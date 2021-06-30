Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Although initially behind schedule, DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH) is building a standalone, cloud-native 5G network with Open RAN technology, which we believe can entice enterprise customers. However, other big players are keeping an eye on the enterprise market. Moreover, uncertainties remain as to whether DISH can achieve its future coverage goals, which, if completed, will perhaps justify a more bullish view.

Share Overview

DISH's share price breached the US$70 per share mark in 2014 before bottoming out to around US$21 per share in 2020. Last year, it managed to rise as high as US$47 per share but returned to US$31 per share. This article will mostly discuss how its standalone, cloud-native 5G network provides DISH with a competitive advantage over its competitors.

Deteriorating Core Business

DISH is wholly dependent on its Pay TV service. Nevertheless, it was not until 2020 that it managed to recognize its wireless business after the acquisition of Boost Mobile.

DISH's service revenue proportion (%) (Company, Vektor Research)

Figure 3 shows that Pay TV's service revenue growth had decelerated and finally slid into the negative territory, which helps explain how the share price moved. Indeed, DISH's service revenue growth soared in the last two years. But it was due to the recognition of its wireless business.

DISH's service revenue growth (Company, Vektor Research)

DISH has been losing subscribers - mainly DISH TV subscribers - as the satellite TV market declined. According to our calculation, the aggregate of subscribers between DISH TV and AT&T (T) (including U-verse, as AT&T had combined DirecTV and U-verse's subscriber numbers under premium TV since 2019) declined by eight percent per year, on average, from 2015 to 2020. In addition, other traditional pay TV providers, such as cable TV, face the so-called cord-cutting.

The reason is that the over-the-top (OTT) service, which enables users to enjoy its service through the internet, has become more prevalent. As a result, DISH launched Sling TV, a subscription-based OTT service, as an alternative to the satellite TV service. Sling TV made the difference. By the end of 2021, DISH reported 2.5 million Sling TV subscribers, up from just 623 thousand subscribers in 2015 (26% increase per year).

Yet, Sling TV lost almost 100 thousand subscribers for the first time in 4Q19. Some analysts attributed price hikes and sports network's drop to the subscriber loss.

DISH's subscribers number (thousand) (Company)

What will be the outlook for traditional pay TV service? Indeed, there will still be conventional service subscribers, in our view. Moreover, increasing ARPU due to the price increases will partially offset the declining subscriber count. But we think the market might continue to decline, as the shift towards streaming services is likely to persist.

DISH's pay TV operational metrics (Company)

Will Wireless Service Come To The Rescue?

Fortunately, DISH officially entered the retail wireless business following the acquisition of Boost Mobile for US$1.4 billion in 2020, picking up more than nine million subscribers in the process. The purchase is also part of the agreement with the Antitrust Division of the US Department of Justice, T-Mobile US (TMUS), and Sprint Corporation to retain competition in the market.

In a US$5 billion asset acquisition proposal, DISH would acquire Sprint's prepaid business and customers and pick up 14 MHz of the 800 MHz spectrum three years after the divestiture of Boost. Additionally, it would gain access to T-Mobile's network for seven years.

DISH commits to growing its retail wireless business, as the pay TV market is on the brink of saturation. This year, it splashed more than a staggering US$7.3 billion for the 3.45-3.55 GHz band spectrum licenses. According to data from Raymond James, following the Auction 110, DISH's total sub-6 GHz frequency stands at slightly above 150 MHz, but still below the incumbents, such as T-Mobile, Verizon (VZ), and AT&T.

Wireless spectrum licenses carrying amount (US$ million) (Company)

As it stands, DISH is building out its 5G network in the AWS-4, lower 700 MHz E block, H block, and 600 MHz bands as a part of FCC's requirement to cover at least 20% of the area this year. Please note that if DISH reaches 50% of coverage by mid-2023, it can gain coverage goals extension for a few years. However, failing to meet the requirements will stipulate DISH to pay US$2.2 billion in penalties and eventually lose its spectrum licenses.

During the 4Q21 earnings call, Charlie Ergen stated that its standalone, cloud-native 5G network with Open RAN principle was up and running in Las Vegas. DISH aims to complete the 15,000 cell sites commitment to the FCC by June 2023, but it believes the number will be higher than estimated. Therefore, we think that investors should look at the network build progress.

5G buildout deadline from 2022 to 2025 (Company)

What is DISH's 5G strategy? First, it will acquire MVNOs and later aim to shift the customers to its own 5G network. For example, after Boost Mobile, DISH also acquired most of Ting Mobile customers and a year later acquired Republic Wireless and Gen Mobile.

But expectations are often far from reality. First, T-Mobile planned to shut down its CDMA network on January 1st, 2022, one and a half years earlier than expected. Indeed, T-Mobile has slightly softened the blow by extending the shutdown by three months to March 31st, but such extension might not be enough, as migration will undoubtedly take time. Yet, the management indicated that the tension between DISH and T-Mobile has cooled off but remained tight-lipped as both parties have not yet finalized the agreement.

As a result, DISH entered the so-called transformative, long-term strategic Network Service Agreement with AT&T to provide its "current and future customers" with AT&T wireless network. The deal costs at least US$5 billion over ten years, recognized as Opex. Such an agreement will allow DISH to build its 5G network and move its customers to its network. Now, DISH still relies on AT&T and T-Mobile networks - with the former as the primary vendor - as DISH's management still considers T-Mobile "an important part of what we're doing."

But how can DISH compete against other big players in the market? DISH's management claimed that its standalone, cloud-native 5G Open RAN network is "distinctively unique" compared with other networks provided by its competitors.

What is the difference between an Open RAN and a traditional RAN principle? A traditional RAN principle only allows proprietary interfaces between remote radio units (RRU) and baseband units (BBU). In contrast, an Open RAN principle "opens" the interfaces between blocks (radio, software, and hardware), giving more flexibility and capabilities thanks to "a more diverse ecosystem of vendors." Below is the definition of 11 different interfaces by the O-RAN ALLIANCE.

Definition of 11 different interfaces (Nokia)

However, building a "very modern architected wireless network" from scratch is not an easy feat. During the 4Q21 earnings call, Charlie Ergen said that the company is "six months behind" expectations in the 5G deployment and did not expect to do "as much on the technical side." Indeed, building a wireless network with an Open RAN technology, DISH "had to become the system integrator."

Is building a network with such complexity worth the effort? Some believe that an Open RAN technology could help an operator save money from lower Capex needs. But others argue that the cost savings will be minuscule, as rising complexity from just being a system integrator might increase Opex. A survey by Heavy Reading that involves operators suggests that only 31% and 15% of respondents answered Capex and Opex as motivations for Open RAN.

Motivation for Open RAN (Heavy Reading, Light Reading)

Instead, network slicing in 5G could benefit DISH, in our view. In short, network slicing enables an operator to assign virtualized, dedicated networks to different functions. Network slicing enables a private 5G network, including standalone, virtual, and hybrid approaches. For example, according to Ericsson (ERIC):

A good example of a standalone private 5G network is a dedicated solution deployed at a customer premises such as a manufacturing plant or airport.

Network slicing illustration (GSMA)

This is where DISH's unique network is starting to make a difference. While network slicing can be done in LTE and non-standalone 5G, it works better within a standalone network, such as DISH's. Many 5G networks in the US are non-standalone 5G, which still utilizes the existing 4G infrastructure. For example, T-Mobile has launched its 5G standalone network in 2020 but has not yet "sliced" its network. Likewise, Verizon is still building its network on the C-band spectrum, while AT&T is "doing a lot of testing."

And revenue potential of network slicing is enormous. Through research titled "Network slicing: A-go-to-market guide to capture the high revenue potential," Ericsson and Arthur D. Little estimate a US$200 billion of revenue potential for network slicing in 2030.

First, according to Ericsson, network slicing could attract new enterprise customers to using a private 5G network. Second, providers could capture "a larger part of the value chain." Finally, providers can enable premium pricing. The three most prominent industries likely to benefit from network slicing include healthcare, government, and transportation.

Additionally, DISH established a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN), to build its network on AWS infrastructure. As a result, DISH can realize several benefits.

For example, first, a cloud-based network can "automate deployment of 5G network slices." Moreover, DISH also partners with Oracle (ORCL) to enable Service-based Architecture, providing enterprises with more control of their software and services to take "advantage of their individual network slice." Second, AWS Local Zones will allow enterprises to use applications requiring single-digit millisecond latency. Finally, AWS engineers wrote about how security checks of a newly uploaded image are done "at various stages of the pipeline."

Security illustration (DISH)

Therefore, we believe that a cloud-native, modern architected network should help entice enterprise customers. However, although DISH's 5G network certainly brings a lot of excitement, we must look at the distant future. Is DISH's competitive advantage sustainable? In reality, other operators have realized the opportunities.

Mike Sievert described the cloud as "very interesting prospects" and said that T-Mobile "won't be left behind" to serve enterprise customers in the future. In addition, AT&T reportedly made concrete moves toward a cloud-based network with Open RAN technology on its mobile network by partnering with Intel (INTC) and accelerating its 5G core shift to Microsoft's Azure (MSFT).

Furthermore, during the 3Q21 earnings call, Charlie Ergen acknowledged that DISH is not "going to dominate the retail handset business" and will get its "fair share of that business." Instead, he said DISH would be better positioned in the enterprise market, possibly allowing it to gain more market share than the handset business. However, Charlie Ergen also admitted that the incumbents would still "do pretty well" thanks to their "incumbency and brand recognition."

As it stands, operators are competing in the retail wireless market. But, at the same time, they are keeping an eye on the enterprise market. Indeed, building a standalone network will require massive investment and take time while maintaining existing legacy infrastructure. Yet, shifting from a non-standalone to a standalone network is just a matter of time, in our view. Therefore, another competition is unavoidable in the long run.

DISH's Liquidity: Should We Be Worried?

DISH generated almost US$1.5 billion of free cash flow in 2016, but the figure had shrunk before they breached the US$2 billion mark in 2020.

Taking a closer look, we found that a new source of revenue from the retail wireless business - realized in the 3Q20 - and lower Capex to revenue lifted the free cash flow in 2020. Once DISH fully recognized its retail wireless revenue, cash flow from operations jumped to US$4 billion.

DISH's FCF (Company)

DISH aims to spend US$10 billion of Capex for its 5G build, with Charlie Ergen citing the company's greenfield network build as "very simple" compared to its competitors. However, of the total US$10 billion, only US$2.5 billion (25%) is for this year's Capex plus US$1 billion last year, while we can see the remaining bulk until at least 2025.

By those figures, we can safely assume an annual Capex of around US$2 billion. In addition, analysts estimate DISH's revenue to be flattish at US$17.4 billion and US$17.9 billion in 2022 and 2023, respectively, which we think is reasonable given that DISH has been losing subscribers and that it is still building its greenfield 5G network. Therefore, assuming operating cash flow and capitalized interests are flattish at US$4 billion and US$800 million, respectively, we estimate DISH might generate a free cash flow of around US$1.2 billion.

Nevertheless, a significant amount of its debt, which exceeded US$20 billion, will be due between 2022 and 2026, as seen in Figure 13. Reducing Capex is probably not a viable choice due to FCC's coverage requirement. Therefore, we think that investors should pay attention to how DISH will pay its debt as we move forward.

DISH's long-term debt obligations (Company)

Valuation

DISH is trading at its 3-year -1STD EV/EBITDA band (9.6x). Assuming an EBITDA margin of 22% and an estimated 2023F revenue of US$17.9 billion, we will arrive at US$3.9 billion of EBITDA. In case there is no multiple expansion, the estimated fair value will be US$32 per share, while a more bullish view (10x of 3-year EV/EBITDA mean) will bring the figure to US$35 per share.

DISH's 3-year EV/EBITDA band (Company, Vektor Research, Yahoo Finance)

What can justify a more bullish view? We think that uncertainties remain as to whether DISH can complete the FCC requirements. For the 20% coverage requirement, Charlie Ergen said that "the 20% number doesn't require that kind of scale." But the more important part is the 2023 goals (at least 50% of coverage), which possibly require more cell sites than previously estimated. However, if there are signs of DISH completing those coverage goals, we can justify a more bullish view.

Investment Risks

Competition from other big players

We believe that DISH's greenfield 5G network can entice enterprise customers, which can help drive DISH's revenue. However, while still competing in the retail wireless market, other big players also eye the enterprise market. In other words, competition from big players is likely to be unavoidable in the long run.

Liquidity concern

We notice that a significant portion of DISH's debt will be due between 2022 and 2026. High Capex to satisfy FCC requirements and debt payments are likely to raise liquidity concerns, in our view. Therefore, we believe that investors should pay attention to DISH's liquidity.

Final Thoughts

DISH emerges as the fourth wireless carrier on the brink of pay TV market saturation. We presented how DISH can leverage its modern architected network to entice enterprise customers. However, the incumbents also eye the enterprise market, possibly establishing new competition in the market once the standalone 5G network is more prevalent in the future.

So, is DISH a buy? In our view, DISH's potential is enticing, but uncertainties still loom whether it can satisfy the FCC requirements. Furthermore, we should also look at DISH's liquidity, as it is spending Capex to complete FCC requirements while at the same time debts will be due in the foreseeable future. As it stands, we assign a "Hold" rating. However, signs of DISH completing its coverage goals might justify a more bullish view. If you have any thoughts, please do not hesitate to comment below.