A Quick Take On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) has sold $300 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.

The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company in the next generation mobility sector.

Given the team's lack of successful track record in SPACs and recent failed merger attempt in its first SPAC, my outlook on ACAB is a Hold in the near term.

Atlantic's Sponsor Background And Performance

Atlantic has 3 executives leading its sponsor, Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Management II LLC.

The sponsor is headed by:

Shahraab Ahmad - Chief Executive Officer, who has extensive experience in U.S. and European capital markets

Burt Jordan - President, who was previously VP Global Purchasing Operations at Ford Motor Company

Tony Eisenberg - Chief Strategy Officer, who has served on the board of advisors to Komma, an urban mobility company

The SPAC is the 2nd vehicle by this executive group.

The first SPAC by this sponsor group recently terminated its merger plans with its target company, 3D printing firm Essentium, referring to a change in market conditions while retaining some rights to receive payments in the future.

Atlantic's SPAC IPO Terms

New York, NY-based Atlantic sold 30 million units of units consisting of one Series A common stock and one-half of one warrant at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $300 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The IPO also provided for one-half of one warrant per share, exercisable at $11.50 per share on at any time commencing on the later of 12 months from the closing of the offering or 30 days after the completion of its initial business combination and expiring 5 years after completion of the initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

The SPAC has 15 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.

Stock trading symbols include:

Units (ACABU)

Warrants (ACABW)

Common Stock (ACAB)

Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of Series A common stock.

The SPAC sponsor also purchased 11.85 million warrants at $1.00 per warrant in a private placement. Each warrant will entitle the sponsor to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $1.00 per share.

Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.

The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor's 20% equity ownership position.

Commentary About Atlantic II

The SPAC is interesting because it is the second one by the founders that is targeting the tech and mobility spaces.

The executives have experience in the industries but have not created value in the SPAC market.

In fact, their previous SPAC's units (ACAHU) are now trading at under par value.

Notably, that first SPAC also was focused on the 'next generation mobility sector' and instead tried unsuccessfully to merge with a 3D printing company, decidedly not a mobility firm.

Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.

So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.

In the case of this particular management group, there is little previous SPAC track record, with the only other SPAC recently having broken up with its intended target.

While SPAC management teams generally leave themselves wide latitude to merge with a company in any industry, this management group's minimal track record and previous example of merging with a company outside of its stated focus area, a question mark in my view.

Given the team's lack of successful track record in SPACs, my outlook on ACAB is a Hold in the near term.