&P500 vs. Gold and Silver (YCHARTS)

This is, of course, the result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It is creating extreme uncertainty with investors asking themselves:

Could this escalate into a 3rd world war? Would Putin really use nukes on his enemies? What impact will the sanctions have on the world's economy?

Obviously, this is all very bad news for the stock market. A 3rd world war may have seemed impossible just a few weeks ago, but now it has become a possibility, albeit a small one. Moreover, the risk of a nuclear war has also risen considerably because Putin's latest moves put his mental well-being into question.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly in the immediate term, the war and its resulting economic sanctions are already having a significant impact on businesses worldwide. Many investors appear to mistakenly think that only a small number of European businesses are impacted, but in reality, the impact goes way beyond that.

Russia is the biggest country in the world and Ukraine is the biggest European country. They are huge exporters of natural resources, which are now being cut off from global markets, causing significant inflation.

Furthermore, these are big consumer markets for many of our biggest companies. As an example, McDonald's (MCD) generates nearly 10% of its revenue from Russia/Ukraine, but now its 1,000 restaurants are all closed and losing money. Similarly, KFC (YUM), Starbucks (SBUX), Meta (FB), Apple (AAPL), and Coca-Cola (KO) are all leaving Russia and their profits along with it.

It then isn't surprising that stock prices are taking a hit and this may well be just the beginning.

So far, gold and silver have served as good hedges against this crisis, but we think that there are even better ones. In what follows, we will highlight our 2 favorite portfolio hedges that offer similar portfolio stabilizing benefits as gold, but superior long-term return potential and immediate income.

Farmland

Farmland is often described as "gold with a dividend". That's because its value is resilient to most crises, but unlike gold, it also generates rental income while you wait for long-term appreciation.

Row crop farmland property (Farmland Partners)

Below, you can see that farmland kept gaining value through the dot-com crash, the Great Financial Crisis, and even the pandemic. Beyond that, it has historically also generated high total returns and outperformed most major asset classes, including stocks, bonds, gold, and real estate:

Farmland vs. Stocks, Bonds, Gold and Real Estate (FarmTogether)

That, on its own, makes farmland a worthy addition to your portfolio. It generates exceptionally attractive risk-adjusted returns and provides diversification benefits to your portfolio.

This is especially true today because Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a huge catalyst for farmland in the USA.

Here you need to consider that Russia and Ukraine are some of the world's biggest producers and exporters of major crops like wheat (WEAT), corn (CORN), and soybeans (SOYB). Now they are being cut off from the rest of the world and as a result, the global supply of these major crops is disrupted and it is causing an unprecedented surge in their prices. Here are a few recent news headlines from Seeking Alpha:

News about rising food prices (Seeking Alpha) News about rising food prices (Seeking Alpha)

Russia is cut off from global trade because of all the sanctions.

Ukraine is cut off because it is fighting for its survival.

The sanctions on Russia will likely last for quite a while even after the war is over, and it will also take time for Ukraine to rebuild its infrastructure before it is ready to resume global trade.

This leaves US farmland owners in a strong position because if you remove a huge amount of farmland from the market, then naturally the remaining farmland in the US becomes a lot more valuable.

That's exactly what's happening right now. Crop prices are surging and so are farmers' profits, which then results in substantial rent hikes, and land value appreciation.

Year-over-year, farmland is already up 20% according to publications by the Federal Reserve Banks of Chicago and Kansas City. Farmland Partners (FPI) noted prior to the crisis that it was hiking its rents by 10%+ across its whole portfolio, and now the hikes are probably even more substantial. Not surprisingly, its share price is surging since the beginning of the war:

Data by YCharts

Despite that, it is still priced at an estimated 10% discount to net asset value because its portfolio has appreciated more than its share price in the previous years.

We think that this discount is likely to turn into a large premium as increasingly many investors realize the benefits of farmland as a hedge to this crisis. Meanwhile, the value of its farmland is also likely to keep rising at a rapid rate and the rent payments keep flowing in.

All in all, we expect to earn ~20% annual returns from FPI in the next 2-3 years and that's why it is one of our largest holdings at High Yield Landlord.

In addition to FPI, I also invest in farmland via FarmTogether, a farmland crowdfunding platform, that offers higher-yielding farmland deals. Their deals also come with unique risks since they are illiquid, concentrated investments with more operational risk, but they provide up to 8% yields to make up for it.

The combination of my investment in FPI and crowdfunded farmland deals is my primary portfolio hedge against the war in Ukraine and it helps me sleep better at night. This hedge has gained substantial value over the past weeks even as the rest of my portfolio experiences significant volatility, and I expect that to continue.

Energy Pipelines

In addition to farmland, another asset that's gaining value as a result of this crisis is American energy infrastructure.

Energy pipeline (Enbridge)

One of the biggest takeaways of this crisis is that Russia cannot be trusted and as a result, most countries are now rethinking their reliance on Russian energy.

The US has banned all Russian oil, gas, and coal.

The UK banned all Russian oil this year.

The European Union has pledged to cut Russian gas imports by 2/3 before the end of the year.

Once again, since we are removing or limiting a major energy producer and exporter from the global market, it is increasing the profits for other countries, and increasing the value of their energy infrastructure.

The US energy infrastructure is becoming particularly important to meet the energy needs of the Western world. With that, the value of the pipelines owned by MLPs (AMLP) and other midstream companies is rising and their feared risk of obsolescence is also decreasing.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, these companies have already increased in value, but I think that they should have increased even more when you consider the long-term implications of this crisis.

Right now, you can still buy blue-chip midstream companies like Enbridge (ENB) at a 6%+ yield. That's very attractive when you consider that this is a BBB+ rated company with defensive assets and a clear and predictable path to ~5% annual growth.

Just from the yield and growth, you can expect double-digit annual returns, and it also provides a hedge to your portfolio in case the war gets even worse.

The disruption caused by the war lowers the risks for ENB and increases the value and importance of its infrastructure.

Bottom Line

Gold and silver are the most obvious portfolio hedges for most investors.

We think that some of the less obvious hedges like farmland and pipelines are superior because they are enjoying similar upside potential in the near term, but they also pay income and have superior long-term reward potential.

At High Yield Landlord, we are mainly buying such defensive real asset investments that we expect to outperform in the coming years as we face significant uncertainty and potentially head into a recession.