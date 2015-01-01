Ildar Abulkhanov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article reviews Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), one of the fastest-growing waste management players in North America. I believe the company has a wide moat and continues to benefit from strengthening end markets and good pricing power. The stock did very well in the past, clearly outperforming the S&P 500 and other peers over the last decade. However, the stock is not cheap at the moment. The company trades at ~42x next year's adjusted free cash flow, which makes CWST one of the most expensive companies in the waste management industry.

Refinitiv Eikon

Company Overview

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, vertically integrated solid waste services company that provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste service in six states: Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and Pennsylvania. The company manages its solid waste operations on a geographic basis through two regional segments, the Eastern and Western regions, each of which provides a range of solid waste services.

CWST owned ~50 solid waste collection operations, 65 transfer stations, 23 recycling facilities, 9 substitute disposal landfills, 3 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials.

Investor Presentation

The Market Opportunity

The world generates 2.01 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste annually. There is a positive correlation between waste generation and income level. Daily per capita waste generation in high-income countries is projected to increase by 19% from today until 2050, compared to low- and middle-income countries where it is expected to increase by approximately 40%, or more, according to a report from the World Bank.

World Bank

According to a recent research report, the global waste management market size was valued at $1,612.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2,483.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030. If we turn to North America, the waste management market is expected to reach $229.3 billion by 2027, from $208.0 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the U.S. dominated the market in terms of revenue, accounting for about 92.45% share of the North American waste management industry, followed by Canada and Mexico. Given the fact that the American economy is expected to grow at low-single-digit rates over this period, it is likely that companies involved in the waste management sector will outperform other sectors in the coming years.

Business Strategy

CWST derives ~74% of revenue from solid waste, which primarily consists of the integrated collection, transfer, landfill energy, and processing services. The remaining 26% comes from resource solutions, which consists of processing operations such as recycling and non-processing operations such as brokerage.

Investor Presentation

CWST is a fast grower in an industry where competitors tend to grow at a mid-single-digit rate. As a reminder, the North American waste management industry is expected to grow at ~5% annually until 2030. Since FY16, the company's revenue grew at the median rate of 10.25% thanks to organic growth and acquisitions. Acquisitions in particular played a key role in the growth strategy. To put things into perspective, CWST has acquired 39 solid waste businesses since Q1 FY18, which added approximately $240 million in total annualized revenues. These acquisitions account for ~27% of LTM revenue. Furthermore, there is no sign CWST is slowing down on acquisitions. In the first 45 days of FY22, the company closed on 5 additional tuck-in acquisitions with approximately $4 million of annualized revenues.

Investor Presentation

At the same time, adjusted EBITDA grew from $121 million back in FY16 to $204 million in FY21. I like the fact that CWST was able to grow profitably over time and has in fact expanded margins compared to 6 years ago.

Investor Presentation

The company adopted a strategic plan back in 2017 which relies on 4 main pillars to drive value creation. These pillars consist of increasing landfill returns, driving additional profitability in collection operations, creating incremental value through resource solutions, and allocating capital to return-driven growth. Going forward and according to management's expectations, the strategy should yield a 4 to 5% organic revenue growth per year, coupled with a minimum of $30 million per year of revenues from acquisitions. Adjusted free cash flow is expected to grow at a rate of 10 to 15% per year until 2024. If management is capable of delivering on the above-mentioned targets, the company will grow at a higher rate than the industry and most of its peers, which is one of the key arguments of the bull thesis.

Investor Presentation

Valuation

Based on 51.3 million shares outstanding, and a price of $86 per share, the company has a market cap of approximately $4.4 billion. In this part, I have used a discounted free cash flow model to value the business. The following assumptions have been made in the model:

Estimated free cash flow for FY22 of $105 million based on Wall Street estimates.

A 3-year FCF growth rate of 12.5%.

A 3% terminal growth rate.

A discount rate of 8%, based on the company's WACC.

Author's Model

Based on the model, CWST's intrinsic value is close to $52 per share. If we compare that to the current stock price, the stock is significantly overvalued and doesn't offer any margin of safety at the current valuation. Moreover, my model doesn't account for any dilution that could occur when the company issues new shares. CWST relied heavily on share issuance in the past to finance acquisitions. To put things into perspective, shares outstanding grew from ~41 million in FY16 to ~51 million in FY21, which represents a 24% increase.

Key Takeaways

In summary, I think that CWST has a good business model and a moat. Going forward, I expect adjusted free cash flow to grow at a minimum of 10% per year from organic sources and through acquisitions. In terms of valuation, CWST is not cheap at the moment. The company is trading at ~42x next year's earnings. As a result, I believe the current valuation doesn't offer a good margin of safety.