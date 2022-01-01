Falcor/E+ via Getty Images

We're nearing the end of the Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first companies to report its results was Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR). Overall, the company had another exceptional year, posting ~21% growth in gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) earned helped by higher production from two of its primary assets: Eagle and Canadian Malartic. However, the real story is the company's growth, with multiple new deals announced last year and several key positive developments in the portfolio. Given Osisko Gold Royalties' attractive valuation and near unparalleled organic growth profile among its peers, I see this pullback as a buying opportunity.

To avoid confusion, all references to Osisko Gold Royalties or Osisko GR are the royalty company while references to Osisko Mining refer to Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF), the gold developer, and any references to Osisko Development (OTC:RNGTF) refer to another gold developer. Finally, figures reported are in tonnes unless otherwise noted, with figures reported in tons for the Trixie Mine.

Canadian Malartic Mine - Osisko GR (3-5% NSR) (Company Presentation)

Osisko Gold Royalties ("Osisko GR") announced its Q4 and FY2021 results last month, reporting ~19,800 quarterly GEOs earned, a more than 5% increase from the year-ago period. On a full-year basis and without the headwinds from COVID-19 related shutdowns plus a successful ramp-up at Eagle (OTCPK:VITFF), the company enjoyed significant growth, posting ~21% growth in annual GEOs earned. This translated to record revenue and operating cash flow, prompting the company to increase its dividend mid-year to ~US$0.18. Let's take a closer look at the year below:

Osisko Gold Royalties - Quarterly GEOs Earned (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Osisko Gold Royalties - Quarterly Attributable GEOs Per Asset (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Osisko GR saw significant growth in GEOs earned year-over-year, with a higher contribution from Canadian Malartic, Eagle, Eleonore, Seabee, Island, and Lamaque. Among the company's silver and diamond exposure, we also saw a meaningful increase in GEOs earned from Sasa, Gibraltar, and Renard. In the case of Eagle, Island, and Lamaque, investors can look forward to significant growth ahead for these Tier-1 jurisdiction assets over the next few years. This is based on a moderate increase in production at Lamaque, a more than 65% increase in production with the Phase 3 Project at Island Gold, and Victoria's (OTCPK:VITFF) goal to increase production to more than 250,000 ounces per annum at the Eagle Gold Mine in the Yukon.

Kirkland Lake Camp - Osisko GR 2% NSR Royalty (Agnico Eagle Presentation)

Outside of the organic growth from these assets, there were several positive developments to report on, which are too lengthy to discuss, but there is one worth highlighting. This was the amalgamation of Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Agnico Eagle (AEM), which consolidated the Kirkland Lake Camp in Ontario. Not only has this provided Agnico with significant idle mill capacity north of the camp at the Holt Mill, but it's also unlocked the potential to tap into additional orphaned ounces at Amalgamated Kirkland, which lies 150 meters from infrastructure at the operating Macassa Mine.

Amalgamated Kirkland + Macassa (Agnico Eagle Presentation)

Meanwhile, this consolidation of the land package has allowed the company to drill potential extensions to the ultra-high grade South Mine Complex (Macassa Mine), which should support mine-life extensions at Macassa. Finally, Upper Canada is home to a multi-million-ounce resource. With two mills now within a 100-kilometer radius (Macassa, Holt), it has increased the probability of all three assets where Osisko Gold Royalties holds royalty coverage (Amalgamated Kirkland, Upper Beaver, Upper Canada) moving into production this decade. In fact, we could see total gold production of ~230,000 ounces per annum by mid-2025, translating to ~4,600 GEOs per annum for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Notably, with no mill in the area, Agnico Eagle's significant Upper Canada resource (~3.0 million ounces) was also orphaned and a very low priority for the company. This is because the company's closest mill was LaRonde, which lies nearly 200 kilometers away. However, with excess capacity to the north, Agnico Eagle has discussed the potential for a new mining complex in the Kirkland Lake Camp (Macassa, Upper Beaver, Upper Canada, Amalgamated Kirkland) with the possibility of producing ~600,000 ounces per annum.

Suppose we assume that the company's assumptions for Macassa long-term are ~290,000 ounces per annum (Osisko GR does not hold a royalty on this mine). In that case, this leaves ~310,000 ounces of potential annual production that would be attributable to a 2% NSR royalty. This translates to a possibility of up to 6,000 GEOs per annum attributable to Osisko GR later this decade, which is a massive upgrade from my previous estimate of ~3,400 GEOs from this camp by 2026. The previous estimate was based on a stand-alone operation at Upper Beaver producing ~170,000 ounces per annum.

Kirkland Lake Camp - Royalty Coverage (Osisko Gold Royalties Website)

Notably, mining complexes are generally much more profitable due to synergies and the flexibility to send material where it's most effective. Hence, complexes can become a priority or 'favorite child' for a company from an exploration and development standpoint. We've seen a great example of this with Nevada Gold Mines LLC and the consolidation of KCGM in Australia with Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF). So, while Amalgamated Kirkland and Upper Canada had little hope of resource/reserve growth with no mill in the area, these two assets should now see considerably more drilling going forward.

This means a high likelihood of higher GEOs earned for Osisko GR and a high likelihood of considerable mine life extensions at these assets. There's also now additional upside for discoveries outside these already defined deposits, specifically on land just next door to the South Mine Complex, where it previously didn't make sense for Agnico Eagle to explore (pre-merger) given that it had no processing capacity nearby. In the grand scheme of things, a ~6,000 GEO per annum contribution may not seem that significant (~7.5% growth), but a royalty on a potential new mining complex (ex-Macassa) is significant, with very few royalty/streaming companies having this distinction.

Future Growth

Osisko GR recently unveiled its 5-year guidance, targeting annual attributable production of ~135,000 GEOs in FY2026 at the mid-point, giving the company one of the most impressive organic growth profiles sector-wide. The company recently added to this organic growth profile with the addition of a 100% silver stream on the CSA Mine in Australia, boosting the company's attributable production profile for FY2022 closer to 96,000 GEOs. This will translate to 20% attributable production growth on a year-over-year basis, which is a higher growth rate than many of the company's larger peers will enjoy between now and 2025, let alone in a single year.

In the below chart, I have shown what I believe to be a conservative case and upside case for the next several years, with my view being that the ~135,000 GEO estimate in FY2026 is attainable, as is the high end of guidance (~140,000 GEOs). The key projects that will fuel growth to this level are organic growth from currently producing assets (Island, Eagle, Mantos), and growth from new assets (CSA Mine, Windfall, Cariboo, San Antonio, Upper Beaver, Back Forty, the Tintic District, West Kenya, and Tocantinzinho). On the far right of the chart, I have shown a potential 2029 outlook of 160,000 to 190,000 GEOs, including assets that should head into production but may not make the 2026 cut-off in the 5-year outlook.

The assets in the upside case include Hammond Reef, Horne 5, Upper Canada, Akasaba West, Hermosa, and the possibility of a second shaft being sunk at Canadian Malartic. These assets combined would add an incremental ~50,000 GEOs to Osisko GR's attributable production profile and would more than double GEOs earned from current levels to the upside case, translating to a ~11.4% compound annual GEOs earned growth rate. This would represent one of the highest growth rates sector-wide among all royalty/streamers and producers, but unlike producers, Osisko GR doesn't have to worry about capital expenditures to fund all this growth.

Obviously, not every project will be green-lighted, some will have delays, and it's possible one or two may be scrapped altogether due to cost creep from a capex standpoint. However, the point in showing the gamut of different assets that could head into production is that even if 70% or more do begin production in the next five years, Osisko GR has a near unparalleled growth profile. This is based on a conservative case of ~63% growth (FY2026 vs. FY2021) and an upside case of 82% growth (FY2026 vs. FY2021).

Before moving on, it's also worth pointing out that many of these projects benefit from industry-leading costs and are held by experienced and or large operators, which certainly de-risks the path to production, the production profile itself, and it protects against commodity bear markets or down cycles. Some of these assets include Windfall Lake (~$650/oz estimates), Upper Beaver (~$850/oz estimates), Tocantinzinho (~$725/oz estimates), and the CSA Mine.

Osisko Gold Royalties - Estimated Annual Quarterly GEOs Earned (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Notably, these royalties/streams are already bought and paid for, and the below growth profile assumes Osisko GR does not complete another deal for the next eight years. I would argue that this is highly unlikely, suggesting additional growth outside of the assets discussed. Finally, I have not included additional upside from assets like Casino, Cerro Del Gallo, White Pine, Copperwood, Pine Point, Spring Valley, or WKP, where it's more difficult to assess whether they'll head into production this decade for varying reasons. The growth here is quite meaningful as well, with the possibility of ~45,000 GEOs from just Casino and White Pine combined.

The exciting part about this growth profile is that, unlike some other royalty/streamers, this growth is coming from mostly Tier-1 jurisdictions. In addition, the growth is not reliant on a single asset for most of the attributable GEOs. Instead, Osisko GR expects to see this growth come from more than 8 different assets (Santana, Windfall, Cariboo, San Antonio, Upper Beaver, Back Forty, Tintic District, CSA, Ermitano) meaning that even if one or two assets come in behind schedule or don't go into production, investors can still count on significant growth from the company.

Windfall Lake Resource Base (Osisko GR - 2-3% NSR) (Osisko Mining Website)

It's also worth noting that at a couple of these new assets, there is upside potential from a grade/throughput standpoint, with two examples including Osisko Mining's Windfall Project in Quebec and Osisko Development's Tintic District. When it comes to Windfall, the asset has proven through bulk samples that the grades in the mine plan appear to be conservative, with impressive grade reconciliation. Additionally, the current mine plan is based on a throughput rate of ~3,100 tonnes per day, with the mill being built to handle ~3,900 tonnes per day.

While I would not expect the mine to operate at much above the 3,100-ton per day throughput rate early in the mine life, there is the possibility of upside from a grade standpoint, which would push Osisko Mining's average first 7-year production profile closer to ~320,000 ounces. Later in the mine life, and assuming Golden Bear turns out to be a second mining center, we could see a production profile closer to 3,800 tonnes per day, with material trucked to utilize idle capacity at the Windfall Lake Mill. Even at lower grades (5.5 grams per tonne gold), an incremental 700 tonnes per day being processed could maintain production of 330,000+ ounces per annum at Windfall.

Windfall Lake Royalty Coverage (Windfall Lake Technical Report)

Windfall Lake Map + 3% NSR Royalty Coverage (Pink) (Osisko Mining Company Presentation)

Finally, as the map above shows, Osisko Mining's delineation of Lynx is now stretching onto land where Osisko GR holds a 3.0% NSR royalty. This is great news for Osisko GR, given that I previously assumed a flat 2.0% NSR, but a portion of the mine plan will be exposed to the 3.0% NSR land. Therefore, there are multiple potential avenues for upside for Osisko GR from what I initially assumed to be ~5,000 attributable GEOs per annum over the mine life. These include:

positive grade reconciliation

benefiting from mine production on land with a higher royalty rate

the possibility of a higher production rate

To summarize, we could see attributable production for Osisko GR closer to ~6,500 GEOs early in the mine life, with attributable production maintained at more than ~5,000 GEOs. It's also worth noting that given that the deposit continues to grow and Osisko is now working on its second major discovery (Lynx was #1, Golden Bear is #2), this is yet another asset where investors should be able to look forward to at least a 15-year mine life, giving excellent visibility into future revenue for Osisko GR.

T2 / T4 Mineralization - Trixie Mine (Osisko Development Presentation)

Moving over to the Tintic District, this asset is a wild card, given that we don't have resources or reserves defined yet. However, based on 2021 feed grades, this is the highest-grade mine globally, producing over 14,000 ounces of gold last year at an average grade of 59 grams per ton of gold. While I certainly wouldn't base long-term expectations on a week of production, grades averaged ~140 grams per ton gold in mid-January, with these mined grades dwarfing any other mine that's currently in production.

Highest Grade Gold Mines Globally by Reserve Grade vs. Trixie (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Obviously, it's unfair to compare last year's feed grade to NI-43-101 defined reserve grades, so the chart below should be viewed with a giant asterisk. Having said that, it is clear that this is a very special asset, with the Trixie Mine's 2021 feed grades more than triple than that of the 2nd highest-grade mine from a reserve grade standpoint. My expectation is that based on capital drawn down on the term sheet, Osisko will have a 3% to 5% stream on all metals produced from the project until 53,400 ounces have been delivered, dropping to a maximum of a 4.0% stream over the remainder of the mine life.

Trixie Mine Production Estimates (Author's Table & Estimates)

In my attributable production estimates for Osisko GR, I have assumed a more conservative feed grade of 18 grams per ton gold, a 3.0% streaming rate, and a throughput rate below Osisko Development's guidance (450 tons per day). Based on these figures, I have estimated annual production of ~90,000 ounces per annum or attributable production to Osisko GR of ~2,700 GEOs beginning in 2025. However, if Osisko Development manages to meet its planned throughput rate and depending on average head grades (16-40 grams per ton gold), we could see Trixie's annual production range from ~89,000 ounces to ~223,000 ounces. I have purposely been quite conservative, given that this is an asset without a resource/reserve base.

The above discussion is very speculative, hence why I have used a wide range. Still, if grades were to come in at the high end of my estimates (40 grams per ton gold) and at the expected throughput rate, Osisko GR's attributable production could increase to ~6,700 GEOs per annum, which assumes a 3.0% streaming rate. This would make this a major contributor for Osisko GR, translating to more than 8% production from FY2021 levels (~80,000 GEOs) from this one asset alone. Finally, in the upside case, and assuming the full $40 million is drawn, this would be a 5% stream on ~220,000 GEOs or more than ~10,000 GEOs per annum.

To summarize, similar to Windfall, investors should be able to rely on a solid base case, but the potential for a meaningful upside case if grades even come in at 60% of recently mined levels (FY2021 head grade: 59 grams per ton).

Trixie Targets & Sample Grades (Osisko Development Presentation)

Jurisdictional Profile & Diversification

It's important to point out that not only does Osisko GR have exceptional growth going forward, but this growth is coming from mainly Tier-1 jurisdictions. This separates Osisko GR from many of its larger peers, which have between 32% to 80% of net asset value from less favorable jurisdictions. As the below chart shows, Osisko clocks in at just 6%, beating out even Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTCPK:TRFPF) at 24%. In fact, most of Osisko's future growth is from favorable jurisdictions, including Windfall (Quebec), Eagle (Yukon), CSA (Australia), Cariboo (British Columbia), Kirkland Lake Camp (Ontario), Back Forty (Michigan).

Asset Portfolio & Net Asset Value By Country Risk (Company Presentation)

Finally, from a diversification standpoint, there's also an argument to be made for an upside re-rating. This is because, as it stands, Osisko has a very lumpy portion of its annual attributable production from Canadian Malartic, which came in at roughly ~40% of annual production in FY2021. Meanwhile, it has less than 16 assets with attributable production of more than 500 GEOs per annum. However, post-2025, we should see Canadian Malartic drop to barely 15% of annual attributable production, while the amount of producing royalties/streams with attributable production of more than 500 GEOs per annum increasing to 24 or higher.

P/NAV vs. Market Capitalization - Royalty/Streaming Companies (Gold Royalty Corporation Presentation)

This should be embraced by the market, given that even if an asset is exceptional, issues can be magnified for a royalty/streaming company when a single asset dominates the portfolio. We've seen examples of this in the past with Royal Gold (RGLD) and Mount Milligan, as well as Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) with Salobo. To summarize, with a ~70% higher production profile, increased diversification, and an industry-leading jurisdictional profile, I see a case to be made for Osisko Gold Royalties to trade at closer to 1.70x P/NAV.

Valuation

Based on ~188 million shares and a share price of US$13.00, Osisko GR trades at a market cap of ~$2.44 billion and holds significant equity investments, including ~50 million shares in Osisko Mining valued at more than $160 million. If we compare this figure to my estimate of Osisko GR's net asset value of ~$2.40 billion, the company trades at a very attractive valuation of just over 1.0x P/NAV, making it one of the most undervalued royalty/streaming companies sector-wide. In comparison, larger peers with less growth and less favorable jurisdictional profiles trade at well over 1.80x P/NAV.

Given what I believe to be a fair P/NAV multiple of 1.40x currently and 1.70x if the company can successfully execute its growth plan, I see a current conservative fair value for Osisko GR of roughly US$18.00 per share. Notably, this assumes that the company does no further deals to boost its net asset value, which I would argue is unlikely and gives zero value for its equity investments, and also assumes no further share buybacks.

Given this favorable upside potential combined with the low risk of the royalty/streaming business model, especially in inflationary environments when some high-cost producers have become un-investable, I see Osisko Gold Royalties as one of the best ways to play the sector.

Windfall Lake Mineralization - Osisko GR (2-3% NSR) (Osisko Mining Website)

After a sharp rally in the sector over the past month, some royalty/streaming companies are trading closer to fair value, and it's difficult to find much of a margin of safety. However, despite Osisko GR having a similar business model and an outstanding organic growth profile, the stock offers a meaningful margin of safety for new investors. To summarize, I see this pullback in the stock as a low-risk buying opportunity, and I would strongly consider adding to my position on further weakness.