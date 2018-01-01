NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) seems to have a solid competitive position in the digital transformation market. However, with its current valuation, there are better buys in the market.

Introducing Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks provides technology consultancy services all over the world. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services including modernization strategy and execution.

The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms, and digital transformation.

It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance.

Market opportunity

As companies struggle to keep pace with this accelerating rate of technological innovation, they need to rely on service providers to drive digital transformation. Because of this, I expect future growth rate to be quite good. According to a Markets and Markets report, the digital transformation market size is estimated to reach 1247.5 billion USD 11 billion by 2026 at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 19.1%.

Competitive analysis

Thoughtworks is part of the technology consultancy market. I selected several companies which have exposure to this market to create an industry proxy. Throughout this article, I will use a computed median of this group in order to benchmark Thoughtworks's statistics.

Selection of companies with exposure to the technology consultancy market:

Company name Symbol Market Cap Accenture plc (ACN) 205.19B Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) 46.18B Globant S.A. (GLOB) 9.48B EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) 11.38B Capgemini SE (OTCPK:CAPMF) 29.73B

One of the things that differentiates Thoughtworks from many competitors is its distributed agile delivery model. Its professionals work with clients both where they are located and nearshore/offshore. Its local presence enables them to develop deep client intimacy and better understand market context and knowledge.

Furthermore, its management team has an average tenure of 17 years at Thoughtworks and the majority have been working together as a team for over a decade. Most of the team members have worked across multiple functions and geographies, giving the group a diverse and well-rounded experience base on all facets of our business. Due to these strengths, Thoughtworks has built quite a robust customer portfolio and has become a respected player in the market:

Customer portfolio Thoughtworks (Investor Presentation)

Fundamental analysis

I split the fundamental analysis into two parts, (revenue) growth analysis and margin analysis.

Thoughtworks recent growth

Growth performance of Thoughtworks and its competitors in the last few years:

Stock Revenue Growth (Quarterly YoY) Revenue Growth (TTM YoY) Revenue Growth Rate (3Y) Thoughtworks 39.03 33.18 nan Industry median 38.78 32.72 17.02 Accenture plc 24.48 24.12 7.22 Cognizant Technology 14.17 11.14 4.7 Globant S.A. 63.27 59.32 35.42 EPAM Systems, Inc. 53.07 41.31 26.81

Source: Seeking Alpha, income statement and earnings

According to its latest report, growth came from all verticals, but especially in verticals recovering from Covid-19.

The strongest growth was in financial services, growing at 68.6%.

Retail and consumer vertical grew by 53.6%

Energy, public and health grew at 23.7%

Technology and business services at 33.5%,

Automotive, travel and transport grew at 31.3%.

Future growth

According to its most recent earnings call, management's growth strategy is based on

deepening relationships with existing clients,

establishing new client relationships,

developing new technical capabilities and client solutions,

developing and growing our strategic partnerships,

focused geographic expansion, and

undertaking strategic targeted acquisitions.

With the management's focus on growth, combined with a solid competitive position and an attractive market opportunity, I expect that the growth rate will be 15% to 20% for the next few years.

Growth estimates by analysts in percentage:

Stock Revenue 2022 Revenue 2023 Earnings 2022 Earnings 2023 Thoughtworks 23.8 21.1 13.0 23.1 Industry median 25.5 9.7 10.7 14.0 Accenture plc 25.5 9.7 25.9 12.6 Cognizant Technology 9.6 8.6 10.7 11.4 Globant S.A. 36.4 25.4 31.6 26.1 EPAM Systems, Inc. 27.0 23.9 1.4 42.5 Capgemini SE 9.8 7.2 8.5 14.0

Source: Analyst estimates from Seeking Alpha

The analysts' expectations are in line with mine. It's interesting to see however that the industry revenue growth rate is fairly underwhelming. What could be a cause is the fact that companies such as Accenture and Cognizant are so huge, that it's more difficult for them to grow at a higher rate than the industry rate. However, I'd say that the analysts overestimate the gap between Thoughtworks and the industry.

Margins

I computed several key margins for Thoughtworks and its industry. The first number in the cells in the following table refers to Thoughtworks, while the number between the parentheses refers to the median of the industry.

Accounting item as % of revenue: Thoughtworks (Median Industry):

Accounting Item 2021 2020 2019 2018 Gross Profit 35.6 (35.6) 40.8 (34.8) 38.3 (35.1) NaN (35.6) Operating Expense 33.8 (20.8) 25.8 (20.6) 28.4 (20.7) NaN (21.6) Normalized EBITDA 4.4 (18.5) 18.4 (18.1) 12.9 (18.1) NaN (16.2) Free Cash Flow 8.6 (12.1) 13.7 (17.2) 1.4 (11.1) NaN (13.0) Normalized Income -1.8 (11.7) 9.2 (9.7) 3.8 (11.1) NaN (11.1)

Source: Seeking Alpha income statement

Thoughtworks increased operating expenses mainly has to do with IPO related costs, including +150 million USD stock-based compensation. Thus, it would make more sense to look at its free cash flow margin, which is a robust margin, and could be higher in the future without the many cash expenses related to the IPO.

Risk analysis

Before I get into the valuation of the stock, I will touch upon the risks of owning Thoughtworks

Key risk measures:

Stock 52W Beta, daily Market Correlation Debt / Equity % Net Interest Coverage Thoughtworks 1.81 0.54 71.21 1.13 Industry 1.32 0.81 3.7 61.49

Source: Yahoo Finance prices and Seeking Alpha

Thoughtworks has a beta of 1.81, showing that it's very sensitive to market movements. Correlation to the market is quite low, indicating a good additional diversification for a portfolio.

Its financial health doesn't look good according to the Net Interest Coverage (EBITDA/Net Interest Coverage) of 1.13. However as said, EBITDA is pressed because of the IPO related expenses. With free cash flow being double the margin, its net interest coverage looks much better, but still significantly lower than that of its peers.

Valuation

I have computed several key current valuation metrics.

Key valuation measures:

Stock Enterprise Value / Revenue Enterprise Value / EBITDA Enterprise Value / Gross Profit Forward PS Forward PE Thoughtworks 5.30 136.56 14.9 3.46 32.75 Industry median 2.71 14.8 9.55 2.1 23.09 Accenture plc 3.59 19.31 11.11 3.33 29.25 Cognizant Technology 2.44 13.23 6.54 2.1 17.94 Globant S.A. 7.07 42.51 18.53 4.27 45.06 EPAM Systems, Inc. 2.71 14.80 7.99 1.93 23.09 Capgemini SE 2.09 14.53 nan 1.39 17.28

Source: Seeking Alpha

Thoughtworks is more expensive than most of its peers when looking at the Enterprise Value multiples. The high EV/EBITDA multiple is misleading due to the IPO expenses. The EBITDA could have been roughly 3 times higher, which would suggest an EV/EBITDA multiple of 45. It's still more expensive than both Globant and EPAM, while both of these companies are expected to growth at a higher rate. Furthermore, while Accenture and Cognizant are expected to grow at a lower rate, they do already provide really good EV/EBITDA levels. Furthermore, I believe that analysts are bit pessimistic on their expected growth rates compared to that of Thoughtworks.

Lastly, Thoughtworks is more risky due to its high beta and lower net coverage expense ratio.

In conclusion, I wouldn't buy Thoughtworks at current valuation level, but would rather pick other players in the peer group right now. As I believe Thoughtworks has a robust position in the market, I'll revaluate when the stock price decreases compared to the industry.