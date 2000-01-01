Klubovy/E+ via Getty Images

When businesses recover from catastrophic events, turning points appear along the path creating corners from which investors can peek around and view the distant future. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) just reached its recovery corner offering investors a grand view. Going forward, cash flows minus the current distribution and capital were guided positively, but by how much, a question that must be answered for savvy investors.

Last Year's Performance & Company

For distribution companies, cash flows are paramount. Management stated at the last conference, "For the full year, we generated 439 million of free cash flow before dividends and 10 million of free cash flow after dividends, which allowed us to maintain a flat debt profile at 3.1 billion and leverage at 3.6 times." "Capital expenditures in the quarter were 80 million, bringing our full year capital expenditures to 262 million, driven by the acceleration of the Lincoln Compressor Station that Paul just discussed in his comments."

We begin with a brief look at the company. Antero Midstream transports natural gas (NG) natural gas liquids (NGL) for Antero Resources (AR) plus fresh drilling water. The next slide summarizes the company's businesses and locations, locations in the prime of the prime areas.

Antero Midstream (Q4 2021 Results Earnings Call Presentation)

In summary for 2021, revenue generated by each business equaled, $550 million from gathering, $135 million from water delivery and $200 million through compression.

Turning the Corner to Positive Cash Flows

Brendan Krueger, CFO of Antero Midstream, said "Antero Midstream is quickly approaching an inflection point in its long-term outlook, transitioning to a business model that we believe will generate consistent and sustainable Free Cash Flow after dividends beginning in the second half of 2022. This transition, aided by EBITDA growth and declining capital budgets, further de-risks our long-term outlook. Antero Midstream is well-positioned to meet our long-term leverage target of 3.0x over the next few years, at which point we can begin evaluating further return of capital to shareholders."

Continuing, Krueger noted, "However, with a declining quarterly capital throughout the year, the outspent is effectively behind us, as we transition to generating free cash flow after dividends in the second half of 2022." By June, the company will be going forward with cash flow positive. The next slide summarizes management's business estimate.

Antero Midstream (Q4 2021 Results Earnings Call Presentation)

The company's primary goal beginning with the September quarter includes a declining, yet important, capital program plus a reduction in leverage from 3.6 toward less than 3 at the end of 2024. We suspect that the company plans to hold the dividend constant at $0.90 a year until the leverage goal is reached. The company expects to generate between "700 million to 800 million of free cash flow after dividends from 2022 through 2026."

The next slide further summarizes estimated cash flow through 2026.

Antero Midstream (Q4 2021 Results Earnings Call Presentation)

2022 seems to be the capital spending peak. Since the company didn't include details by year for cash flows, we developed a table below for estimation.

Cash Flows (Millions) EBITDA* (+5%) Capital ($800M) Distribution Net Cash 2023 $920 $250 $430 $240 2024 $960 $200 $430 $330 2025 $1000 $175 $430+** $400 2026 1060 $175 $430+** $450

*$875 (2021) times 1.05 (Low-single-digit Growth) equals $920 million. Also, investors might consider asking, is 5% low single digits?

**Cash left-over for distribution increases to be determined.

The next table includes implied leverage calculations.

Implied L Debt EBITDA Leverage 2022 $3.1B * $875M 3.6 2023 $2.85B ** $920M 3.1 2024 $2.55 $960 2.7 **

*Unchanged from 2021

**Assumes all extra cash used to pay down debt.

***Company target was significantly less than 3.

We should make a note concerning debt payoff. While answering a question from Tarek Hamid of JPMorgan, Paul Rady, CEO, commented, "Yeah. So I think, as we look at debt pay down, we certainly have some, some notes with coupons that are not as - that's not very attractive to us today. So I think that would be the first use of it, I think we're comfortable having a bit drawn on the revolver. And then once you get through some of the higher cost of debt, you'd likely just term out or pay down the revolver over time, and you wouldn't have anything drawn on that as well. So a lot of flexibility there, I think, on the AM side with a debt to be able to attack it."

First, after reviewing the above two tables, it appears that management believes that something near 5% growth in EBITDA over the next few years is possible. Second, by 2024, management could be looking at significant distribution increases certainly restoring the $0.30 cut made early last year. It could double the dividend by 2025-2026, though unlikely.

Midstream does carry a repurchase program which still has a "150 million of remaining capacity." Investors should expect this to become more active in the next few years.

Conclusion & Risks

Employing some simple math opens the window into Antero's likely bright future. In our view, 50% or more distribution increases are on the horizon. Significantly lower leverage into the middle to high 2's is also coming. At 8-9% yields unit prices ranging between $14-$18 might be in the cards, certainly higher than the $10 today. The view created by management when looking around this corner is like the boxer in need of a cut specialist, a true eye-opener.

Antero, like so many other energy companies, suffered deeply during the fight in 2020, but effective actions, thus far, proved tougher than the opponent.

Risks exist, we truly understand. Although NG is considered a transition energy source, climate change believers are fighting franticly to shut down all fossil fuel-related energy to which Antero belongs. Fortunately, their effect seems faltering for it is clear that nature long ago created sources are still absolutely necessary. Another round of a more deadly version of a virus could sweep the world causing greater havoc. But, Antero is much better prepared and in much better financial shape than in prior years. We own a significant portion planning to continue to do so. Over the next few years, this could and will likely reward investors both with distributions and capital investment growth. We are obviously very bullish on Antero, in spite of risk.