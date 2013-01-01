Compassionate Eye Foundation/Kelvin Murray/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) is a fixed income CEF focusing on US high-yield, although its mandate is global. The fund has current income as a primary investment objective, and is currently paying a 9.47% yield. The underlying assets in the portfolio do not generate enough cash to support the yield, despite the approximate 30% leverage the fund runs. The CEF has an annual NAV give-up of around -2% as seen in the past decade, meaning that 2% of the paid yield is actually a return of principal to the investors, resulting in an ever-decreasing NAV. A retail investor should expect a real yield here of around 5%, as exposed in the fund's 5- and 10-year trailing total returns which sit at 4.5% and 5.5% respectively.

What is particular about this HY CEF is the fact that the vehicle employs a long/short strategy where the fund is long securities it thinks will outperform while shorting credits the management team thinks will go down in price. This dynamic strategy generally gives a good trading team more flexibility in achieving good returns via a mandate that allows securities to be shorted. The fund’s short positions, either directly or through derivatives, may total up to 30% of the assets. Currently, the fund has a 12% short position, which is mostly composed of shorting treasuries. FSD runs a fairly long duration for an HY fund of 5.74 years and the short treasuries trade is there to mitigate a rising rates environment.

Holdings

The fund is focused on US HY debt:

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

US corporate bonds compose the bulk of the exposure, with a small allocation to loans and preferred securities.

The fund focuses on the less risky double B credits:

Credit Quality (Fund Fact Sheet)

The industry composition is fairly granular, with no sector breaching the 15% mark:

Industry Breakdown (Fund Fact sheet)

It is interesting to see Energy as the top sector in this fund, which makes it a good play on the balance sheet recovery ongoing in the sector, although most of the credit spread tightening in the sector is behind us. Corporate repayments can provide a tailwind, however, depending on what price point was used to enter the risk.

Performance

The fund is down more than -13% on a year to date basis from the higher yield environment:

YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

On a five-year basis, the fund underperforms another HY CEF we follow, namely Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP), and exhibits the same performance as the unleveraged SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK):

5-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

When looking at the graph, we can see FSD is more volatile and does indeed capture more upside in a low rates environment than JNK, but on a 5-year window and throughout different market conditions, the fund does not outperform the unleveraged HY ETF.

The fund exposes deep drawdowns in the face of exogenous events:

10-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

The Covid shock brought the net decade total return to zero for a brief period, but even after the initial recovery, the annualized total return for the decade did not shine. Similarly to the current tightening cycle, we can see that the fund treaded water from a total return perspective between 2013 and 2018. Those are five years with a modest to zero net total return.

NAV

The fund exhibits an ever-decreasing NAV due to paying more in yield than the assets from the portfolio generate:

NAV performance (CEFConnect)

We do not like this type of CEF marketing gimmick since ultimately it results in an ever decreasing NAV and it gives a managerless flexibility in terms of portfolio assets trading and positioning. Any vehicle that has an annual NAV give-up above 1% is generally viewed negatively by our analytical framework. A NAV give-up can provide flexibility for a manager when faced with low rates, but a constant, large give-up throughout monetary cycles is the badge of a fund that pays much more than it can generate and does so only to attract retail investors taken by the "yield mirage".

From a premium/discount perspective, we can see that the fund usually trades at an approximate -10% discount to NAV:

Discount to NAV (Morningstar)

In the past monetary cycles, the fund traded at a -12% to -14% discount to NAV, and it actually never traded at a premium in the past decade. We saw many fixed income CEFs revert to a premium to NAV in 2021 when the zero-rate environment sent investors clamoring for yield, but that did not translate into a premium to NAV for this vehicle.

Conclusion

FSD is a long/short HY CEF that has a mixed performance. The fund pays an unsupported yield of 9.47% and has an average annual NAV give-up of approximately -2%. The vehicle has trailing total returns which sit at 4.5% and 5.5% respectively for 5- and 10-year timeframes, giving an investor a better understanding regarding true long-term total returns. Being down more than -13% YTD from rates moves, the fund is nearing its historic bottom range. If 5-year yields top out at 3%, then most of the downward move is already behind us with the dividend yield providing an offset for any future weakness. For a retail buy-and-hold investor, we are at Hold for this name.