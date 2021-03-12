JulPo/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On JOANN

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) went public in March 2021, raising approximately $131 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $12.00 per share.

The firm operates a network of arts & crafts supply stores for consumers in the U.S.

I’m in a wait-and-see mode on the stock given the level of uncertainty with respect to a prolonged energy shock; although JOAN looks enticing from a valuation analysis, my outlook over the near term is a Hold.

Company

Hudson, Ohio-based JOANN was founded to make sewing and arts & craft supplies available to consumers via its large retail network of 860 stores, with over 95,000 SKUs in stores and 245,000 SKUs via its online website.

Management is headed by president and CEO Wade Miquelon, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously CFO and EVP at Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and held the same positions at Tyson Foods (TSN).

The company’s primary offerings include:

Own-brand portfolio

Omni-channel fulfillment

In-store and online education

The firm pursues an omni-channel approach, seeking customers through all manner of online and offline media, advertising, social media, direct mail and in-store promotions, events and instructional classes.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the U.S. market for craft and sewing supplies will be an estimated $3.6 billion in 2021.

This represents a forecast growth rate of 2.3% over the previous year.

However, the annualized growth rate from 2016 to 2021 is expected to be negative (4.7%).

Also, the main negative factor impacting the industry is a 'declining life cycle stage and low barriers to entry.'

However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may provide an impetus to growth as consumers perform more arts & crafts and hobby work in the home [DIY] in response.

Management seeks to cast the company as part of the Creative Products industry and cites a much larger market size of $40 billion.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Walmart (WMT)

Target (TGT)

The Michaels Companies (MIK)

Hobby Lobby

Fabric.com (AMZN)

JOAN’s Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has dropped significantly over the past 5 quarters:

Gross profit by quarter has followed the same trajectory as topline revenue:

Operating income by quarter has also fallen markedly in recent periods:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have generally tracked operating income, with significant reductions in recent reporting periods:

In the past 12 months, JOAN’s stock price has risen a net of 2.7 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ rise of 13.91 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Valuation Metrics For JOAN

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $491,190,000 Enterprise Value $2,180,000,000 Price / Sales 0.20 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.90 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 21.78 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$44,640,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] -12.48 Earnings Per Share $1.35

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $17.10 versus the current price of around $12.00, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary On JOAN

In its last earnings call, covering FQ4 2022’s results, management highlighted the continued growth of its omni-channel strategy by adding new payment methods for consumers.

Additionally, in 2021 the firm launched a store refresh effort with 15 stores completed and another 40 stores expected in 2022.

The firm also announced a new partnership with sewing firm Singer Viking to ‘launch products and services with patented technology that literally reinvents the sewing pattern process, making them easier to use and accessible anywhere and at any time.’

Notably, this is a joint venture that will sell products through JOANN stores but also through Singer’s deal network and direct-to-consumer, so JOANN doesn’t have exclusive distribution.

As to its financial results, the company has been negatively affected by the ongoing pandemic, including variants, although CEO Miquelon said he was ‘very pleased’ with its holiday period sales performance.

However, JOAN was hit by sharp freight inflation and more recently, the uncertainties from the Ukraine war on consumer sentiment.

Looking ahead, although management has limited visibility on the continued impact of inflation on its fiscal 2023 outlook, CEO Miquelon believes that most of the inflationary costs ‘will prove to be transitory and that margin comparisons will significantly improve as these eventually normalize, creating a multi-year tailwind.’

Regarding valuation, based on 4% growth rate assumptions, JOAN looks undervalued at its current stock price of around $12.00.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is continued inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges. While management thinks they are transitory, the investment thesis is heavily predicated on whether investors share that view.

It’s anybody’s guess as to whether the current sharply higher inflation period is reaching its peak or has more time to go before falling back.

I’m in a wait-and-see mode given the level of uncertainty with respect to a prolonged energy shock, so although JOAN looks enticing from a valuation analysis, my outlook over the near term is a Hold.