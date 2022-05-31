baranozdemir/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The AAR Corporation (NYSE:AIR) has a special place in my heart as it's one of my favorite aerospace & defense companies that's not a part of my dividend growth portfolio. The company is small with a market cap of just $1.7 billion and it engages in a niche that is often overlooked by investors: maintenance and parts supply - among others. My most recent (bullish) article was written in July of 2021, which means it's time to update my bull case. In this case, we get to use just-released 3Q22 earnings, which came in higher than expected as global aerospace is recovering. Investors who are just now finding out about the company will see that it's still not overvalued despite a remarkable recovery from the high $10s in 2020 to currently $49.

So, without further ado, let's look at the details.

AAR Corp. - Small But Important

When it comes to aerospace I mainly care about suppliers. Why? Because most suppliers are in a terrific position to hike prices above inflation while benefiting from long-term growth in the industry without depending so much on volatile traffic numbers and airplane utilization rates like airlines. Airlines operate on very low margins as they compete against other airlines with similar services and routes while still facing the same inflation: labor, fuel, materials, etc.

This is what the NYSE Airline Index looks like going all the way back to 2003. Back then, the stock quickly rose to the low $70s range. Now it's $75. That's depressing and a perfect sign of an airline business model - so much competition that margins are slim.

It's perfect capitalism as it more or less benefits the customer. However, investors tend to look in other areas. One of them is maintenance. Because of the many risks airlines face, they tend to outsource as many operations as possible to focus on one thing only: flying.

That's where Illinois-based AAR Corp. comes in. The company did $1.6 billion in aviation service sales in FY2021, which includes parts supply - both used and new - MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations, as well as integrated solutions like logistics and supply chain programs for defense customers. The company also engages in expeditionary services, meaning it offers ISU air transportable containers and pallets.

On a full-year basis, the company generated 51% of its sales from government contracts, which helped to offset significant commercial weakness related to the pandemic.

And speaking of the pandemic, the company is set to recover a lot of lost ground in the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022. In its last fiscal year, sales dropped to $1.7 billion, which pushed EBITDA down to $115 million due to <7% EBITDA margins. In the current fiscal year, EBITDA margins are expected to recover beyond pre-pandemic levels, resulting in $160 million in expected EBITDA.

The just-released 3Q22 quarter is a great example of the company's rebound based on the overview below:

The company generated total revenue of $452 million, which is up 10.2% compared to the prior-year quarter and $8.5 million above expectations. One sign of the aerospace recovery is that 59% of total sales came from commercial customers. Up from 51% in 3Q21. Commercial sales were up 28% while defense (government) sales were down 8%. This was due to the Afghanistan exit, which reduced demand for maintenance.

According to CEO John M. Holmes:

During the quarter, we drove continued sequential improvement in our government and commercial businesses. In our government business, we were able to mitigate the impact of the Afghanistan drawdown and in commercial, we saw demand in our parts activities accelerate throughout the quarter as the impact from the Omicron variant subsided. Furthermore, our largest commercial customers remain optimistic about the recovering demand for business and leisure travel and we expect this momentum to continue.

With regard to its balance sheet and margins, the company sees six consecutive quarters of improving margins and a balance sheet that's better than it was when the pandemic started. That's almost unheard of:

Early in the pandemic, we took a series of actions to drive operating efficiency and balance sheet strength with a goal towards achieving higher margins even without a full recovery in sales. I'm extremely proud that we have delivered on that plan. We have now expanded operating margins for six straight quarters and we're one of the very few companies in commercial aerospace with a stronger balance sheet than we had prior to the pandemic. Our performance has positioned us to invest in our business both organically and inorganically and continue to deliver value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.

In addition to this, the company got a number of deals including an exclusive distribution agreement with Collins Aerospace's Goodrich De-Icing & Specialty Heating Systems business. Under the agreement, AIR will provide airlines, business jets, and other aircraft operators as well as MROs globally with de-icers and supporting products.

Collins is a part of the mighty Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), which means that more opportunities could be luring. Bear in mind, AIR is independent of Boeing and Airbus. It buys parts independently and used the recession to get access to affordable new and used parts.

With regard to the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with total liabilities worth $534 million. Long-term debt is roughly $103 million. $325 million comes from accounts payable. Last year, the company had $134 million in long-term debt. Including cash (net debt), the company is expected to end this fiscal year with less than $60 million in net debt. That's less than 0.4x EBITDA. It's truly one of the most healthy balance sheets I've covered this year - or ever.

What this means is that there's a lot of room to boost the business. The company can engage in M&A if it wants to, or use other ways to expand more aggressively. It also helps the valuation.

Valuation

In this case, enterprise value equals market cap. The company has just $55 million in expected net debt and no pension liabilities. The company has also no minority interest.

This means that if the company generated $230 million in EBITDA in its 2023 fiscal year, we're dealing with an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.4x.

I don't think that AAR needs to trade at 12x EBITDA (or higher) as a lot of fast-growing suppliers in the industry. The company is too conservative. But that's OK. It should be trading at no less than 10x EBITDA, which would imply a $2.1 billion market cap, or 25% upside.

A fair value range (10-11x EBITDA) is between $2.1 billion and $2.3 billion, or 25-35% upside. In this case, I'm just using FY23 EBITDA expectations. If growth remains high - and I think it will - we're looking at long-term outperforming gains.

Takeaway

AAR Corp. continues its uptrend. The uptrend is fueled by recovering aerospace demand. Recreational short-haul demand is back to normal. Now it's mainly long-haul demand that needs to improve. This will happen gradually as post-pandemic travel demand is coming back. AAR Corp. isn't just waiting for demand to accelerate, it is already seeing rapid margin improvements, a much healthier balance sheet, and bigger deals that will fuel outperforming revenue growth in the quarters and years ahead.

The company has a very attractive valuation and 25-35% upside over the next 12-18 months - if not more.

