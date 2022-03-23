Viktoriia Hnatiuk/iStock via Getty Images

A direct listing process, also known as direct placement or direct public offering, is when the company sells existing shares to the public. This method foregoes intermediaries such as an underwriter, since no new shares are created.

Direct listings is an efficient way for employees and other insiders to convert options into shares. Anyone can trade the shares of the company once the stock is listed on an exchange, and insiders can cash out their shares without waiting for a "lockup" period to end.

A direct listing must meet the requirements of the exchange that they will be trading in, as well as regulations set forth by the SEC.

IPO vs. Direct Listing

The following is a list of the key differences between initial public offering and direct listing:

Initial Public Offering Direct Listing Existing vs. New Shares New shares are created Only existing and outstanding shares are sold to the public—No new shares created Intermediaries Are used and charge a fee or commission to facilitate the process None used—issuing company avoids the cost of underwriting Dilution of Shares New shares created, diluting existing shares No dilution of shares. Guarantee of Shares Sold Underwriters usually guarantee the sale of a certain number of shares—may purchase excess shares not sold No guarantee that shares will sell. Price of Shares Underwriters set a realistic initial price Shares do not have a lockup period

How Does a Direct Listing Work?

A direct listing is the sale of a company's existing shares directly to the public on a stock exchange without using underwriters. It is primarily a method used by small to medium size companies and nonprofit organizations that want to avoid the high cost of hiring underwriters to handle IPOs.

A direct listing faces lower regulatory thresholds and therefore is a faster process than IPOs. There are still certain state and federal laws that a company needs to comply with, but many direct listings do not need to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

After specified securities regulations are met, the company can sell its shares directly.

Pros & Cons of Direct Offerings

Pros

Lower cost alternative to initial public offerings.

Lower regulation requirements and thus a faster process.

Existing shares owned by investors and employees can be sold to the public.

No dilution of shares.

Cons

No guarantee that shares offered for sale will all be sold.

Price per share is not pre-determined as with an IPO.

Options are not available.

No expertise of Wall Street underwriters.

Share price on opening day can be volatile since there is no underwriter to manage the process.

Direct Listing Company Examples

A direct listing is an increasingly popular approach for unicorn companies in the tech industry.

Spotify (SPOT)

Spotify, the Swedish audio streaming and media services company, went public via a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange on April 3, 2018. On the first day of trading, its NYSE reference price was $132, but its price went up to as high as $165.90. The stock closed at $149.01 for a market value of $26.5 billion on that day.

Spotify was considered a pioneer in the process of direct listings. It chose this route because it did not need to raise new capital, and this process allowed existing shareholders to capitalize on the growth of the company without dilution.

Coinbase (COIN)

Coinbase was another notable company to forego the IPO process and opted for a direct listing. Its public debut was one of the most anticipated listings of 2021.

How to Buy Direct Listing Stock

Once the stock is listed on an exchange, the general public can purchase shares of the company with a brokerage account. Refer to the instructions in your individual brokerage account for purchasing the stock.

Bottom Line

A direct listing is a quicker and lower-cost alternative for companies to go public instead of an IPO. It allows the listing company to forego underwriters and instead sell its shares directly to the public.

The opening stock price of the company depends on market forces of supply and demand, and not by an underwriter.