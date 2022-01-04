jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is very popular on Seeking Alpha with over 460,000 followers. Some people find it somewhat controversial as it pushes forward with an aggressive EV (Electric Vehicle) production program.

Not long ago, starting on January 14, 2022, its MV (Market Value) exceeded $100 billion for the first time in its history. It remained there for a few days then dropped back to a value of $67 billion Friday, March 18, 2022, a considerable 33% drop in about two months.

Generally speaking, market analysts like Ford with considerably more Buys than Sells although Buys are down from three months ago. However, the consensus is unchanged at overweight.

Seeking Alpha analysts are slightly more positive in their outlook for Ford with 11 buy ratings, and only one sell rating in the last 20 articles going back to January 24. One of those articles was written by me "Ford's Market Cap Reaches $100 Billion - What Is The Stock's Outlook?" where I rated Ford a Hold because of what I considered to be overvalued at $100 billion.

In this article, I will re-evaluate Ford to see if it has fallen enough in price to consider it a Buy now.

Ford Company Stock Key Metrics

My comparison is between 2019 results and 2021 results since the COVID-19 year of 2020 was something of an aberration. Key items to look at are the ones in yellow, Gross Margin (Line 4) was up by 30% on 12.5% lower revenue showing considerably more efficiency in production. EPS (Line 8) jumped from a penny in 2019 to $4.49 in 2021.

And finally, EBIDTA (Line 11) grew by an enormous 88% over the two-year period again in spite of 12% lower revenue.

The year 2021 was a monster year for Ford under any reasonable analysis.

But as good as 2021 was, it was not worthy of a $100 billion valuation.

Is Ford Near A Buying Point?

If we look at Ford's price over the last six months we can see that on October 28, 2021, the price closed at $16.85 virtually identical to Friday, March 18, 2022 close of $16.80.

In between those two dates is a big climb of over 40% peaking on January 14, 2022, at $25.19 putting Ford's MV at over $100 billion.

Since then the precipitous drop occurred lopping off about $30 billion from that peak MV.

Note there was a significant volume drop so there was some strong buying demand in January that we haven't seen since. This would indicate to me a decline in investor interest in Ford shares.

At the current price of about $16, down $9 per share, Ford is now at a fair valuation.

Hitting 2023 production targets would drive Ford's price much higher

As every investor knows, Ford's aggressive move to EVs is what moved the price initially. But after the initial enthusiasm, other items came to the fore mainly involving chip availability.

Here's Ford CEO Jim Farley on December 14:

It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try. So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output. Source: Twitter

And those 200,000 Mach E's are in addition to 150,000 Ford 150 Lightning pickup trucks by mid-2023.

In total, Ford is aiming for 600,000 EVs in 2023 and if they do manage to hit that target, the share price will be much higher than it is now.

The continuing bugaboo to reaching the 600,000 target is the never-ending chip shortage saga. Even if they can physically manufacture 600,000 EVs will they have the components/chips to do it?

That is a serious question since just last week Ford announced it was shipping Explorers without certain controller chips. This was done to maintain production volumes, but will that approach work with EVs that use many more chips than Explorers?

And the chip problem isn't new as this graph from 2021 shows:

Is F Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

I like Ford at the current price. However, there are several caveats that must be taken into consideration.

One, of course, is the chip shortage and the question remains will it be resolved soon enough to allow Ford and other EV manufacturers to meet their 2023 production targets? The war in Ukraine is another concern since Ukraine produces 50% of the world's neon which is needed to make the machines that make the chips that are unavailable now. That sounds like double jeopardy to me.

The other big concern is metals availability and price.

For batteries, Ford needs lithium, cobalt, nickel, etc to be produced in volume enough to feed their assembly plus other major EV producers like Tesla (TSLA). And then there's aluminum and steel too.

Even if available in sufficient volume, all of these commodities are rising in price which will have to be passed on to the buyers almost certainly affecting sales volume to some degree.

So even though I really like Ford at the current price, the investor calculus says to wait until the resolution of the chip shortage and metals availability (and cost) come into clearer focus.

Until then Ford is a hold.